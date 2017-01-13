LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups outside the county Hall of Administration Jan. 10, trying to shout each other down, before the Board of Supervisors voted to established an Office of Immigrant Affairs. The ICE Out…
LOS ANGELES — You might say that…
LOS ANGELES — The mother of a…
LOS ANGELES – A court hearing on…
LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors announced Jan.…
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Thousands of spectators…
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Local elected officials…
HOLLYWOOD — Actress Viola Davis received a…
EAST LOS ANGELES — Parents and families…
13 January, 2017
The life of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 16 with the annual fe…
13 January, 2017
DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…
13 January, 2017
DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…
13 January, 2017
DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…
13 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — You might say that Howard Lenoid Bingham was a world champion when…
13 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors announced Jan. 10 they plan to retry former Lo…
13 January, 2017
DOWNEY — Florence Avenue is crowded in both directions from the San Gabriel Rive…
30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…
29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…
25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion
First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…
26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics
While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…
