BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Chi McBride’s career evolves with CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

Chi McBride is one of those actors who is rarely without a role.

“I get told that quite a bit and really understand what a blessing that is,” he said to Tasty Clips, “because I belong to a union where 95% of its members don’t work. So, I’m very grateful for that.”

The Chicago native, who fit in feature films “I, Robot,” “Hoodlum,” “The Terminal,” “Undercover Brother,” and “Roll Bounce” between his many television series including “Boston Public” and “Pushing Daisies,” has a brand new bag.

In his seventh season as Capt. Lou Grover on CBS’ hit action drama “Hawaii Five-0,” McBride has been writing some of the installments with the latest airing on the network Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

The episode titled “He waha kou o ka he’e” is Hawaiian for “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”

Expanding on a Thanksgiving episode he wrote that cast Lou Gossett Jr., Gladys Knight and Clifton Powell as family, Grover’s world opens up even more this time with the recurring Siobhan (Nia Holloway) in peril from Yakuza.

“She’s like my play niece,” McBride explained. “We have a relationship as thick as a blood relationship. Having those opportunities to write stories and create characters is something that is beginning to blossom into a second career.”

When asked if helming an episode could be next, he gave an assertive “Hell no.”

“Chazz Palminteri once made one of my favorite quotes,” McBride recalled. “They asked him about directing and he said, ‘You know what directing is? Death by questions.’ I have a more gravitational pull toward writing and the creativity involved with that.”

He’s been the cartoon voice of Avengers leader Nick Fury (in the movies portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson) for several years on three different Marvel animated series. “I find it a lot of fun,” McBride said. “I really like doing it because you can get on your phone and do it now. Tech is so modern. You can lay down a voice-over track before you brush your teeth in the morning.”

The unmistakable 6-4 star claims that he is exactly as famous as he wants — which is not very famous at all.

According to McBride: “I’m really happy being that guy that people go, ‘Where do I know you from?’ I used to want to explain to people how dumb that question is. How the hell am I supposed to know where you know me from? But I don’t’ even do that anymore. I just say I don’t know.”

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE: Funk the Influence: A Symposium with George Clinton, Flea & Friends is set for Feb. 8 at the Lodge Room. Expect the two to converse together on stage for the first time about their musical artistry, their 30-plus year relationship beginning as a business engagement and evolving into a loving friendship, and never before heard stories from their experiences in the industry all of these years.

The event also will feature surprise guests, live performances and an insightful celebrity panel discussion with some very exciting music industry luminaries. They will be discussing topics such as building sustainable brands, the importance of ownership, artist autonomy and other topics.

CLIPPETTES: Gregory Porter croons at UCLA’s Royce Hall Feb. 7; as the sensational Sy Smith blows at The Miracle Theatre; and the three-day One Love Cali Reggae Festival begins with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Slightly Stoopid, Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Black Uhuru, Yellowman, Collie Buddz, Matisyahu and more at Queen Mary Waterfront Events Park …

Disney has paid a record $75 million to distribute a 160-minute filmed stage performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” to come to theaters Oct. 15, 2021 with original cast members Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Ramos …

Euzhan Palcy Day is being held Feb. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a screening of her films “Sugar Cane Alley,” “Simeon: The Musical,” and “A Dry White Season;” and a rare opportunity to meet the director, writer and producer at Culver City’s Veterans Auditorium …

Also that date, the No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X and others lands at the Microsoft Theater, as The 5th Dimension perform their hits at Soka Performing Arts Center and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) brings her stand-up Lagos to Laurel Tour to Largo as a late show …

Black Jazz Records 50th Anniversary is celebrated Feb. 9 at the Lodge Room with past label mainstays Jean Carne, Doug Carn, Henry Franklin, Calvin Keys, Michael Carvin and special guests. They will be supported by an all-star cast of musicians, bringing the catalog to life including new mixes from Giles Peterson, Theo Parrish and Dj Muro …

Meanwhile, Nikka Costa rocks The Coach House; gospel star Jonathan McReynolds lifts The Troubadour and the Yellowjackets start a two-night stand at Vibrato Grill & Jazz …

“Frozen 2” is skating to Digital HD quickly on Feb. 11 with disc on Feb. 25. “Charlie’s Angels” on Feb. 18and March 10, respectively; and the Adam Sandler/Kevin Garnett film “Uncut Gems” on Feb. 25 and March 10 …

The legendary Mavis Staples comes to The Soraya with Son Little on Feb. 13; which later features An Evening With Christian McBride at the Grammy Museum; Naughty By Nature giving a $10 show at The Novo, Antibalas at The Regent; and a double-bill of “Car Wash” and “Cooley High” at the Egyptian Theatre on Feb. 13 split with a discussion between director Michael Schultz and actor Bill Duke.

TC ON TV: Feb. 7 – “Tamron Hall” (Syn): André Leon Talley, Star Jones “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta” (SHO): The Oscar-winning comic, still dropping Oprah’s name in her Instagram, headlines with Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X, Correy Bell and Donnell Rawlings.

Feb. 8 – “Steppin’ Back to Love” (TV1): Chicago-style step-dancing is the connection in this new romantic film starring Darrin Henson (“Soul Food”) and Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”). Roger Bobb directs with appearances by Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers”), Brely Evans (“Being Mary Jane”) and Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). “Saturday Night Live” (NBC): RuPaul hosts with musical guest Justin Bieber.

Feb. 9 – “The 92nd Annual Academy Awards” (ABC): Cynthia Erivo (a Best Actress nominee for “Harriet”), Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Questlove and Billie Eilish (reportedly introducing her “Bond” theme) are the performers. “Power” (Starz): The End? “Homeland” (SHO): Clare Danes’ CIA agent Carrie Mathison gets an eighth and final season.

Feb. 10 – “The Sound of New York” (Ovation): Bilal and Greg Osby are featured in back-to-back episodes with Theo Croker and Gerald Clayton up the next night. “Black Lightning” (CW): Wayne Brady joins the show in a recurring role as the villainous Gravedigger.

Feb. 11 – “Finding Your Roots” (PBS): “Slave Trade” looks at the family trees of Ava DuVernay, S. Epatha Merkeson and Questlove. “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of The Tapes” (HBO): This new doc compiles the boxing icon’s appearances on the latter’s late-night talker. “black-ish” (ABC): The Valentine’s Day episode is directed by former NFL player turned Oscar nominee Matthew Cherry (“Hair Love”). “Cherish The Day” (OWN): Ava DuVernay’s anthology series begins with a two-night premiere. The eight episodes chronicles a couple (Xosha Roquemore of “The Mindy Project” and Alano Miller of “Underground”). Cicely Tyson, Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart guest-star. “For Life” (ABC): Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is a producer of this fictional serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a prisoner who became a lawyer. George Tillman Jr. (“The Hate U Give”) directs.

Feb. 12 – “Survivor” (CBS): The milestone 40th season and 20th year of the Emmy Award-winning, ground-breaking game of life debuts with a special two-hour episode.

Feb. 13 – “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix): The other hit series starring Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) returns for a fifth season this time unveiling the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent in the 1980s.

TASTY QUIP: “To young entrepreneurs, it’s real simple: work hard to work harder to work smarter to play the hardest… The harder I work, the luckier I get. Instant gratification does not f___g exist.” – PITBULL to Baller Alert

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment columns in the nation, serving nearly one million weekly readers. Bill Vaughan may be reached at tastyclips@yahoo.com, via Twitter @tastyclips, or Instagram @tasty_clips.