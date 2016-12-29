BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Celebrities list their favorites for 2016

This year delivered the diversity missing in 2015 with a number of high profile and independent pieces that audiences found captivating. Here are the Tasty Clips Faves of 2016!

FILM: With “Fences,” director Denzel Washington did right by the late playwright August Wilson with a gripping film sure to get award recognition for himself and co-star Viola Davis. “Hidden Figures” got the loudest applause of any film and deservedly so. “Moonlight” was that quietly powerful film that can change perceptions. “I Am Not Your Negro,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Visit,” “Suicide Squad,” “Legend of Tarzan,” and Marvel’s trifecta of “Captain America: Civil War,” “Deadpool” and “Doctor Strange” were tops.

TV: “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare,” “Queen Sugar,” “Greenleaf,” “News One Now,” “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “The Walking Dead.”

ALBUMS: “Malibu” – Anderson Paak, “Lemonade” – Beyoncé, “We Got It from Here .. Thank You 4 Your Service” – A Tribe Called Quest, “57th & 9th” – Sting, “Hit n Run: Phase Two” – Prince, “Stripped” – Macy Gray, “Everything’s Beautiful” – Robert Glasper/Miles Davis.

CONCERTS: Prince – The Final Concert at The Fox Theatre, Beyoncé – The Formation Tour, Lecrae – The Destination Tour, You’re Accepted.

BOOKS: “Muhammad Ali Unfiltered;” “March” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell; “Cooking for Jeffrey” by Ina Garten; and “My Two Souths” by Asha Gomez.

THEATER: “The Total Bent” by Stew and Heidi Rodewald at The Public Theatre.

TRAVEL: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Go. Afterwards, enjoy sunset, drinks, DJs and the scene at the iconic rooftop bar POV at the W Hotel.

DINING: Morimoto’s in New York

And now some 2016 Faves from our celebrity contributors:

VIVICA A. FOX – Actress (“Independence Day: Resurgence” “Empire”)/TV Host (“Vivica’s Black Magic” premiering Jan. 4 on Lifetime) – FILM: “Suicide Squad” and for comedy, “Central Intelligence.” TV: “How to Get Away With Murder.” Every once in a while, my guilty pleasure is “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. I love waking up to “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly,” “The View,” and “Wendy Williams.” MUSIC: Of course, Beyoncé! Rihanna, especially “This is What You Came For” and “You Needed Me;” and Drake. CONCERT: Beyoncé. The queen don’t play! BOOKS: “Around The Way Girl” by Taraji P. Henson and “Hidden Figures.” DINING: In L.A., Crustacean and my favorite hole in the wall, Casa Vega. Also Mr. Chow in L.A. and NYC, and Sofrito there.

ERICA ASH – Actress (“Survivor’s Remorse” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) – FILM: “Girl on a Train.” MUSIC: I’m a Beyoncé head. I will get an album and listen on repeat until someone is ready to wring my neck, which is why I live alone. I discovered James Blake as a result of “Lemonade,” and just love the haunting, chilling tone of his voice. Solange’s album is nice. BOOK: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. DINING: Animal in L.A. I also like Bestia downtown. TRAVEL: My vacation was (singing) everything! I went to Europe on a binge for 20 days doing London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Portugal, Berlin and the outskirts of Lisbon.

OMAR J. DORSEY – Actor (“Queen Sugar”) – FILM: “Birth of a Nation” and “Captain America: Civil War.” BOOKS: I’ve been reading a lot of Charles Dickens because I think we’re entering an industrial age. Also, Walter Mosley because I want to play Easy Rawlings. MUSIC: Anderson Paak. I love Schoolboy Q’s album and Chance the Rapper. TV: “Atlanta” is a beautiful show. O.J. Simpson, the documentary and mini-series were both astonishing. “Luke Cage.” TRAVEL: Oaxaqueno, Mexico. DINING: On The 30.

CHERYL BURKE – Dancer (“Dancing With the Stars”)/Author (“Dancing Lessons”) – FILM: “La La Land,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Moana,” and “Loving.” TV: “Scientology and the Aftermath,” “DWTS,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,“ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “The Voice.” MUSIC: “24 Karat” – Bruno Mars, “Fade” & “Famous” – Kanye West, “Higher” – Caroline D’Amore featuring Josh Moreland, and John Legend. DINING: D’Amores Famous Pizza, Sugarfish, Taco Bell, Toi on Sunset, and Café La Rose.

