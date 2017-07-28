Anti-immigrant group circulates petitions in Cudahy

CUDAHY — A Torrance-based conservative group seeking to defund “sanctuary cities” by trying to convince residents to abolish their utility taxes has approval to circulate petitions here but similar action in neighboring Huntington Park is on hold after two requests were rejected.

Joseph Turner, head of American Children First, said July 24 he was ready to start the canvas in Cudahy and will refile in Huntington Park.

American Children First, on its second attempt in Cudahy in late June, submitted the proper “intent to initiate” notice and may now circulate petitions among Cudahy residents to place the utility tax issue on a general election ballot.

The group has until Dec. 19 to obtain about 62 signatures for the ballot question, Deputy City Clerk Richard Iglesias said.

He said the first intent notice, filed June 12, was judged improper as none of the petitioners lived in Cudahy. The second notice, filed later that month, met the requirement as it was submitted by Adolfo Varas, determined to be a Cudahy resident, Iglesias said.

The organization, on its second request, did receive the required ballot title and summary from the city attorney as required by law and published it in La Opinion, a Spanish language newspaper serving the area, Iglesias said.

In California, the number of signatures needed to qualify a measure for the ballot is based on the total number of votes cast for the office of governor. For initiated constitutional amendments, petitioners must collect signatures equal to eight percent of the most recent gubernatorial vote. To place a statute or veto referendum on the ballot, signatures equal to five percent of the vote are required.

Although Cudahy has about 7,500 registered voters, the 62 number is at least five percent of those who voted in the 2016 state election, Iglesias said.

Cudahy’s utility tax is four percent, bringing in about $1 million a year.

Huntington Park received its first Intent notice June 19, submitted by residents Nicholas Ioannidis and Daniel Salazar with a second notice turned in July 5. Both were rejected.

City Manager Edgar Cisneros said a letter was sent from the city July 10 declaring that the July 5 petition and the one June 19 did not meet legal requirements under the state election code.

“Under state election law, an initiative must have, along with the request for a ballot title and summary, a signed statement acknowledging privacy rights of the signatures to be gathered and the criminal penalties for violation of those rights,” said Cisneros, alleging that was not done.

Cisneros said as of July 24, the group has not been heard from and no one appeared to comment on the issue at the July 18 City Council meeting.

Huntington Park has a 9.25 percent a month tax on telecommunication equipment and a 9.75 percent tax on water, natural gas and electricity and a 9 percent tax on prepaid telephones, a city finance spokesperson said.

The taxes bring in about $6 million a year.

American Children First is opposed to undocumented immigrants who take American jobs and receive free services such as education. The group calls for banning children of non-residents from attending public schools.

Turner believes he can convince residents to abolish their utility taxes, even though city administrators warn that could result in loss of police, recreation and other services.