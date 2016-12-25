Boxing immortal Muhammad Ali and the musical genius known simply as Prince were among the noted African-Americans who died during 2016. Here is a list of other notable blacks who also died during the year. Singer Nicholas Caldwell, Jan. 5 Singer Otis Clay,…
25 December, 2016
24 December, 2016
25 December, 2016
23 December, 2016
26 December, 2016
25 December, 2016
25 December, 2016
23 December, 2016
29 December, 2016
29 December, 2016
25 December, 2016
23 December, 2016
25 December, 2016
23 December, 2016
30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…
29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition
WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…
25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion
First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…
26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics
While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…
