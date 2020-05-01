Bellflower acts to protect itself from nuisances

BELLFLOWER — While other cities are protesting Project Roomkey, a state plan to house the homeless in hotels and motels to protect them from the COVID-19 virus, the Bellflower City Council April 27 took a different approach — seeking to head off financial and nuisance problems from such plans.

At its May 11 meeting, the City Council is expected to give final approval to an ordinance requiring that hotel and motel owners pay the city’s transient tax charged on all hotel and motel guests and to assess fees if public safety personnel are called a second time to deal with any nuisance or other problems caused by guests.

The county has taken some cities who are challenging Project Roomkey to court. On April 28, the county was issued a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County, ordering the city of Norwalk to comply with Project Roomkey.

Bellflower’s action comes as the city nears completion of a 50-bed temporary shelter in a remodeled warehouse building at 8833 Cedar Ave. Last fall, the city voluntarily joined a suit by an Orange County advocacy group federal District Court Judge David Carter, a judicial advocate for the homeless.

On April 23, the Bellflower City Council discussed county plans to implement Project Roomkey at a Motel 6 on Downey Avenue, Bellflower’s western boundary, south of the Artesia (91) Freeway.

At the special meeting, council voted 5-0 to “direct staff to prepare a draft ordinance for City Council consideration at the April 27 City Council Meeting to add regulations to the Bellflower Municipal Code to allow the city to recover costs incurred with “second responses” to disturbances and public nuisances.

City Attorney Karl H. Berger, who drafted the ordinance, said in a written report that the ordinance consists “only of revisions and clarifications to existing public nuisance codes and procedures related to such codes.”

A key part of the ordinance, related to Project Roomkey is that it adds a provision to the municipal code requiring extended stay hotels to include the city as a third-party beneficiary in any agreements executed between the hotel and guests (or guest sponsors) to ensure that the city receives its transient occupancy taxes as required by current law, and that the city recovers its enforcement costs as contemplated by the overall regulations in the ordinance.

In a separate but related action April 27, the City Council approved hiring an artist to paint murals at the temporary shelter.

The council authorized James Carey to begin drafting designs for the receiving room and common room at a cost of $5,600.

“There is a two-week period of time in which the new shelter operators will begin to setup furnishings and workspace necessities,” said Jim DellaLonga director of community development, in a written report to the council. “This transitional period also permits time to beautify the space by adding artwork to blank walls.

“The west wall of the receiving room will incorporate a variety of welcoming colors and display the new name of the facility. The west wall of the common room will be designed in a similar color palette with a complimentary design,” DellaLonga said.

“Sufficient funds are available in the Public Arts Fund,” he added.

By Arnold Adler

Contributing Writer






