Bass to pen new Wave column

LOS ANGELES – A new editorial column written by U.S. Rep. Karen Bass debuts on the Voices page this week designed to keep Wave readers informed about key political news and events affecting their daily lives, officials announced this week.

The new column, called Capitol Report, will dissect political issues emerging from the nation’s capital and explain what those issues mean to residents in Los Angeles, said Gregory J. Huskisson, The Wave’s vice president of content and audience.

“Developments in Washington, D.C. can have profound effects on the lives of everyday Americans, but we frequently don’t have someone to connect the dots for us,” Huskisson said. “Capitol Report will analyze complex news and issues for Wave readers and help them make sense out of the political maze that frequently is Washington, D.C.”

“We are confident that Rep. Bass’ insights will serve our corporate mission of helping readers live better informed and more empowered lives,” he added. “We’re thrilled to have Rep. Bass in our rotation of columnists and we look forward to receiving reader feedback on her perspectives.”

Bass, who represents California’s 37th Congressional District, said the nation’s current climate of conservatism makes it vital that Los Angeles residents stay aware of political news and developments coming out of Washington.

“Keeping South Los Angeles informed and updated about real consequences coming out of D.C. is more important now than ever,” said Bass, who also serves as second vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to engage with the community through The Wave, a newspaper that provides a great service to our community and to Los Angeles as a whole,” she added.

Bass’ monthly column will run in The Wave on the third Thursday of each month. Her inaugural column appears today on page 7.