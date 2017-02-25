BET presents American Black Film Festival Honors

LOS ANGELES— The 2017 BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors took place Feb. 17 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Comedy queen Regina Hall kept the audience laughing as host of the evening’s festivities. The annual event celebrates black culture by honoring individuals, movies and television shows that have had a significant impact on American entertainment.

Actor and director Denzel Washington received the Hollywood Legacy Award, musician and actress Queen Latifah received the Entertainment Icon Award, writer, producer and actress Issa Rae received the Rising Star Award, film director and producer F. Gary Gray received the Excellence in the Arts Award and actor and singer Terrence Howard received the Excellence in the Arts Award.

Viola Davis, Common, Pharrell Williams, Lee Daniels, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Anika Noni Rose took the stage as presenters while Maxwell and Dionne Farris performed their hits from the film “Love Jones,” which received the Classic Cinema Award.

The awards show was broadcast on BET Feb. 22.