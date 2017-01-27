Bellflower council delays action on marijuana ordinance

BELLFLOWER — The City Council will wait until after voters act on a marijuana tax measure in the March 7 municipal election before taking final action on the marijuana ordinance tentatively approved last Oct. 10.

Council members Jan. 23 postponed final action until later in March. The postponement was on the consent calendar at the end of the meeting and was approved with no comment from council members or the audience, a city clerk spokesperson said.

“It will be up to the people,” Councilman Sonny Santa Ines said in November after the marijuana tax measure was approved for the March ballot. “If there is no tax, there will be no ordinance.”

The ballot measure was approved Nov. 28 as City Attorney Karl H. Berger noted that Dec. 9 was the deadline to place an item of the March 7 ballot, but there was time to work on a final ordinance after that.

Proposition 64, approved statewide by voters in November, requires commercial marijuana operators to obtain both a city and a state permit. The state will not start to issue permits until after Jan. 1, 2018. However, California residents over age 21 may grow, possess and use a small amount of the substance in their homes under Proposition 64.

Bellflower’s tentative ordinance would allow up to 12 locations throughout the city for sale, growth or processing marijuana. The locations must be at least 600 feet from schools, churches, playgrounds, parks and other marijuana operations.

Officials have said they would probably reduce the number of sites available and make other changes to the ordinance before final approval.

The March 7 ballot measure would place a tax of $15 per square foot on cultivation sites, a tax of 5 percent of gross receipts for the sale of marijuana and a flat fee of $1,500 for the right to deliver the substance in the city.

Current Bellflower law prohibits the sale of medicinal marijuana, but it costs the city about $50,000 a year to halt illegal operations, City Manager Jeffrey Stewart said.

A consultant has estimated that the tax could bring in $3 to $4 million a year in local revenue.

Most of that would go to public safety and replace funds from a 2 percent utility tax hike approved by voters in 2012 that expires in 2018, Stewart said. At that time, the utility tax drops back down to 5 percent.

Bellflower residents have both supported the marijuana tax proposal and protested it at recent council meetings.

Mayor Dan Koops and Councilman Juan Garza are running for election March 7 and face opposition from Cerritos College trustee John P. Drayer, Rene Meja and Robert Wilson.

Neighboring Norwalk has placed a moratorium on issuing any permits for marijuana operations. Most other area cities continue to ban medical marijuana, but have taken no formal action on the issue of legalization. Huntington Park has approved up to three medical marijuana dispensaries but none have been opened as yet.

Whittier approved a medical marijuana dispensary several years ago but that was closed because the owner had legal troubles at his sites in other cities, Whittier officials said.

Marijuana continues to be illegal under federal law. The Obama administration did not enforce that in California but Alabama Sen. John Sessions, believed to be a foe of marijuana use, has been appointed attorney general under the administration of President Donald Trump.

“If the feds come in, we will be closed,” Stewart has previously said.