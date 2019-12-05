Airport CEO announces she’s leaving for Toronto in March

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles World Airports CEO Deborah Flint will leave the Southland in March to become president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, the city agency announced Nov. 27.

The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners is expected to conduct an international search for a new CEO in the coming months.

Flint was appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2015 to lead LAWA, the city agency that oversees Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport.

“I am incredibly grateful to Mayor Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Board of Airport Commissioners for the opportunity to lead Los Angeles World Airports, and incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past four-and-a-half years,” Flint said. “It is bittersweet to be leaving LAWA, but, as a Canadian-born airport executive, I am looking forward to this homecoming and to leading Toronto Pearson, a rising and notable star on the international airport stage.”

During Flint’s tenure with LAWA, the agency began work on more than $14 billion in projects, including the Automated People Mover train, the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, the Intermodal Transportation Facility-West and a new airport police facility.

“Deborah is an extraordinary leader whose ingenuity, patience and uncommon commitment have helped bring LAX to the doorstep of transformational change,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “She has put in motion all the key pieces of LAX’s modernization.”

“Our loss is Toronto’s gain — but her time in Los Angeles will be remembered for strengthening our work to improve the traveler experience for Angelenos and millions of visitors throughout the world.”

“As CEO since June 2015, Deborah Flint has been at the forefront of [the airport’s’ transformation, and she has put in place governance structures and a first-class team that will carry our $14 billion capital improvement program through to completion,” said Sean Burton, president of the Board of Airport Commissioners.

Flint also helped usher in a new focus on technology and innovation, sustainability and improving the guest experience, which will continue to be a focus of LAWA. She focused on creating a foundation for decision-making that is based on metrics and data, and worked with the leadership team to implement a collaborative, disciplined and accountable decision-making approach that is a model for fiscal responsibility in delivery of capital programs.

Staff and Wire Reports