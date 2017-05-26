Annual Fiesta La Ballona scheduled for Aug. 25-27

CULVER CITY — Fiesta La Ballona, the city’s annual “Party In The Park,” will be held Aug. 25-27 at Veterans Park, 4117 Overland Avenue.

The annual event features carnival rides and games, live performances, more than 100 booths spotlighting local organizations as well as featuring artisan wares and other vendors, a petting zoo and pony rides, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and a food court, and other special events.

Fiesta La Ballona is bicycle-friendly and strives to be a zero waste event. Admission is free and this year’s fiesta is part of the Culver City centennial celebration this year.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 30,000 visitors over the course of the weekend.

The event is named after the La Ballona Creek, an 8.8-mile waterway that flows through Culver City.

Fiesta hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 (carnival rides start at 6 p.m.); 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department and the Fiesta La Ballona Committee organize and produce the festival with the support of volunteers. A variety of local sponsors also help fund and support the event.

Fiesta La Ballona began as a weeklong celebration of the region’s early settlers and has evolved into a three-day festival.

Culver City is a five-square-mile, urban community of 39,000 residents surrounded by the city of Los Angeles and is centrally located on the Westside near Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles International Airport.

The city prides itself on its public school system, “small town” charm, growing high-tech and creative economies and a downtown area that is regionally known as a destination for restaurants, live theater and art galleries.

To learn more about Fiesta La Ballona or to sign up to be a volunteer, visit the website at www.fiestalaballona.org.