Bass troubled by visit to famine-stricken Africa

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, has returned from a congressional delegation to famine-stricken South Sudan and neighboring Uganda.

“The trip was extremely educational for the both of us but the main takeaway from the trip was more than clear; there’s still work to be done,” Bass said upon her return. “When you visit a camp with hundreds of thousands of refugees, you begin to understand on a much deeper level the impact of man-made famine. The conditions are devastating and the international community is in a position to do something about it.”

The delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Africa, visited aid sites in both Uganda and South Sudan, including Bidi Bidi, which became the world’s largest refugee camp in April.

Rep. Smith and Rep. Bass also met with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda and President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Taban Deng Gai of South Sudan. The trip lasted six days.

“The aid Uganda is receiving is nowhere near the amount needed to sustain life and it’s obvious on the faces of those we met there,” Bass said. “We made sure to emphasize that the conflict in South Sudan needs to stop. We must address the root cause of the issue.”

As of May, there were nearly 1 million refugees from South Sudan living in Uganda, according to U.S. Agency for International Development estimates.

“The UN’s request for $4 billion to fight famine should not be taken lightly,” Bass said. “The international community has a choice — either work together to end famine or continue death due to avoidable causes. The United States has already pledged more than $1.2 billion, largely in part to the $990 million dollar allocation for famine relief authored by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-San Francisco, and Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Florida, last April. Now we need the support of the Europe and the international community.”

In order to shore up international support, Bass is joining other members of Congress in meeting with ambassadors to discuss reaching the UN’s $4 billion goal as well as future strategy to address the ongoing root causes of the famine and impending famine in Yemen and other parts of Africa.

“The reason for famine in the areas that we visited is conflict. It’s all man-made,” Bass said. “Hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of people, some of whom I met in Uganda and South Sudan, depend on the international community to guarantee that the region’s political landscape is not in the same exact place one year from now.

“We have to adopt a two-pronged approach that attacks famine head on but also works to eradicate root causes. We can end famine now.”

In late April, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution authored by Bass urging the Trump administration to release additional funding through USAID to respond to the horrific famine in South Sudan.