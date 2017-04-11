African American Hair Celebrated As Symbol of Beauty Despite Bias

Last week, singer and actor Tyrese Gibson angered feminists all over with a recent Twitter rant telling women not to be fake.

Gibson went off about how men can see right through fake eyelashes and clip-on hair, claiming that no man will ever take a female seriously if she was wearing artificial hair, nails, makeup, or eyelashes in order to enhance her appearance.

He even went on to say that if a man does find these enhancements attractive, he is not “real” and implied he was not a worthy person to date. The post ended with:

Cause you look like a manufactured clown – Some of you have convinced yourself that it’s OK cause of how many dudes be trying to get at you. If your beauty has been purchased that’s fine. own it, enjoy it…. Just know that us REAL ones out here see the REAL…”

Obviously, this sentiment did not go over well on social media. Both women and men were angered at Gibson’s inappropriate, biased comments saying they were insensitive and uncalled for. It is exactly comments like this that cause women to feel self-conscious about the hair on their bodies and the choice to go all natural or not. For some, they resort to laser hair removal so they can temporarily rid themselves of unwanted hair, and this is done via a laser system that targets pigment granules in their hair while destroying the hair follicle with about four to six different treatments.

Pantene, on the other hand, has chosen a different approach and has called on African American women to embrace their natural hair as a way to feel confident and beautiful. The haircare brand has just released a commercial centered around ethnic hair as a way to promote their Gold Series hair care collection, and it is the next installment in Pantene’s nationwide Strong is Beautiful campaign.

The new collection of eight different products is meant specifically for those with relaxed, natural, or traditional hair.The line has been in the making for about 10 years and has been tested by black scientists, dermatologists, and dozens of hairstylists.

In their press release, Pantene admitted to not being completely culturally inclusive throughout the tenure of its brand. But they hope to change that with this launch of this exciting new line.

“Mass brands, like Pantene, have inadvertently been a part of this pervasive hair bias with a history of advertising showcasing a limited representation of African American hair styles and textures and promoting long, shiny, smooth hair as the pinnacle of hair health and beauty. Pantene has set out to change this perception and empower all women to embrace their strong and unique hair, because all strong hair is beautiful hair,”The Drum reports.

The ad itself shows a diversity of women all with differing hairstyles from kinky to straight, braided and even afros.

There is no question that this television ad will go far to boost the confidence of many women of color. Considering that a full 38% of women chose to change their hair style to feel more confident hopefully this new commercial will help African Americans embrace their natural beauty.