Area high school football teams begin season

It may still be the last week of August, but the high school football season begins this week.

This is an overview of some of the teams in The Wave coverage area.

In the Los Angeles City Section, the Coliseum League continues to be one of the top leagues in the City Section. It looks as though the league title will likely go through Dorsey or Crenshaw.

Even though the Division II championship was vacated because of reported eligibility rules violations by Los Angeles and Hawkins — which led to coaching changes in the offseason — both teams along with Manual Arts and View Park Prep help the Coliseum remain among the city’s top three strongest leagues.

Marine League: Narbonne is the favorite, while San Pedro, Carson and Banning look to battle for second place. Washington Prep and Gardena will try to avoid the cellar.

Western League: Westchester, Palisades, Fairfax, Hamilton and Venice will compete for top honors, while University will try to spoil the party.

Eastern League: Garfield, South Gate, South East and Roosevelt appear to continue their quest for league supremacy, while Bell and Huntington Park will try to remain competitive.

Exposition League: Jefferson and its potent offensive attack returns to likely dominate again, battling the likes of West Adams, Rancho Dominguez, Santee and Fremont to maintain atop the league. Diego Rivera could be looking up at the competition.

Central League: Bernstein, Belmont, Hollywood and Contreras are the contenders, while Legacy, Roybal and Marquez try to change the story.

Metro League: New Designs-Watts, Jordan and Locke appear to be the early front-runners, while Sotomayor tries to keep up.

Northern League: Franklin, Eagle Rock and Torres make it a solid three-team race, unless Marshall, Lincoln and Wilson can prove otherwise.

City League (Eight-man) – Animo Jackie Robinson looks to be the main contender, while Bright Star and New Designs try to develop mirror images.

In the Southern Section, Serra and Cathedral, both perennially strong programs, will play tough non-league and league schedules and are always in the playoff hunt.

Cathedral also figures to be a strong performer as does Del Rio League champion La Serna in Division 3.

Among the top games this week are: Dorsey at Calabasas Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., Mira Costa at Culver City Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., Crenshaw at South Hills Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., St. John Bosco at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., Palos Verdes at Westchester Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., El Rancho at Norwalk, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. and Serra at Narbonne Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.