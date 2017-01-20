LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that criminal charges will not be filed against two Los Angeles police officers who shot and killed a South Los Angeles man in 2014 during a struggle over…
LOS ANGELES — The three-day winter meeting…
LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the…
LOS ANGELES — A network of more…
LOS ANGELES — Funeral services were held…
LOS ANGELES — Members of the state’s…
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Dorsey and Crenshaw…
LOS ANGELES — Several members of the…
INGLEWOOD —Massive cranes and heavy equipment, including…
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A network of more than 60 nonprofit organizations gathered Jan. 19…
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A plan to substantively change Los Angeles' campaign finance laws …
21 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater …
19 January, 2017
Representatives from South Asian Network provide assistance for people needing h…
20 January, 2017
PARAMOUNT — The South Coast Air Quality Management District board and the metal …
21 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater …
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A network of more than 60 nonprofit organizations gathered Jan. 19…
21 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater …
24 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesda…
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A network of more than 60 nonprofit organizations gathered Jan. 19…
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A network of more than 60 nonprofit organizations gathered Jan. 19…
20 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A plan to substantively change Los Angeles' campaign finance laws …
21 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — The three-day winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors bega…
21 January, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Volunteers will discover the scope of homelessness in the greater …
30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…
29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…
25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion
First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…
26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics
While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…
Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010