Apparent Suicide of 17-Year-Old Girl Has Shocking Similarities To Death of Chris Cornell

This spring, the music industry is mourning the death and possible suicide of Chris Cornell, lead singer of Audioslave, Temple of the Dog, and most notably, Soundgarden.

As of 2014, 173,300 people worked as musicians in the United States, but Cornell was among the most influential musicians of the grunge music scene. As a result, he had a profound influence on many musicians who came of age in the 1990s.

As heartbreaking as the death is, it also sheds light on a very important subject: anxiety. Anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only about one-third of those suffering with anxiety will receive treatment.

Now, a family in Murrieta, located in Riverside, California, is dealing with a very similar loss. Timothy Doss’ teenager daughter had been battling depression and anxiety for years and taking medicines for both. But this May he found her dead in her bedroom with no explanation.

Her father says that Lexi, 17, was eagerly looking forward to prom, graduation, and college. She recently came home crying, and Doss says he expressed that he wanted her to stop taking her anti-anxiety medication.

“Emotional, like I’ve never seen anyone. Ever,” Doss told KCAL 9 about the mental state of his daughter at the time.

Doss said his daughter took about 140 anti-anxiety pills, but despite the circumstances, he doesn’t believe she intended to take her own life.

“In a desperate attempt out of her mind and control, and to stop and avoid that visceral attack on her mind decided to take the rest of those pills,” he said.

As for the similarities with Cornell, Lexi was determined to be taking the same medication, Ativan, as he was at the time of his death.

“Stark similarities because of no note and no warning,” said Doss’ wife.

Suicidal thoughts are a side effect of a vast number of anti-anxiety medications, and these cases have prompted doctors to raise awareness of these and other potential side effects.

“Any person can have a negative reaction to medication. You can not guarantee the physiology of their body and how they’re going to respond to a medication,” said Dr. Ashraf Ismail, a psychiatrist in Los Angeles.

Doss’ main regret is allowing Lexi to administer the medication to herself instead of keeping it locked away.

“My message to parents would be to treat it almost like a loaded weapon. It’s that extreme,” he said.

Ultimately, he and the Doss family are heartbroken at the loss of their young daughter.

“Lexi, forever, was the bright shining star in our family,” he said.