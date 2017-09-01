Assembly candidates meet in first forum

EAGLE ROCK — Twelve candidates for the vacant 51st Assembly District seat outlined their political platforms at the Eagle Rock High School auditorium Aug. 24 on issues affecting residents of East and Northeast Los Angeles, downtown and parts of Koreatown, such as new affordable housing units, a possible single payer health care system and free community college education.

Ron Birnbaum, a Democrat and dermatologist who teaches at USC, said if elected he would push for a universal health care program, and chastised politicians unwilling to seriously consider medical coverage administered by the state government.

He questioned the power of big money from pharmaceutical companies influencing legislators in Sacramento.

“We have a supermajority of Democrats in both houses [of the legislature] and the governor is also a Democrat” and a complete bill that addresses single-payer coverage hasn’t been completed, Birnbaum said. He said he would orchestrate a campaign to encourage Congress to legislate against the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which permits unlimited corporate funding for independent advertising in political campaigns.

Civil rights attorney Gabriel Sandoval highlighted his credentials as director of policy on education for Hispanics in the White House under President Barack Obama, underlined the pervasiveness of homelessness in the district, and promised to shake thing up in Sacramento to solve the crisis.

“These are issues that are central to our communities every day: affordable housing, inclusive health care and homelessness,” Sandoval said. “President Barack Obama hired me to be a voice for our civil rights. I hope you hire me to be your voice in Sacramento.”

Wendy Carrillo, a broadcast journalist and first-generation immigrant from El Salvador, declared herself a “progressive” candidate unafraid to fight against embedded interests in the state’s Capitol, and their counterparts.

“I grew up in City of Terrace, and I want to make sure we elect a person who protects the values of this district,” said Carrillo, a registered Democrat.

Carrillo insisted legislators must stay away from money funneled by big corporations to rid the status quo of pervasive ideologies and ensure better budgets for public education and less funds for jails.

Alex de Ocampo, the son of Filipino migrants, said universal health care coverage is both a personal and social issue on his platform, and added nobody should be caught without a policy that covers medical emergencies and oppressive medical conditions.

He encouraged district’s residents to resist all attempts from the Republicans and President Donald Trump to gut and repeal the Affordable Care Act, and said nobody should bewithout health insurance again. De Ocampo told the audience of 160 people his father was diagnosed with cancer and returned to the Philippines to get affordable treatment. However, his condition left his family in poverty as they spent all their savings on his treatment and were forced to bounce from shelters for several months in Los Angeles.

“I want to fight for economic equality and justice in this great state of California,” said De Ocampo, a Democrat and supporter of gay and lesbian issues, and a member of the California Film Commission.

Mike Fong, a trustee for the Los Angeles Community College District, promised to draft legislation to provide equal payment for women across the state, and provide free education at the two-year community colleges.

“I bring leadership to the community colleges in L.A., and I want to bring it to Sacramento,” said Fong, a Democrat who also works in the Neighborhood Empowerment division of Policy and Government Relations for the city of Los Angeles.

On the issue of medicinal marijuana, Fong indicated the state must proceed safely to regulate its recreational production, supply, sales and limits on consumption.

Peace and Freedom candidate John Prysner said cannabis consumers will get the drug anyway and legislators must realize it’s time to build laws to regulate all aspects of its commercialization.

“If people are going to do drugs, there’s no need to criminalize them,” said Prsyner, who lists his occupation as warehouse operations coordinator with the state’s Secretary of State’s office.

David Vela, a teacher at East Los Angeles College, and also a vice president of Lee Andrews Group, a public outreach firm in downtown Los Angeles, doubled down on free community college education, and said more opportunities are needed for California students wanting to attend campuses within the California State University system or with the University of California.

Vela, a Democrat, said he would provide more funds for vocational and trade education for adults of all ages.

Mario Olmos, a job developer and educator, said he wants Sacramento to focus on prevention and punishment of children’s sexual abuse at school and in the society.

“I’m ready to protect children from sexual abusers and I’m ready to go to Sacramento to fight for these kids,” Olmos said.

Luis Lopez, the first candidate to declare his intentions for the seat vacated when Jimmy Gomez was elected to Congress earlier this year, said he will fight for a single payer health care program, against federal measures to split immigrant working families and to stop pollution at the Scholl Canyon landfill in Eagle Rock.

Mark Vargas, the chairman for the Claremont Conservancy of Music, and a member of the California Coastal Commission with an office in San Francisco, said the election will be decided by the candidate with the best plan to improve the economy of the district’s residents.

“With a $43,000 household income, how do you survive in a household when someone at home is sick?” the Democrat inquired. Vargas is also manager at Bravo International Brands, a business which specializes in Latin American products and brands.

Other candidates were independent Patrick Koppula and Libertarian Andrew Aguero. Koppula said he wants to get rid of gridlock in Sacramento to pass legislation that improves the quality of life of the district’s residents, while Aguero said he would seek an agenda against selfish special interests discouraging better living conditions in the district.

The election to fill the vacant seat is scheduled for Oct. 3. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote Oct. 3, a runoff election between the two top vote getters will be held Dec. 5.