Bill Raises Salaries for Female Senate Employees By 10%

Late last year, the California Senate made the decision to increase the salaries of 71 employees by 10% in order to close the gender wage gap. Female Capitol employees, much like women in other careers nationwide, were paid significantly less than their male colleagues.

The Sacramento Bee reported that women who worked in the Senate made 94 cents for every dollar earned by a man, while women in the Assembly earned only 92 cents per dollar. This gap is far less apparent than the nationwide average, which is less than 80 cents per dollar.

The Bee also reported that female state government workers make roughly 80 cents for every dollar a man makes, and Californian women, in general, make about 84 cents.

Dan Reeves, chief of staff to Senate leader Kevin de Leon, a Democrat from Los Angeles, hopes that this newly enacted piece of legislation will help the Senate lead by example and promote equal pay in other industries in the state.

The Senate Rules Committee analyzed the gender pay data at the end of 2015 and found only a 4% disparity. Reeves said that while the gap was small, the committee should still propose a bill to close it.

The bill was proposed by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Democrat from Santa Barbara, and was signed in the fall of 2015. The bill not only requires women to be paid equally for the same work in the state of California but also requires that they are paid equally for doing “substantially similar” jobs. This provision requires employers to prove why they are paying their female workers less than male workers — the only legitimate reasons being seniority or merit.

“No one should be above having to comply,” said Jackson.

Jackson is proud that her bill raised awareness of the drastic pay gaps, even in liberal states like California.

In addition to the law, the Senate now advertises all job opportunities publicly on its website. Members hope that by doing so, they will receive more diverse applicants. According to research by McKinsey, diverse companies or organizations are 15% more likely to perform better. In government, performance is key.

Despite these efforts, the gap still has not closed. The 10% salary increases total about $602,000, but when averaged out, the gender gap only narrowed by one cent.