Activists hold kneel-in outside Coliseum before Rams game

LOS ANGELES — As Rams fans filed into the Coliseum Sept. 10, they were greeted by local civil rights activists and organizers protesting, as a part of what they called a Kneel-In for the still-unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“The Kaepernick Kneel In sent the strong message that thousands support Kaepernick’s right to protest,” says Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson, one of the protesters. “And we are outraged at the NFL’s continued refusal to offer him a fair shot at playing in the league again.”

Activists and supporters protested in solidarity with the quarterback who has been ostracized — some are calling it blackballed — by the league after the polarizing publicity and feedback that he received throughout the 2016 NFL season from fans, fellow and former players and team representatives for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality within the U.S.

“Hundreds of fans going into the game stopped to talk and express support,” Hutchinson said.

“It was a good turnout, a good response and the point was made.”

Demonstrators sought to urge fans to boycott NFL games until the African-American quarterback is signed by a team.

Six different civil rights organizations were represented in the protest including Hutchinson’s Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable as well as Najee Ali’s Project Islamic Hope, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, National Action Network, Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Black LA City Employees Association. Between 25 and 35 protesters were part of the demonstration.

The kneel-in came three days after the roundtable leader met with members of the Rams organization to discuss their hiring processes after his recent comments about the team’s lack of hiring of ethnically diverse candidates in off-the-field positions.

Hutchinson asked for the meeting after reaching out to the Rams organization regarding his analysis of the team’s lack of minority representation in their front office.

“The lag by the Rams in hiring more African-Americans in significant off-field positions is troubling given the importance of L.A.’s diverse communities,” Hutchinson said regarding the reason for the meeting.

“The meeting between Rams officials and civil rights leaders to discuss … ways to ensure aggressive, active diversity hiring within the Rams organization is the first between a major NFL team and civil rights organizations on diversity hiring,” he said.

The meeting took place at Michelle’s Restaurant near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. Attendees at the meeting included Hutchinson, National Action Network West Coast President K.W. Tulloss and other activists while Rams Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Football Operations Kevin Demoff represented the Rams along with other top front office officials

The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable released a statement confirming that the group discussed plans to increase minority hiring, diversity, education and outreach programs which includes partnering with civil rights and community groups to attain diversity goals within the Rams organization.

The statement went on to say that there will be additional follow-up meetings and planning sessions.

Hutchinson called the gathering, “a major breakthrough on diversity issues and the NFL.”

The parties left the meeting with positive resolve as a result of the Rams aggressive proposals on diversity, but the Roundtable’s original remarks expressed similar concern about the lack of diverse hiring in the Los Angeles Chargers organization as well.

The organization says that the L.A. Chargers management’s lack of responsiveness to meeting to discuss the issue is a “glaring contrast.”

The statement further said that Hutchinson says civil rights leaders will consider protest actions at the Chargers home opener against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 17 at the StubHub Center in Carson.