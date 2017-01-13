TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Lead Story

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant Affairs

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups outside the county Hall of Administration Jan. 10, trying to shout each other down, before the Board of Supervisors voted to established an Office of Immigrant Affairs. The ICE Out…

  • 1
  • 2

Local News

  1. Culver City
  2. Lynwood
  3. Herald American
  4. The Press
  5. West
  6. Northeast
  7. East

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.…

The life of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 16 with the annual fe…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Paramount firm ordered to control emissions

DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Paramount firm ordered to control emissions

DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Paramount firm ordered to control emissions

DIAMOND BAR — Air regulators ruled Jan. 10 that a second Paramount business must…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Howard Bingham: Photographer, renaissance man reme…

LOS ANGELES — You might say that Howard Lenoid Bingham was a world champion when…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Federal prosecutors say they will retry former she…

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors announced Jan. 10 they plan to retry former Lo…

13 January, 2017

Supervisors vote to establish Office of Immigrant …

LOS ANGELES — Immigrants rights advocates faced off with anti-immigrant groups o…

13 January, 2017

Construction to impact traffic on Florence Avenue

DOWNEY — Florence Avenue is crowded in both directions from the San Gabriel Rive…

Nation/State

Rep. Bass hosts Africa Braintrust Forum in Washington

30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…

National Museum of African American Culture and History…

29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…

GEORGE CURRY: (1947-2016): Advocate for social change, soldier…

25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion

First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…

Black political contractors say Democrats ‘take us for…

26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics

While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search