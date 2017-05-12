Bellflower places fines on illegal marijuana operations

BELLFLOWER — Officials are still working on rules for marijuana-related businesses in the city, but rules to close down illegal operations are in place.

The City Council May 8 approved an ordinance imposing fines of up to $10,000 a day for people operating a marijuana business without a city permit, even though rules for a permit are not yet complete.

City Attorney Karl H. Berger said the ordinance, expected to receive approval on second reading May 22, will take effect 30 days after that.

Berger said the ordinance will make it easier to close down illegal operations in the city until the permit law is approved. No date is set for that.

In a report to the council, Berger said those illegally operating marijuana businesses would not only be fined up to $5,000 a day for not having a permit, but would have to pay an additional $5,000 a day for not paying Bellflower’s marijuana business tax, approved by city voters March 7.

He said the fines would take effect as soon as the city building official delivers a court order to cease operations at the site of the business.

Councilman Juan Garza called for higher fines, saying he wanted to “send a message to illegal operators,” but Berger said if he has to take an operator to court to shut down the business he would have to convince the judge that the fines are reasonable.

He noted that the $5,000 maximum gives him flexibility to close a site through negotiations with the owner and levy a smaller fine down to $1,500.

The council agreed to keep the $5,000 maximum to see how it works out.

Other means to shut down an illegal business, under the ordinance, include turning off utilities such as water and electricity to the site, Berger said.

He noted that besides the daily fines, illegal operators would have to pay all attorney fees.

The council instructed Berger to prepare the law after an April 27 workshop at which an overflow crowd of mostly non-residents involved in marijuana operations supported the permit ordinance as the best way to halt illegal operations, which have been persistent in Bellflower for years.

He said current laws prohibiting marijuana operations are difficult to enforce.

“You close down one site and another pops up, sometimes at the same location and by the same operator,” Berger said.

He noted that the new law also affects property owners as well as operators of the illegal site as it allows the city to place a lien on the property.

City Manager Jeff Stewart said Bellflower will continue to work on the ordinance to allow marijuana operations under Proposition 64, which was approved by state voters last Nov. 8, while keeping an eye on possible federal action to ban such businesses.

Another public workshop is planned but no date has been set, he added.

In other action May 8, the council approved a pay hike for Stewart to $219,487 a year as of May 1 and up to $226,072 annually Jan. 1, 2018.

Stewart has been Bellflower city manager for seven years.