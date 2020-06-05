Achievable Foundation provides unique health care

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Carmen Ibarra, the chief executive officer of the Achievable Foundation joined the company because she believed in its mission to provide high quality, integrated health care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families and other vulnerable populations.

She also believed in the organization’s vision, which is to change the face of health care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“When I heard about the Achievable Foundation, they were just getting started,” said Ibarra, a married mother of two grown children. “It made perfect sense. We should be providing adequate, culturally sensitive health care. Why didn’t we focus on this before? I wanted to work here because I wanted to make a difference.”

The Achievable Foundation is the first center in California with this kind of specific concentration, according to Ibarra.

“Across the U.S. there are only a handful of health centers that have this level of focus,” she said. “We are very unique. We collaborate with Westside regional centers to coordinate services for people with an intellectual disability. We are a model for primary health care on a national level, for a community that has been marginalized in health care because they have intellectual disabilities. What we have could have a national impact.”

According to Ibarra, developmental disabilities include Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, lower adaptive functions, all leading to a different level of independence.

It is assumed that people with intellectual and physical challenges are getting adequate health care. Ibarra said it’s often not the case. What they need, she stressed, really isn’t anything different from what the general public receives.

“What they need are the basic things that for them are neglected,” Ibarra said. “There will be somebody who comes in for an examination that is perhaps acting out and so doctors may say, ‘Well, this person is doing something because of the disability’ and it’s really just a common display. Sometimes it’s the way they communicate.

“They may be saying they are in pain or something is not working out for them. It’s our job to ascertain what is going on with this person.”

Some misconceptions, Ibarra said, could include someone with an intellectual disability hitting their head with their hand. It could very well be that they have an infection in their ears. Or, she said, they could be hitting their head and opening their mouth because they need oral care.

Many patients have intellectual developmental disabilities and a psychiatric diagnosis. There could also be hypertension or diabetes. Because they often lead a sedentary life, it could also lead to a higher obesity rate.

Some persons with intellectual disabilities lack even basic pre-screening and regular screenings for cancers, particularly breast cancer.

“Many women with a mental disability don’t get screened for breast cancer,” Ibarra said. “This should not be happening, but it does.”

Another misconception is that someone with a disability is not sexually active, Ibarra said. She stressed that women with developmental disabilities should be checked for cervical cancer.

“Those are the kinds of basic things everyone needs,” Ibarra said. “Sometimes I don’t get it. It’s not in many cases intentional, but it still exists. There is still a lack of appropriate health care. This is why we see ourselves as fulfilling our mission. One way to address it is through training of health care professionals.”

Ibarra said its essential to train health care professionals so that they are exposed to that specific kind of work and understand the unique circumstance of the population. Achievable Foundation, she said, always wants to make sure they are allowing its providers to spend appropriate time with patients.

“We don’t want them to rush,” Ibarra said. “We want health care professionals to really spend time with the patients. That also sets us apart. Having conversations with training institutions about what they can incorporate into their curriculum to make sure this group is talked about is important.”

The Achievable Foundation, which sees 2,300 patients annually, isn’t just a health center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Anyone can go there for services.

“We see a wide variety of patients from the community,” Ibarra said. “Who we see as a community health center is anybody who needs to get high-quality health care. That can also mean family members of a patient. Often we see people at the poverty level that are on public insurance like Medi-Cal or Medicare, are uninsured or have other barriers to health care. But what makes us unique is our ability to work with those with a disability.”

The Achievable Foundation gives the same quality of health care to a patient’s family.

“We give the same quality health care to the family so that the family doesn’t have to go to various places,” Ibarra said. “They can go to one place and have their health needs met. We are the medical home for the family. Achievable is a place where all their primary health care needs are taken care of.”

The Achievable Foundation has an annual budget of $3.5 million. One-third comes from the federal government, another third comes from patient revenue (what they bill the insurance company), while another third comes from philanthropic dollars.

The organization’s target population includes 8,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families living in ethnically diverse, largely low-income areas that have some of the poorest health indicators in the county.

The organization’s racial and ethnic patient breakdown includes 35% Hispanic/Latino, 35% Caucasian, 21% African American, 6% Asian, and 3% other.

Ibarra said what the statistics translate into is how the organization needs to be nimble in how they approach health care.

“What works for one group may not work for another,” she said.

The Achievable Foundation is aptly named, according to Ibarra.

“The name speaks volumes,” she said. “So often people are told they can’t do this because of their disability. That doesn’t keep them from achieving goals. We are an organization that dares to dream big for better health for people. Anything can be achievable. It’s a profound name and inspiring. It’s a name that allows us never to forget what we are here to do.”

At the heart of what Achievable Foundation is doing, said Ibarra, is to address health inequities through compassionate care.

“During COVID, some of the disparities in health care have been highlighted,” Ibarra said. “What is highlighted is how it impacts people of color and how it impacts people with intellectual disability. You don’t hear about it because it’s not typically tracked. There is a huge disparity.”

Ibarra said there is a need to look at disparities through different angles.

“It’s about public health, training, and education,” she said. “We are here to highlight inequities that exist. It doesn’t have to be insurmountable. We aren’t doing rocket science here. We just have an awareness that there is a gap. What’s different is how we communicate.”

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

