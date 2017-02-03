TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Lead Story

Special election called April 4 to fill Becerra seat

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Jerry Brown has scheduled an April 4 primary and June 6 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Xavier Becerra's appointment and confirmation as California's attorney general. Becerra took over the attorney general's job…

03 February, 2017

Culver City High seniors honored as Posse Scholars

CULVER CITY — Culver City High School seniors Dante Alexander Herrera and Gabrie…

03 February, 2017

School district saves money with early bond sale

CULVER CITY — Local schools will be saving quite a bit of money after the Culver…

02 February, 2017

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: MTA sets meetings on Gold Line…

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority hosts two community…

27 January, 2017

MLK Community Hospital receives good report card

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors took a victory lap last week, cele…

03 February, 2017

School bus driver sentenced in student passenger’s…

NORWALK — A school bus driver who left an autistic 19-year-old man alone in a lo…

02 February, 2017

02 February, 2017

27 January, 2017

Wife of slain Bell Gardens councilman to serve thr…

LOS ANGELES — A judge sentenced the wife of slain Bell Gardens City Councilman D…

03 February, 2017

CHEERS!

Michelle L. Kazadi, a family law attorney, has been elected to the Open Path Cou…

03 February, 2017

Developer brings job training program to South Los…

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A job training program for South Los Angeles residents will …

03 February, 2017

02 February, 2017

03 February, 2017

03 February, 2017

