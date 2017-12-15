Bellflower to use bonds to build transit center, parking

BELLFLOWER — The city will buy about $10 million in certificates of participation bonds to help finance a $12 million regional transit center and a 300-vehicle parking structure on about two acres of vacant land on the northwest corner of Bellflower Boulevard and Mayne Street.

City Manager Jeffrey L. Stewart said the 55-foot high, two-level structure will provide free parking for guests visiting the Mayne Event Center, a two-story, $9 million banquet center and fire museum across the street on the east side of Bellflower Boulevard, as well as needed parking for businesses in the city’s downtown area, Bellflower Boulevard between Artesia and Alondra boulevards.

The action, approved 5-0 by the City Council Dec. 11, calls for design and construction to be approved by February with completion estimated at 10 months to a year, Stewart said.

In a report to the council, Finance Director Tae Rhee said bonds will be purchased from Capital One Public Funding LLC, selected from several bidders, with an expected interest rate of about 3.5 percent.

The city will make payments of about $840,000 a year over a period of 15 years to pay off the bonds, Rhee said.

Under state bonding law, the city must put up public facilities as collateral. Bellflower will offer the City Hall and Thompson Park as collateral.

“These are good things. We have a chance to change the way we have been going,” said local businessman John Butts.

Several residents questioned the use of the facility. One woman feared the parking would be taken by commuters in the planned commuter rail station across the street.

“We don’t know what [county transit officials plan], but they will build their own parking sites,” said Stewart, referring to the proposed Eco Rapid Transit, a Paramount-based group of 13 area cities, including Bellflower, planning a rail line on adjoining right-of-way owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“This parking structure is for our residents and businesses. We will control it,” Mayor Ron Schnablegger said.

“On June 12, the City Council authorized staff’s proposal to construct a regional transit center and parking structure adding approximately 300 parking spaces during the adoption of the city budget.

“This project will include, but is not limited to, bus turnout lanes, parking and access to transit options such as carpooling, bus, bicycling and rail travel,” Rhee said.

The site will include a 24-foot wide street, Stewart added.

The regional transit center and parking structure is located within three miles of three major freeways and the MTA Green Line.

In addition, three bus systems (MTA, Long Beach Transit and Bellflower Bus) run lines near the project site.

It is also adjacent to the Greenway Bike and Pedestrian Trail that runs 2.8 miles and connects to the San Gabriel River Bike Path.

It will eventually connect with the city of Paramount and the Los Angeles River Bike Path to the west.

The project will be located adjacent to the future West Santa Ana Branch light rail station, which will connect the Gateway Cities to downtown Los Angeles.

Staff proposes to fund the project with $9.8 million in debt proceeds and $2.3 million from the city’s share of Proposition A transportation funds.

The annual debt service payments are proposed to be made with Proposition A & C and Measure R transportation funds.

In other action Dec. 11, Council set a special meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to review and possibly award up to 12 permits for marijuana operations in the city.

Several possible providers are under consideration but all seek permits for medical marijuana dispensaries. Under city law, only four such facilities will be allowed.

However, a single site could have more than one permit for such things as cultivation, processing and transporting.