School2Home program provides Chromebooks to students

EAST LOS ANGELES — Parents and families of 140 Stevenson Middle School sixth and seventh graders are now able to use technology to communicate with teachers, review student grades and access online resources and services with the brand new Chromebook…

06 January, 2017

DWP customers' ‘bill of rights’ unveiled by Garcet…

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a proposed Department of Water and Po…

26 December, 2016

Downey volunteers prepare Rose Parade entry

DOWNEY — The city's Pasadena Rose Parade Float, themed “Gold Rush,” is ready for…

25 December, 2016

$10 million legal aid fund proposed for immigrants…

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 20 to contribute $1 mil…

Rep. Bass hosts Africa Braintrust Forum in Washington

30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…

National Museum of African American Culture and History…

29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…

GEORGE CURRY: (1947-2016): Advocate for social change, soldier…

25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion

First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…

Black political contractors say Democrats ‘take us for…

26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics

While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…

