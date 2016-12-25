TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Lead Story

Muhammad Ali, Prince top list of notables who died in 2016

Boxing immortal Muhammad Ali and the musical genius known simply as Prince were among the noted African-Americans who died during 2016. Here is a list of other notable blacks who also died during the year. Singer Nicholas Caldwell, Jan. 5 Singer Otis Clay,…

Local News

25 December, 2016

24 December, 2016

Police find body of missing nursing teacher

LOS ANGELES — A 34-year-old nursing student was in custody Dec. 20 in lieu of $2…

25 December, 2016

23 December, 2016

County adopts five-year women’s initiative

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 13 to creat…

26 December, 2016

Downey volunteers prepare Rose Parade entry

DOWNEY — The city's Pasadena Rose Parade Float, themed “Gold Rush,” is ready for…

25 December, 2016

25 December, 2016

23 December, 2016

County adopts five-year women’s initiative

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 13 to creat…

29 December, 2016

Muhammad Ali, Prince top list of notables who died…

Boxing immortal Muhammad Ali and the musical genius known simply as Prince were …

29 December, 2016

L.A. DIGEST: Leimert Park celebrates Kwanzaa

LEIMERT PARK — A celebration and candle lighting ceremony marked the start of th…

25 December, 2016

23 December, 2016

25 December, 2016

23 December, 2016

Nation/State

Rep. Bass hosts Africa Braintrust Forum in Washington

30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…

National Museum of African American Culture and History…

29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…

GEORGE CURRY: (1947-2016): Advocate for social change, soldier…

25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion

First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…

Black political contractors say Democrats ‘take us for…

26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics

While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…