MICHAEL BAISDEN – Radio Host (New nationally syndicated show launches Jan. 16 via Superadio)/Author (“Woman Up!) – FILM: “The Accountant.” BOOK: “The New Jim Crow” – Michelle Alexander. TV: “Insecure.” MUSIC: Ro James’ “El Dorado” featuring “Permission.” TRAVEL: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

WILL DOWNING – Singer/Songwriter (“Black Pearls”) – FILM: “Birth of a Nation,” “The Boss,” and “Fences.” THEATER: “The Bodyguard” and “The Royale.” CONCERTS: Maxwell & Mary J. Blige, Anthony Hamilton, Lalah Hathaway & Eric Benet. DINING: Red Smoke in Detroit. TRAVEL: Vegas and London.

LUENELL – Comic/Actress (“Hotel Transylvania 2”) – FILM: “Birth of a Nation.” TV: “Queen Sugar,” “Real Housewives,” “The Get Down” and “Unsung.” MUSIC: I get a real hard on for my girl Lalah Hathaway. Also, David Hollister and Eric Benet. TRAVEL: New York, Chicago, Hawaii, San Francisco. I’m a metropolitan kind of chick. DINING: The Stinky Rose in L.A. and San Francisco. Everything is made with garlic. They even have garlic wine and ice cream. It’s very, very sexy believe it or not.

LEONARD EARL HOWZE – Actor (“Barbershop: The Next Cut” “Kevin Can Wait”) – FILM: “Birth of a Nation,” “Moonlight,” “The Accountant,” “Loving,” and “Fences.” TV: “Power,” “This is Us,” “Westworld,” “Luke Cage,” “The Get Down,” “Narcos” and “Insecure.” MUSIC: Trombone Shorty and Gregory Porter. THEATER: “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage at The Public Theater and “The Color Purple” on Broadway. DINING: Orleans & York, Public School, Mendocino Farms, and El Compadre in L.A. Cochon Butcher, NOLA, and La Petite Grocery in New Orleans.

CECE PENISTON – Dance Music Icon (“Finally”) – TV: “Empire,” “Love & Hip Hop,” “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” “Greenleaf,” “Queen Sugar,” “Celebrity Wife Swap” with me and Kelli Williams, “Unsung,” “UnReal,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice,” and “American Greed.” MUSIC: “Starboy” – The Weeknd, “Black Beatles” (featuring Gucci Mane) – Rae Sremmurd, “Broccoli” (featuring Lil Yachty) – D.R.A.M., “Ooouuu” – Young M.A.,” Sorry” – Justin Bieber, “Lemonade” – Beyoncé, “This is What You Came For” (featuring Rihanna) – Calvin Harris, “Cranes in the Sky” – Solange, “Controlla” & “Too Good” – Drake, “One Dance” (featuring Wizkid & Kyla) and “Believe” – Crystal Waters. DINING: Buck and Rider in Scottsdale, Arizona. CONCERT: R. Kelly, Calvin Richardson.

TERRI J. VAUGHN – Actress (“Mann & Wife”), Director (“#DigitalLivesMatter”), Philanthropist – TV: “Divorce” and “Survivor’s Remorse.” MUSIC: “Lemonade” – Beyoncé, “A Seat at the Table” – Solange, and “Cheers to the Fall” – Andra Day. BOOKS: “Chimwala” – Cas Sigers, “The Immigrant Princess” – Variny Yim, and “Stars In The Sky” – Casey Grant. THEATER: “Unholy War.” CONCERT: Beyonce’ – Formation Tour.

LONNIE JORDAN – Musician (Co-founder & leader of War) – FILM: “Suicide Squad.” I love movies with power and they used “Slipping Into Darkness.” TV: TCM, “The Voice,” and “Judge Judy.” DINING: I’m a vegan and my wife is a raw vegan. On the road, I have an app to locate those restaurants called Happy Cow.

MAYSA – Singer/Songwriter (“Back 2 Love”) – FILM: “Zootopia,” “Southside With You,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and Ava DuVernay‘s “13th.” TV: “The Walking Dead,” “Queen Sugar,” “Black-ish,” and “Fixer Upper.” TRAVEL: My first trip to Hawaii with the band I started my career with, Incognito. CONCERT: My own self-produced 50th birthday concert party in Baltimore! In addition to my awesome band, I added a four-piece string section, three-piece horn section, and guests Jeff Bradshaw, Chelsey Green and Warren Wolf.

MICHAEL COLYAR – Comic/Actor/Author (“Michael Goes Motivational”) – TV: “Queen Sugar” and “Greenleaf.” BOOK: “Between the World and Me” – Ta-Nehisi Coates. THEATER: “Hamilton” All day long, hands down, no question. DINING: Don’t kill me but Cracker Barrel, Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and Jimmy’s Egg. Keep it Love, Keep it Positive, Keep it God. Yeaaaaaa!

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.