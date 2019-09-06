11th annual Leimert Park Village Heritage Festival draws crowds

LEIMERT PARK — When it comes to Labor Day, some Angelenos take advantage of the three-day weekend and leave the city, fleeing to Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

Those who decided to stay close to home, could take advantage of their community events. The neighborhood of West Adams hosted its third annual West Adams Block Party.

And a few miles south, Leimert Park hosted its 11th annual Leimert Park Village Heritage Festival.

Sika Dwimfo, founder and producer of the Leimert Park Village Heritage Festival, said, “the festival means our people coming together and enjoying ourselves celebrating and it exposes our visual artists and the way they make their living. It’s a joyous time.

“We get to support the artists in our community. Also it’s our venue, so if anybody has any suggestions to add to it as our benefit as a people they should come forward. We’ve had the festival for 11 years and we never have any fights, alcohol, or anybody boisterous. It’s very peaceful.

“I’m delighted to see all of our people come together to enjoy themselves. I’ve been here 28 years and I need to take time off and just go some places. Because I haven’t been anywhere this has been 24 hours a day for the last 28 years.

Hot temperatures and the holiday didn’t slow down business for owners and local artists.

Ezzah Judah’s Juices sold out of his popular flavorful Afro-Caribbean inspired beverages for thirsty attendees. And, Kah’s Grill nearly sold out of his healthy African vegetarian plates.

Friends and family brought their dogs, and horse rides were provided for children. Festival-goers cooled out under the trees and tents waiting for the next act to hit the stage.

Hip-hop, R&B, jazz, blues and soulful sounds dominated the stage. Performers included “Six, Sev,” Barbara Morrison, Jazz Zone, Mataji, Greg Wright, DJ Merc80, Anani Drum Ensemble, KoumanKele West African Dance & Drum, and Wadada Band, to name a few.

Koffi, a professional performer with the drum circle closed the night with a performance, calling on the African ancestors in remembrance and respect.

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer