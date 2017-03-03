Bellflower residents voice satisfaction in survey

BELLFLOWER — The city, its officials and city staff have been given high marks by 500 residents from the city’s registered voter list who were called at random Dec. 1-6 in a resident satisfaction survey conducted by the firm of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin and Associates.

In a report to the council Feb. 27, Richard Bernard of the firm said 74 percent of those questioned said the quality of life in the city was excellent or good, 69 percent said council members had overall made the right decisions during the past year and 63 percent said they believed the city was spending their tax money properly.

Of the one in four respondents who had occasion to do business at City Hall, 72 percent said service from city staff was good or excellent as compared with 56 percent in 2015, Bernard said.

Asked to list major concerns with a 1 rating very low and a 10 rating indicating greater concern, residents gave an average of eight points to the homeless problem, which was higher than crime, Bernard said.

While 51 percent said race issues with police were a concern nationally, 44 percent listed it as a major concern in Bellflower.

The homeless issue was listed as very serious by 71 percent of the respondents.

Only 1 percent said the lack of public transportation was a concern.

Regarding crime, the residents rated service by the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station between 7 to 8.6, with 10 as the best.

Asked by Mayor Dan Koops for an overall grade, Bernard said based on the city budget, Bellflower would get an A-minus.

“We don’t have the revenue of some cities, so we have had to do more with less,” Koops said.

“We always like to receive a good report card and will try to do even better,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Schnablegger said.

The survey results were released one week before the municipal election March 7, in which Koops and Councilman Juan Garza are seeking election.

Garza said the results gave him confidence that the council was doing the right thing.

Bernard said 40 percent of the respondents were Latino, 32 percent said they were Caucasian, 18 percent were African American, 3 percent were Asian and 5 percent reported another ethnic designation. Forty percent of those surveyed were over 55 while 14 percent were in the 18-to-24 age group, he added.

Surveys were conducted in Spanish and English and lasted about 20 minutes based on the recipients’ time. Participation was voluntary. Bernard said his staff made 700 to 800 calls to find willing respondents.

In other action Feb. 27, the council adjourned its meeting in memory of Dorothy King, who served on the council from 2001 to 2009. She died Feb. 20 at age 79. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. March 3 at All Souls Mortuary in Long Beach, Koops said.