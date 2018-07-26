Annual Jazz Festival returns Central Avenue to historic past

By Kamerie Gibson

Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The 23rd annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival willl be held July 28 and 29 between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue with seasoned and rising jazz performers, food vendors, information booths and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Central Avenue is the “historic epicenter of the West Coast Jazz scene,” according to City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr., who is hosting the free, two-day celebration along with the Coalition for Responsible Community

Festival-goers will be able to choose between four performance stages named after notable jazz stars and black cultural hubs: the Etta James Stage, Tito Puente Stage, Dunbar Hotel and the Jazz Improv Stage.

Both days will include performances by the LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band, the Harvey Mason Chameleon Band, Katia Moraes and Brazilian Hearts, APCH Youth Ensemble- 29 Live, Umoja Djs, Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Band, Jazz America and the Havana Jazz Project, among others.

Also at the event will be pavilions with information and activities for community members. Presented by Balfour Beatty, a youth pavilion will feature arts and crafts activities, carnival games and educational demonstrations.

The health and wellness pavilion will offer free vision and dental screenings. For job seekers, employers, entrepreneurs and businesses, development and employment resources also will be available.

Festival food vendors will include meals by local eateries like Cobbler Mania, Patricia Tacos, Bibbs Barbeque, Wings N Waffles and Cravin’ Crab Cakes.

More than 50 merchandise and information booths also will be spread throughout Central Avenue, with kiosks from LA Metro, USC Civic Engagement, SoCal Gas, L.A. South Chamber of Commerce, Hollywood Community Housing, LA Promise Fund, the Construction Network and the All Peoples Community Center.

For more information, visit: http://www.centralavejazzfest.com/.