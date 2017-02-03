TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Developer brings job training program to South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A job training program for South Los Angeles residents will present an orientation sponsored by The Reef project and the Concerned Citizens of South Central Los Angeles on Feb. 11. The Council District 9 Jobs Initiative, a…

03 February, 2017

School district saves money with early bond sale

CULVER CITY — Local schools will be saving quite a bit of money after the Culver…

03 February, 2017

Disaster response expert to speak at breakfast

CULVER CITY — A former college football player and Marine Corps veteran will spe…

02 February, 2017

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: MTA sets meetings on Gold Line…

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority hosts two community…

27 January, 2017

MLK Community Hospital receives good report card

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors took a victory lap last week, cele…

02 February, 2017

27 January, 2017

Bellflower council delays action on marijuana ordi…

BELLFLOWER — The City Council will wait until after voters act on a marijuana ta…

02 February, 2017

27 January, 2017

Wife of slain Bell Gardens councilman to serve thr…

LOS ANGELES — A judge sentenced the wife of slain Bell Gardens City Councilman D…

03 February, 2017

CHEERS!

Michelle L. Kazadi, a family law attorney, has been elected to the Open Path Cou…

03 February, 2017

02 February, 2017

27 January, 2017

Bonin wants to see more police on regular patrol

LOS ANGELES — Claiming response times are slower and fewer cops are on the stree…

02 February, 2017

27 January, 2017

Whittier council approves plans for former youth d…

WHITTIER — After seven years of study, community meetings and lawsuits, plans to…

Rep. Bass hosts Africa Braintrust Forum in Washington

30 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — As part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference, Rep. Karen Bass welcomed attendees to the…

National Museum of African American Culture and History…

29 September, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World West Edition

WASHINGTON — The idea of erecting a museum that would highlight the contributions of African Americans first received public attention…

GEORGE CURRY: (1947-2016): Advocate for social change, soldier…

25 August, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Columnists National & World Obituaries Opinion

First and foremost, George Curry was a freedom fighter, and journalism was his weapon of choice. Rather than a soldier…

Black political contractors say Democrats ‘take us for…

26 June, 2016 | posted by Wave Staff Lead Story National & World News Politics

While Democrats scramble to secure the African-American community's support post-Obama, black contractors complain that they are not getting their fair…

