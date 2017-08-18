Bellflower council votes to allow medicinal pot only

BELLFLOWER — After months of study and listening to public opinion, the City Council Aug. 14 approved an ordinance allowing cultivation, distribution and sales of marijuana, also setting permit fees for such operations.

But the vote was for medical marijuana only, legal in California since 1996; and not for recreational use as approved by state voters last November.

The vote was 4-0 with Councilman Juan Garza recusing himself, explaining that his employer has some contact with those in the marijuana business.

“It’s frustrating not being able to vote on this,” he said.

After 90 minutes of public comment and 30 minutes of discussion among themselves, council members agreed to allow up to 12 operations at widely spaced areas of the city and limiting medical marijuana dispensaries to four.

The remaining eight will be allocated, on a first come basis to those qualifying for permits to cultivate marijuana or process it, officials decided.

A public hearing for final action will take place at the council’s Aug. 28 meeting after which the law would be effective in 30 days, said Randi Stover, assistant to City Manager Jeff Stewart in a report to the council.

Interested business operators may submit requests for permits on Aug. 29 and undergo background checks, but no permits will be issued until the ordinance takes effect Sept. 27, Stover said.

“Once permit applications are received and processed, a review of all applications will be reviewed at a public hearing that would be held sometime in November,” Stover said.

Those seeking permits must pay $25,000 to cover administrative costs and the background checks. If a permit is approved, the operator must pay $25,000 a year as a business tax. If an applicant is not approved, the $25,000 would not be refunded, Stewart said.

Other fees, approved by Bellflower voters March 7, include $15 per square foot for cultivation of marijuana plants, 5 percent of gross receipts (to the city) and $1,500 a year for delivery permits.

Proposition 64, the voter approved initiative known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, allows recreational use of marijuana along with commercial cultivation, distribution and sales.

Such businesses require two permits, one from cities allowing such operations and one from the state.

However, SB 94, an amendment to Proposition 64, became effective in July. It allows cities to issue permits for medical marijuana.

Neither recreational nor medical marijuana are currently allowed in Bellflower.

Other regulations of the ordinance would require those obtaining permits to “contribute” $5,000 a year to be used for youth education and drug rehabilitation.

The ordinance also requires marijuana business operators to either own or have a long-term lease (currently identified as 10 years) on the proposed site.

Marijuana operation sites also must be at least 1,000 feet from each other, 600 feet from a school, park or place where children gather; and 300 feet from a church.

Other requirements include limiting the time period to submit application, for example 90 days; and prohibiting more than $200 be left overnight.

Funds would be used to hire one additional sheriff’s deputy through the city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Stewart said.

In starting out with medical marijuana permits only, the city is being cautious about the still uncertain actions of the federal government.

City Attorney Karl H. Berger noted that holders of medical marijuana permits may later seek to convert them to recreational marijuana under Proposition 64.

“As previously advised, possession and use of cannabis is still prohibited under federal law,” Stover said in her report. “Earlier this year, [city] staff advised the City Council that a task force assembled by the United States Department of Justice was instructed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to provide recommendations for federal enforcement of cannabis regulations.

“A report from that task force was supposed to have been provided not later than July 27. Based upon reports from the Associated Press, it appears that the task force’s report, [which is not yet public] does not recommend that the DOJ become more aggressive in enforcement.”

However, the attorney general is not obligated to follow the task force’s recommendations, Stover noted.