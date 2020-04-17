Bellflower to offer financial help to residents hit by crisis

BELLFLOWER — Residents facing possible eviction because they can’t pay the rent or a utility bill after a layoff resulting from the COVID-19 virus may get one-time financial help from the city’s expanded Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing Services program.

The City Council, in a streamed meeting April 13, expanded that program to include those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The council also raised the one-time payments from $1,000 to $2,500 per household. Both items were approved on 5-0 votes, according to City Clerk Mayra Ochiqui.

Currently the program is aimed at low- and moderate-income families.

Under the added special circumstance clause, households affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for funds under the agreement, as long as certain conditions are met.

Households must provide reasonable documentation that attributes the loss of income or employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as a layoff or furlough letter from an employer, date of job loss at or after the county or state stay-at-home order.

The household’s projected annual income must be at or below 50% of the area median income and Kingdom Causes Bellflower must assists the household with identifying other possible COVID-19 relief assistance programs, such as state unemployment benefits.

The median income ranges for the Los Angeles/Long Beach area are: $58,450 a year for one person is considered low income; $36,500 a year for one person is very low income; and $25,050 annually for one person is considered extremely low income.

For a couple, the range is $66,800 down to $25,050. For a family of four the range is $83,550 to $31,300.

Funding is from the homeless prevention program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is granted to cities based on population.

The council action authorized City Manager Jeffrey L. Stewart to amend the agreement, in a form approved by City Attorney Karl H. Berger, between the city and Kingdom Causes Bellflower to revise the program guidelines for the for the remainder of fiscal year 2019-20.

Kingdom Causes is a faith-based social service organization which operates the city’s programs to aid the homeless.

In a written report to the council, Jim DellaLonga, director of economic development, said the purpose of the amendment was to increase the one-time assistance limit from $1,000 to $2,500; and add a special circumstance clause to the agreement which may assist households that have experienced a loss of employment or income due to COVID-19.

“Making these adjustments will help ensure more vulnerable Bellflower residents will be able to avoid homelessness and severe rent burden by covering a larger portion of their rental arrears,” DellaLonga said in his report.

“Since its beginning in 2016, the city’s Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-housing Program has assisted more than 80 families in the city with housing-related services and short-term rental assistance for those at risk of becoming homeless,”DellaLonga said. “An additional 34 families or individuals were assisted under the extremely low income rental assistance voucher program, which provides rental vouchers of up to 12 months for those currently experiencing homelessness.”

In other action April 13, the council reviewed possible names for the 50-bed homeless shelter under construction at 8833 Cedar St. It’s now called the Bellflower Temporary Shelter. Occupancy is expected to begin in May, said Randi Stover, assistant to City Manager Jeffrey L. Stewart.

On March 26, Mayor Juan Garza indicated that he would like the Bellflower Temporary Shelter to have a designated name. The council selected three names and will seek resident comment on them, Stover said.

They are The Bridge, Bellflower Cares, and New Hope, Stover said.

By Arnold Adler

Contributing Writer



