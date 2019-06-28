LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s deputies who opened fire on two unarmed black men earlier this month — in what one activist called a “declaration of war” — should be fired and should face criminal charges, a local activist said following a meeting with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Community activist Najee Ali, who joined other civic leaders in a meeting with Villanueva this week, said he wants the sheriff’s department to recommend criminal charges against the two deputies for killing an unarmed citizen.

“Whatever charges are deemed appropriate by the DA’s office are the charges I want brought against them,” Ali said.

Activists called for the meeting after officials released a video last week showing two deputies killing 24-year-old Ryan Twyman in Willowbrook, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County. Officials say the deputies shot Twyman after he tried to run one of the deputies down with his car, but Twyman’s relatives said the video proves that the shooting was unjustified.

Deputies fired 34 rounds into a car in which Twyman and another man were sitting – a fact that local activists and family members called a clear case of excessive force.

“After waking up this morning and watching this video, I have a clear view or opinion that my son was murdered,” Twyman father, Charles, said after watching the video last week.

Sheriff’s officials acknowledged that no gun was found in Twyman’s car.

The shooting prompted outrage from activists and civil rights groups across the nation, including the NAACP, the National Association for Equal Justice in America (NAEJA) and Black Lives Matter, all of which called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting.

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said he has been “closely monitoring this case” and will work to “ensure justice is served.”

Attorneys for the Twyman family also announced last week that the family is taking steps to sue county officials in connection with Twyman’s death.

“We’re filing for damages against the municipality, which is the precursor to a lawsuit,” said Dunn, an attorney with The Cochran Firm. “We have more than enough to bring this case.”

Los Angeles NAACP President Minnie Hadley-Hempstead, who also attended the meeting with Villanueva, said she left the session dissatisfied.

“We went there to talk and try to get some answers [but] he didn’t tell us anything,” she said. “If you’re comfortable shooting 34 times at a black person who is not shooting at you and is not in the process of committing a crime, that’s overkill. If it was a mad pit bull, I don’t think we’d have to shoot 34 times.

“But I do know that taking that many shots is like a declaration of war,” she added. “After they finish the investigation and if it shows that they were not in compliance with their own policy and guidelines, the deputies should not ever walk the streets again calling themselves peace officers. They should be removed promptly. You can’t treat people like that.”

Ali said that he and other activists also want officials to identify the deputies involved to “ascertain whether the deputies involved have had any other complaints of previous abuse.” He said he also wants the two deputies to be fired.

To date, sheriff’s officials have declined to identify the officers involved.

Villanueva did say that the involved deputies were off the street, but would say no more until after the investigation is complete. Sheriff’s officials were not available for comment this week.

Officials previously released a statement expressing condolences to Twyman’s friends and family, but have provided few additional details about the shooting. “We understand many in the community are upset by Mr. Twyman’s passing and we empathize with their concerns about his untimely death.”

Twyman family attorney Dunn said deputies violated their own department policy by shooting into a moving vehicle. Police, he said, are “trained to get out of the way.”

“That’s common sense,” Dunn said. “Shooting into a moving motor vehicle is something that only happens in movies.”