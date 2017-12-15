Bellflower hires firm to operate bike share program

BELLFLOWER — In the coming weeks, 350 bicycles will appear at about 40 public locations in the city, but they are not delayed gifts from Santa Claus,

They are being placed throughout the city by an international company called OFO US Limited, a bike share company based in San Francisco, said company representative Stefan Winkler.

The City Council approved a one-year pilot program Dec. 11 to see if the service can reduce traffic congestion, parking problems and air pollution.

“The license agreement will enable OFO US to deploy their bicycle fleet and dockless smartphone application solution through the city, enabling users to find, ride, park and then lock shareble bicycles,” said Parks and Recreation Director P. J. Mellana, whose department will monitor the program at no cost to OFO.

Mellana said that OFO would retain all proceeds to pay for its staff to oversee the operation, perform maintenance on the bicycles and retrieve any wayward vehicles.

“Bellflower will be one of the first cities in the area to have this type of alternative transportation and technology solution available to residents and visitors,” Mellana said in a report to the council.

The technology is similar to that of ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft, where customers use an application on their cellphones to contact the company.

Users wishing to ride a short distance in the city limits may approach one of the bike areas, unlock the bike with their app and leave their credit card numbers with the company, which will use the cellphones to track the location of the bicycle and how long it is in use.

The charge will be $1 an hour for the first ride, more for additional rides that day, Winkler said.

Asked about theft concerns, Winkler said they do happen, but infrequently. A bicycle weighs about 37 pounds and is not easily carried off. OFO employees based in Los Angeles, can monitor the location of the bikes and send staff to retrieve any bike that isn’t returned.

However, city staff has recommended against locations along the San Gabriel River, the West Santa Ana branch bike and pedestrian trail through the city and with limited locations near schools as safety precautions, Mellana said.

Plans call for placing eight to 12 bikes in an area. The parked bikes may not block pedestrian right-of-way or interfere with vehicular traffic, he added.

“The technology is run through a smartphone application and allows users to locate sharable bikes throughout the city, scan and unlock the bikes with their phone, ride to their destination and lock the bike to end the ride,” Mellana said.

“The OFO platform and service provides several opportunities at a low cost for users,” he added.

“Bike use will lower carbon emissions and foster a pedestrian-friendly environment,” Winkler said.

Questioned by council members, Winkler said OFO will insure the city against liability and not hold the city responsible for theft.

He said OFO is committing $1.3 billion to its expansion efforts.

“I guess you can afford to lose a few bikes,” Councilman Sonny Santa Ines said.