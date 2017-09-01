Bellflower council finalizes marijuana ordinance

BELLFLOWER — Pre-screening is under way for those interested in operating a marijuana-related business in the city, following the City Council’s final approval Aug. 28 of an ordinance allowing up to 12 permits, four for medical marijuana and the rest for such things as cultivation and packaging.

But permits will not be issued until the ordinance takes effect Sept. 27, said Randi Stover, assistant to City Manager Jeffrey Stewart.

Those selected will be reviewed at a public hearing in November or December, and take effect Jan. 1 when the state law under Proposition 64 takes effect, she said. A marijuana business operator will need permits from both the city and the state.

Permits will be issued on a first-come basis to those meeting all the requirements. Those requirements include that the business owner be of good character, own or have a 10-year lease on the business site, have at least $400,000 liquidity “and have a long-term commitment to Bellflower.”

Bellflower residents or existing businesses would not get priority, Stewart said.

The vote was 5-0 with Councilman Juan Garza joining in after receiving legal clearance. He recused himself on the initial vote Aug. 14 in case he was in conflict of interest through his employer’s contacts.

Only 10 people spoke during the one-hour public hearing, with nine asking questions about the ordinance and its enforcement. Eight indicated they plan to seek permits.

One of those was Larry Young, who said he was with a 26-person commission of Bellflower residents “who are hard-working people seeking to help the kids and raise money for the city.”

Stewart announced that city staff would conduct an information session for those interested in permits at 2 p.m. Sept 6 at City Hall to go over details, policies and procedures.

Applicants must pay $28,500 to be processed. That is the estimated administrative cost, including background checks, Stewart said. If the applicant does not receive a permit, the money is not refundable. Applicants receiving a permit will be charged a $25,000 yearly business fee, which may increase in subsequent years.

“I am all for the ordinance,” said longtime Bellflower roofing contractor John Butts. He said permit fees and taxes on marijuana sales would be an important source of future revenue for the city with many “big- box” stores closing down. He said medical marijuana helps ease suffering of those with serious illnesses and the revenue “could improve the quality of life for residents.”

Officials have noted that the estimated $1.3 million a year in fees and taxes would make up for about $1.5 million to be lost when a two percent utility tax hike, approved by voters in 2012, expires this year. The tax goes back to 5 percent.

Annual taxes from marijuana operations, approved by Bellflower voters March 7, include $15 per square foot for cultivating the plant, 5 percent of revenue from sales and operations and $1,500 a year for delivery permits.

Some funds would go to hire an additional deputy from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and for youth education and drug rehabilitation, officials have said.

Proposition 64, approved by state voters last November, allows the sale of marijuana for recreational use, but Bellflower chose to allow just medical marijuana, legal in California since 1996 and amended by the state Legislature in June.

However, those with medical marijuana permits may convert them to recreational sales under Proposition 64, City Attorney Karl Berger said.

Under the Bellflower law, marijuana operations must be on land zoned for commercial or industrial use, must be a least 600 feet from a school, park or place where children gather, 300 feet from a church and 1,000 feet from another marijuana-related business.

However, a permit owner for sales may obtain other permits for cultivation or packaging on the same site.

Business operators must show sufficient security precautions and may not accumulate more than $200 a day on the site to discourage robberies or burglaries

Berger noted that before obtaining a permit, the business owner must obtain a conditional use permit from the city and must obtain a permit from the state.

California will not start issuing permits until Jan. 1.

Proposition 64 allows cities to ban marijuana operations completely, as Norwalk, Downey, Artesia, Cerritos, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier have done.

However, under Proposition 64, cities may not prohibit marijuana use by anyone age 21 or older. A resident may grow up to six marijuana plants in his home but outdoor cultivation is up to the city. It’s not allowed under the Bellflower law.