New Edition receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — The pioneering boy band New Edition received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 23 — the 2,600th star on the famed walk. The group was honored for a career that has brought it 14 No. 1…

27 January, 2017

Bonin wants to see more police on regular patrol

LOS ANGELES — Claiming response times are slower and fewer cops are on the stree…

27 January, 2017

Lower height approved for Caruso development

LOS ANGELES — A controversial project planned near the Beverly Center was approv…

27 January, 2017

MLK Community Hospital receives good report card

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors took a victory lap last week, cele…

26 January, 2017

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Cal State L.A. offers help wit…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunte…

27 January, 2017

Bellflower council delays action on marijuana ordi…

BELLFLOWER — The City Council will wait until after voters act on a marijuana ta…

27 January, 2017

Norwalk council OKs land lease to store city vehic…

NORWALK — The City Council Jan. 17 went out of the city as the city continues to…

27 January, 2017

Wife of slain Bell Gardens councilman to serve thr…

LOS ANGELES — A judge sentenced the wife of slain Bell Gardens City Councilman D…

26 January, 2017

27 January, 2017

27 January, 2017

27 January, 2017

27 January, 2017

Council calls for ballot measure on police discipl…

LOS ANGELES — The City Council took the final step Jan. 24 toward placing a meas…

27 January, 2017

Whittier council approves plans for former youth d…

WHITTIER — After seven years of study, community meetings and lawsuits, plans to…

26 January, 2017

Rep. Bass hosts Africa Braintrust Forum in Washington

30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…

National Museum of African American Culture and History…

29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…

GEORGE CURRY: (1947-2016): Advocate for social change, soldier…

25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion

First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…

Black political contractors say Democrats ‘take us for…

26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics

While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…

