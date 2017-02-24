Bell voters to fill two seats on City Council March 7

BELL — Three of the four candidates seeking election to the City Council March 7 are stressing economic development as part of their campaigns. Voters will elect two council members.

The terms of Councilwoman Ana Maria Quintana and Mayor Alicia Romero are expiring and both are seeking re-election. Also on the ballot is former Councilwoman Violeta Alvarez and first-time candidate Susana Lopez.

A product of the Southeast community, Quintana said she decided to run for City Council after a political scandal in 2010 was revealed.

The scandal involved the misappropriation of public funds by city administrators and members of the City Council. An investigation by the Los Angeles Times into the enormous salaries city officials were receiving led to the conviction of seven city officials on graft and corruption charges.

“When the scandal in Bell broke out, I decided to participate because I felt like I had some background in finance, or at least I understood some of the numbers, and I did have the legal background,” Quintana said.

A graduate of Bell High School, Quintana received a scholarship to Yale University for her undergraduate studies, then went on to the Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, for a master’s degree in economics, and later attended Columbia Law School.

Quintana was first elected to the City Council in 2011 with the intention of reforming and bringing transparency to City Hall.

In 2013, she was re-elected for a four-year term.

“In the last six years, most of my energy has been focused on the finances. I’ve reviewed every single contract —people know that I review every single contract. I make sure that the numbers pencil, and I basically try to protect the money as much as I can.”

In 2011, Bell had a general fund of $13 million and was approximately $155 million in debt because of bond obligations, Quintana said. Six years later, the debt has been reduced to $75 million.

“The debt is significantly lower but it’s still very high, so the possibility of dropping taxes is probably not going to be there,” Quintana said. “I’m very honest about it; I don’t make any promises that I can’t keep.”

If re-elected, Quintana’s focus will be on fixing the city as much as possible.

She added that a settlement process two years ago forced the city to sell 15 acres of land to receive resources, and that the proceeds that came from that sale will be used to better serve the community’s needs.

“I’m very happy to say that I’m very much looking forward. I feel like six years later, we are now in a situation where the city of Bell can truly start focusing on and investing in ourselves and not necessarily dealing with the past,” Quintana said.

Alvarez, who worked for the county Department of Social Services as an eligibility worker for 21 years, won her first seat in Bell’s City Council in 2011, but lost her re-election bid in 2015.

“At that time, I didn’t win, but it was a good time for me to sit and relax,” Alvarez said. “Even though I’d sit and relax, I was still involved in the community. I never left. People would continue to call me when they had concerns, issues or if they had ideas that should be brought to the council. I was the ears for the council members. I let them know what was going on and what was important for the public at the time.”

At 14, Alvarez migrated to the United States on her own and moved in with her aunt in the city.

She attended Verdugo Hills High School and graduated from Montebello Adult School. She then went on to Cerritos College where she fulfilled her general studies, and later transferred to Vanguard University in Costa Mesa to receive her bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“One of my intentions is to build Downtown Bell,” she said. “If I get [elected], I would like to be more aggressive in bringing things that need to be done right now. That way we can bring in more revenue with taxes.”

If elected, Alvarez said she will work to develop a newsletter that informs residents of the goings on in the city. She said she also would prioritize looking at the city’s contracts, which she said “can be looked at and reworked.”

Alvarez added that she would like to provide city job opportunities to recent college graduates and new professionals that live or were raised in Bell. By doing this, Alvarez believes that it will empower other local youth.

“What does it mean to move a city forward? [It means to] be more progressive,” Alvarez said. “Give the opportunities to people who have the knowledge. We tell our kids ‘Go to college,’ and when there’s an opportunity for director of planning, for example, we don’t dare give them the opportunity. Why? Because they don’t have the experience, but they have to start somewhere.”

“I have four years of experience that I didn’t have before, and now I know what it is to see behind the desk and outside the desk, so I have a new perspective on the things that I want to get done.”

Current Mayor Alicia Romero was born and raised in the city. She graduated from Bell High School and attended Cal State Dominguez Hills where she received her bachelor of arts degree in theatre arts and speech. She became a teacher after pursuing a teaching credential and is now a middle school dean.

Several years ago she ran in her first political campaign for city council, then served two years as vice mayor and is now finishing her term as mayor.

“It was quite a learning curve and very different from my current position,” Romero said. “It was a very humbling experience because I had to really learn a lot. However, I was a good student because I dedicated a lot of time in City Hall really learning the ins and outs of city management.”

Romero’s decision to run for office years ago was largely due to her father, who was involved in the city and was Bell’s first environmental commissioner and a neighborhood watch captain.

“As a teenager and a college student, I knew my dad was very well-informed, very involved and very connected with City Hall,” she said. “I guess it was a very subconscious thing … those things that you do eventually. I think because my father lived by example, that just set my destiny, and it was unfortunate that it took something as horrendous as the scandal to do that [get involved].”

If given a chance to remain in city politics, Romero said she will continue the work that she started. She plans to present a proposal to City Council that she believes will boost the city financially, which she hopes will open opportunities to progress the city.

“What I am going to hone in on, focus on and specialize in is solely economic development,” she said. “That’s my driving force. Everything is run with financing. You can’t have better programs, you can’t have more staff, you can’t have a highly qualified staff because it’s all dictated by the price of goods and services.”

She thinks that in the last six years, Bell has become a well-run city, but feels like the council can bring certain things to optimal levels.

Candidate Susana Lopez did not respond to requests for an interview prior to press time.