Bellflower to allow fireworks sales, annual summer events

BELLFLOWER — The future of traditional summer events is uncertain because of regulations to fight the COVID-19 virus, but legal fireworks will be available to celebrate July 4.

The City Council, which on April 27 approved 14 applications from nonprofit groups to sell fireworks, set up conditions for such sales May 11, placing an emphasis on social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizers to sellers along with soap and water units for hand washing.

Similar protocols are planned for reduced summer programs, which have included free movies at the Town Center Plaza and live “Streetfest” concerts at Friendship Square, which the council also tentatively approved May 11.

The reduced schedule calls for elimination of the movies and from one to four weekly concerts, to begin July 30. Earlier events, planned in June, have been canceled, saving the city about $19,825, said P.J. Mellana, director of parks and recreation, in a report to council.

Elizabeth Corpuz, director of planning and building services, in another report to the council, said the fireworks regulations have been approved in talks with TNT Fireworks officials, which will provide the fireworks to the 14 civic organizations, which sell them as fundraisers. The protocols follow Los Angeles County Public Health Department guidelines, she said.

Social distancing of six feet must be observed by the two or three volunteers in the fireworks stands and another volunteer must be outside to keep prospective buyers at least six feet apart. Signs indicating the policy must be posted inside and outside the fireworks stands and spaces of six feet must be marked for customers.

As far as the Streetfest concerts, “Social distancing presents a significant challenge,” Mellana said.

The general idea is to attract large crowds to patronize nearby restaurants and stores. He said staff proposals for the summer program as well as those in the fall and winter include “obeying public health orders, social distancing, mass gathering restrictions, timing, scheduling and logistical considerations such as staffing, security and funding.”

Council approved the general plan with some alterations to come in June, City Clerk Mayra Ochiqui said.

Concerning the summer programs, city staff recommends that the usual eight-week schedule be reduced to four or less and that the musical programs are reduced from three to two hours, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Mellana said in his report.

Gathering areas, such as at vendor or game booths would not be allowed. There should be no gatherings on public sidewalks, only pedestrian traffic, he said.

One proposal for concert-goers is an enclosed 10-foot by 10-foot “family area” to hold from two to six people, placed at least six feet apart. There would be free advance registration for the spaces or on a first-come basis the day of the event; and attendees would be encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Such restrictions would still allow from 144 to 432 people in the concert area at Friendship Square and on Bellflower Boulevard, Mellana said.

“Those in the reserved areas would be given white wrist bands allowing them to move in and out of the enclosure freely,” Mellana said.

He said the free movement would allow dining and shopping. No food would be allowed in the seating areas, but additional “stationary areas” would be set up to the south on Bellflower Boulevard at Belmont Street, where small cocktail tables would be set up for eating while listening to the music.

