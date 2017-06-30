Assembly speaker stalls state health care bill

SOUTH GATE — Protesters descended on the district office of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon June 27 to demand Senate Bill 562, the high-profile single payer’s health care bill in California, be resurrected and moved forward for additional amendments for its eventual approval before the end of the year.

The scorching 90-degree temperatures didn’t deter the 500 people who shouted “We want health care for all now,” and “Medicare for all, health care is our human right,” prompting honks from cars and big rigs driving north and south along Garfield Avenue, and pedestrians’ raised fists in support of the rally.

At least 10 speakers told anecdotes and lectured the crowd about the life-changing circumstances all California residents would face if Obamacare is repealed, and California is caught without a single-payer health care plan.

Bernice Bonillas, a representative from the California Alliance for Retired Americans in Bakersfield, said she carpooled with nurses and colleagues for a show of support for SB 562, and asked Rendon to continue the process of improving the bill so it becomes law.

“I’m 81, and we feel everyone should be able to have health care,” Bonillas said. “With universal health care we will be able to have coverage from birth to death.”

Bonillas blamed alleged financial donations to Rendon from health insurance companies for the bill’s stoppage before it was debated on the Assembly floor. The bill already has been approved in the state Senate.

Holding a black sign with a phrase reading “Inaction = death,” Vishnu Subramaniam from Westminster, said the time to approve a single payer system is now, and Rendon’s decision to bump the bill until next year.

“Politically this is the year to get it done,” Subramaniam said. “People are looking for solutions and Trump and the GOP are destroying Obamacare. We need something to cover us in California.

Rendon said everybody in Sacramento is closely watching the Republican health care bill that aims to repeal and replace most Affordable Care Act mandates, but acknowledged the state still needs a waiver from the Trump administration to shift funds from Medicare to the new system, even if California would approve a universal health care law.

“There are so many flaws in this bill it’s just ridiculous,” Rendon said. “What I saw was not a bill, but an incomplete bill, not only a statement of values.”

Backers of the Healthy California Act said actions planned to step up pressure on Rendon included a rally in Sacramento and town hall meetings and marches into the Capitol’s Senate chambers to bring the document back for discussion.

Rendon said he will continue working with his colleagues to find funding for the program. Rendon has previously said he supports a single payer system, but confirmed that most of the plan must be backed with new and old taxes, and underscored more serious issues need to be legislated.

He said SB 562 is so incomplete his fellow Democrats failed to set guidelines to provide health care and payment rules to doctor and providers. The single payer system is estimated to cost between $330 billion and $400 billion a year, and California receives about $200 billion from the federal government to run its Medical and other special services.

Elizabeth Castillo, a registered nurse from Long Beach Memorial Hospital, said it is vital to retool the Healthy California Act immediately, because she has witnessed the horrors low-income people face when they can’t afford to pay for health care.

“We need guaranteed health care coverage for all Californians,” she said. “I’m not sure what [Rendon’s] reasons are, but we can find the funds for it. We know there can be sources of funding. People die without comprehensive health care”

It is estimated in Los Angeles County about 1.4 million people would lose health coverage if the Medicare expansion under Obamacare is diluted, and its funds are cut.

Rabbi Jim Kaufman, from Caring Across Generations, an organization that offers faith counseling and long-term family care in Los Angeles, blamed greedy business people and politicians for the awful state of the health care industry in the country.

“Health injustice must be met, as with all injustices, with righteous and courageous acts,” he said. “And we call upon Speaker Rendon to act courageously and righteously by allowing this bill to continue its development thorough its legislative process. Release it from rules, send it to health.”