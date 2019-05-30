Artists’ enclave St. Elmo celebrates 50th anniversary

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of friends, well-wishers and local residents flocked to St. Elmo Village May 25 and 26 to help Roderick and Jacqueline Alexander Sykes celebrate the popular arts enclave’s 50th anniversary.

It was two days filled with singing, dancing and music for the Los Angeles cultural landmark, which started in 1969.

The theme for the event was “50th Anniversary of Creative Survival 1969–2019.” It featured face painting, eye- catching artwork by local artists and a nonstop lineup of performers that kept people in the crowd tapping their feet.

And there was more to the celebration: the Sykes also were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Friends, family, and associates congratulated the Sykes and showered them with hugs while presenting them with bouquets of flowers.

“We have been together almost every day for 40 years,” said a tearful Jacqueline Sykes. “Thank you so much for honoring us. We love you all.”

Pausing, she added, “This is a very momentous occasion (for St. Elmo’s) because most nonprofit arts organizations do not survive and thrive for 50 years. The importance of celebrating the arts and being creative is what the village is all about. Roderick’s philosophy is, ‘We are all creative beings. We were created, therefore, we must create.’”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas presented Jacqueline and Roderick Sykes with a proclamation to honor their anniversaries.

“This is about culture, commerce, community and the arts,” he said. “St. Elmo’s Village is still bearing witness and showing what community and culture can look like in the urban space,” said the supervisor, who congratulated the artist colony on reaching the 50-year milestone. “May God continue to bless this vision. Happy anniversary. Continue to celebrate St. Elmo’s.”

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters presented the Sykes with a certificate of special recognition.

“I love the village,” Waters told the audience. “I am happy to be here and be part of the celebration.”

Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson also was on hand to present the Sykes with a proclamation.

“Fifty years is a long time,” Wesson said. “There’s been ups and there’s been downs, but St. Elmo’s Village continues to be a guiding light in the community. We hope that they will celebrate another 50 years.”

It was in 1969 when Rozzell Sykes and his nephew, Roderick, established the village, which was incorporated in 1971. When Rozzell Sykes died in 1994, Roderick continued to operate the art space.

A little known fact is that the acreage that St. Elmo’s now occupies was once a horse farm owned by silent screen actress Mary Pickford.

The artist colony features an array of colorful art pieces, a koi pond filled with fish as well as a vivid, green, yellow and blue walkway painted by local children. Photos of famous visiting dignitaries and celebrities, including former Mayor Tom Bradley, actor Jeff Bridges and singer Diana Ross, are dotted throughout the property.

The Village Children’s Art workshop offers free painting and drawing, computer graphics and literacy. Adult workshops offer free weekly classes in painting, drawing and classes working with clay.

Local artists reside in 10 bungalows on the property and the artists teach various classes. In their spare time, they paint, draw and craft jewelry.

“We are celebrating 50 years of supporting arts and culture and the art of creative survival,” said Toni-Mokjaetji Humber, a trustee board member. “Several of the artists have revealed that St. Elmo’s Village saved their lives,”

The occasion also served as a fundraiser, where volunteers did a brisk business selling T-shirts printed with the St. Elmo’s logo. For $50, attendees could purchase a brick embedded with their name that would become a permanent part of the village.

Master of ceremonies Charles Reese kept the energy high during the celebration, periodically reciting poetry from Langston Hughes and cajoling audience members to bust a move as old school music tracks filled the air.

Teoeyolloti Danzantes Aztecas, an Aztec dance troupe, performed ancient Mayan dances wearing huge feathered head dresses and colorful costumes of red, yellow and green.

The troupe was followed by the drumming of the Kabasa trio, featuring Derf Reklaw and fellow musicians. Reklaw, 70, said he has been drumming for 50 years.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to have St. Elmo’s in this community, especially for the youngsters to see who we are as a people and what we can do to improve the arts,” he said.

The Fernando Pullum Youth Orchestra played a medley of classic jazz and R&B songs, including “Native Son,” “Off the Hook,” “Red Clay,” “In the Stone,” and “Cold Sweat.”

The youths were members of the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center, which provides quality performing arts instruction to youth in South Los Angeles.

“Our institution is currently serving 650 youths,” said Pullum, the executive director of the center.

“Poetic Moments” featured local spoken word artists Damon Turner, Mario Ramirez and Kaelyn Wilson, who each delivered thought-provoking poetry.

Wilson recited, “We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Young members of the popular Lula Washington Dance Theatre kept the audience enthralled with a showcase of ballet and modern dance. They danced to a piece entitled “Fragments II” that earned the dancers a standing ovation.

Legendary Watts Prophet Amde Hamilton delivered a number of spoken word pieces that mesmerized the crowd.

“When life spins you around and spins you to the ground, look up, look up. Always remember. Look up, reach up, talk up, not down,” he recited.

Vocalist Sandra Booker sang a medley of songs by her idol, Sarah Vaughan.

Wearing a bright fuscia poncho, Booker sang “Lullabye of Birdland,” ‘’The Lady’s in Love with You” and “Black Coffee.”

“Please continue to give to this organization because art is life,” Booker urged the audience.

Singer Dwight Trible, the executive director of the World Stage in Leimert Park, sang “Tomorrow Never Comes” by the Beatles, “Brother, Where Are You?” a tribute to the late Oscar Brown Jr., and a title track from his upcoming CD, “Mother Ship.”

He dedicated another song, “Desert Fairy Princess,” to Roderick and Jacqueline in honor of their 40th anniversary.

M&M, the Afro-Persian Experience, played a series of trance like, exotic melodies that placed the audience in a meditative mood.

Attendees eagerly milled around the compound, where several artists showcased their artwork.

Abstract painter Robin Powell said she liked drawing angels, healing portals and abstract spiritual pieces.

“I’ve been painting ever since I could breathe,” said Powell, adding that she was also a Reiki master.

Pat Payne displayed an array of antique jewelry inspired by her mother and aunt. The St. Elmo resident said, “It’s great to be part of the village. Artists tend to isolate themselves, but this is a great opportunity to get together and support each other as we make our art.”

Bea Jones, 72, said she became fascinated with creating mosaics after living near the Watts Towers. “I grew up near the Towers where artist Simon Rodia used recycled bottles, plates and glass to build the landmark,” she said.

“Auntie” Joyce Crenshaw, a face painter for 50 years, drew colorful designs on the faces of the children.

“Their faces tell me what to do. It’s like a canvas,” said Crenshaw, who added the children break into smiles when they see themselves in the mirror.

Six-year-old Gabrielle Wordlaw said she was happy with her colorful face painting, which featured bright gold dots and strokes of blue, purple and green.

“It makes me feel good and powerful like a superhero,” Gabrielle said. “I’m going to call myself Rainbow Dash.”