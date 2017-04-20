BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: ‘Chasing Trane’ showcases sax great

“Chasing Trane,” the first authorized documentary about saxophone great John Coltrane, debuts in Los Angeles April 21 at the Landmark after critically acclaimed showings at the 2016 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals.

This definitive look, written and directed by John Scheinfeld (“The U.S. vs. John Lennon” and “Who Is Harry Nilsson…?”), was produced with the full participation of the Coltrane family and the support of the record labels that collectively own the musician’s catalog.

It features never-before-seen family home movies, footage of his band in the studio (discovered in a California garage during production), along with hundreds of rare photographs and appearances from around the world.

Although Coltrane never participated in any television interviews (and only a handful for radio) during his lifetime, he has an active and vibrant presence in the film through his print interviews. These words — spoken by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington — illuminate what the jazz giant was thinking and feeling at critical moments throughout his life and career.

Set against the social, political and cultural landscape of the times, “Chasing Trane” talks to his renowned former band mates (Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, Reggie Workman), artists inspired by his creative vision (Common, John Densmore, Wynton Marsalis, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Kamasi Washington), Coltrane’s children and biographers, and well-known admirers such as President Bill Clinton and Cornel West.

MOVIE WATCH: Also opening, John Ridley’s documentary “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992;” Michael O’Shea’s critically acclaimed atmospheric thriller “The Transfiguration,” at the Nuart Theatre;” and now On Demand, Logan Sandler’s “Live Cargo” starring LaKeith Stanfield (“Get Out” “Atlanta”) and Robert Wisdom (“The Wire”).

CLIPPETTES: After a couple of specials, the Fox reboot of “Showtime at the Apollo” will return as a series with Steve Harvey continuing his small screen dominance as host of “Family Feud,” “Little Big Shots” and the “Miss Universe Pageant” …

Singer Donell Jones croons at Rewind RnB/Soul 2017 on April 21 at the Regent Theater; while guitarist/vocalist Raul Midon begins his two-night stand at the Blue Whale …

Jill Scott has jumped onto “Flint,” Lifetime’s original movie about the city’s water crisis starring Queen Latifah, who is also an executive producer on the project. Maybe there’s a part for their old Sugar Water Festival Tour mate Erykah Badu …

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony headlines with Ja Rule, Ashanti, Warren G, Mc Eiht, Kam, Suga Free, Hi-C, and Krush Groove on April 22 at the Forum …

Also that evening, actor Brian White (“Scandal”) is having a birthday bash at the Globe with music by Prince’s one time band The New Power Generation …

“The Late Late Show” bandleader/comic Reggie Watts is shooting a pilot hosting the U.S version of the UK show “Taskmaster” for Comedy Central, which also gave the green light to one for Baron Vaughn’s variety show “The New Negroes” …

What kind of event would bring together Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bryan Cranston, Ayesha Curry, Eric Jerome Dickey, Michael Eric Dyson, Mayte Garcia, Dave Grohl, Tippi Hedren, John Lewis, Cheech Marin, Cesar Millan, Joyce Carol Oates and Joy-Ann Reid? It’s the free L.A. Times Festival of Books, April 22-23 on the USC Campus …

With the airing of their Spike TV docu-series “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” over, Jay Z and his producing partners The Weinstein Company are going the same route with “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story …

DMX, Too Short and Ying Yang Twins are on the bill April 27 at the Novo DTLA …

Towne Street Theatre, L.A.’s premiere African-American theater company, presents the ninth annual TST Ten-Minute Play Festival, at the Stella Adler Theatre, through April 30. The nine plays, submitted from around the world, center on the theme “It’s 1:24 A.M. – anything can happen.” For more visit: www.townestreetla.org/ …

Keyboardist/singer Avery Sunshine’s “Twenty Sixty Four” (Shanachie); and pianist/composer Gerald Clayton’s “Tributary Tales” (Motéma Music) top this week’s CD releases.

TC ON TV: April 21 – “The Prince Effect” (FM): On the first anniversary of his death, this special explores his phenomenon through exclusive interviews as well as clips from his most iconic videos. “#WeMissYouPrince” (Fuse): All day music videos. “Sheryl Crow” (DirectTV/U-verse): Career spanning concert special with new songs filmed last month in 4K. “Burn Mother****er, Burn” (Showtime): This provocative documentary looks at how decades of racial tensions, injustice and a troubled relationship between the LAPD and the African-American community led to the 1992 Riots. “The Late Show” (CBS): Rosario Dawson; “Bosch” (Amazon): Detective drama starring Titus Welliver (“Lost”), Jamie Hector and Lance Reddick (both on “The Wire”) returns for a third season.

April 22 – “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO): Oprah Winfrey is the executive producer and star of this adaptation of Rebecca Skloot‘s critically acclaimed, bestselling nonfiction book of the African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. George C. Wolfe adapts and directs Courtney B. Vance, Leslie Uggams, Reg E. Cathey, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Rocky Carroll, Roger Robinson, Rose Byrne and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

April 23 – “The Lost Tapes: L.A Riots” (Smithsonian): Recaptures the chaotic days following the Rodney King verdict with no interviews or recreations – just the story as captured by video cameras and media reports at the time. “The L.A. Riots: 25 Years Later” (History): Provides a historical perspective through a contemporary lens drawing parallels between the racial injustices of our past and present.

April 24 – “The Tonight Show” (NBC): Kobe Bryant, Big Boi

April 25 – “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman” (Science): The seventh season premiere asks, “Is The Force With Us?”

April 26 – “Black-ish” (ABC): Rashida Jones, Daveed Diggs and Anna Deavere Smith guest-star in this special episode airing at an earlier time slot.

TASTY QUIP: “I can’t fake humble just cuz yo ass is insecure.” – KENDRICK LAMAR from his new album “DAMN.”

