BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: ‘Disney’s The Lion King’ to arrive with star-studded premiere

The live-action adaptation of “Disney’s The Lion King,” featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, a returning James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and more is having its Hollywood premiere July 9 at the El Capitan Theatre with the stars likely to arrive between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

The brand-new soundtrack of the film featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, an original Elton John song and three tracks produced by Pharrell Williams hits July 11. In addition, tickets for the summer blockbuster opening July 18 are now on sale.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn’s World-Famous Fish Fry more than lived up to its name with a record crowd, more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates making minute pitches, and plenty of fish sandwiches (with an open bar) if you were willing to wait in line.

In its 30th year, the Columbia’s EdVenture Children’s Museum Coble Plaza was where the public could rub shoulders with politicos and media types such as MSNBC’s Joy Reid, CBS’ Elaine Quijano and former Sirius XM radio voice Mark Thompson, who is alive and well.

The next day, Tasty Clips converged upon the state Democratic Party Convention, where electrifying speeches were made by the likes of Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, front-runner Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke and more.

Some media outlets were bitter at “PoliticsNation” with host Rev. Al Sharpton having its own elaborate set-up in the main hall. It was said that their producers simply asked first, and that C-Span was out after some disrespectful behavior.

Sharpton was in rare form, choosing who to come on and tape after their speeches.

“If they can spend seven minutes up there, they can spend the same talking to me,” he said, and many did.

Venture for America founder Andrew Yang used the opportunity to later meet a subdued Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was on the scene, to sign one of his books; and after finishing their segment, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray shared with us one of their first dates at the city’s African Film Festival.

“There were about 28 films that year,” the towering de Blasio recalled pleasantly. “We were at like 24 of them.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker takes a more personal approach to greeting his potential supporters and is quick to grab a camera for selfies or videos. The candidate, who is enjoying a relationship with actress/activist Rosario Dawson, talked up John Legend’s new song, “We Need Love,” and was still high on “Marvel’s Avengers: EndGame,” which his lady treated him to on his birthday.

Caught up with Cornel West, who has been listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield these days; and a drenched from the heat Danny Glover, who has a featured role in December’s “Jumanji: The Next Level,” on the street prior to them joining Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Backyard Bash with grilled food, a DJ and reggae band.

Upon leaving, political commentator Dr. Jason Johnson recommended seeing “Toy Story 4” and dropped that he’d soon be in L.A. as co-host with the visiting Karen Hunter‘s daily Sirius XM show. He was right about the film. Just when it seemed there was no future to the franchise, Pixar delivered the goods once again.DVD-LICIOUS: Among this week’s releases are the Taraji P. Henson-led civil rights drama “The Best Of Enemies;” “The Public, starring and directed by Emilio Estevez with Michael K. Williams and Richard Wright; the Tika Sumpter/Jamie Lee Curtis thriller “An Acceptable Loss;” and the transformative comedy “Little,” with Marsei Martin and Issa Rae.

CONFESSIONAL: Just can’t get enough of Zendaya these days. The 22-year-old former Disney Channel ingénue is eye-opening as a world-weary young addict in the controversial Drake-produced HBO series “Euphoria.” Now she graces the big screen returning to her fan favorite role of MJ in Marvel’s hugely entertaining sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

There is genuine chemistry with the film’s leading man Tom Holland aka this generation’s Mickey Rooney. Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and JB Smoove also shine in the remarkable looking film boasting such gorgeous international locales and impressive effects that it should be seen in 3D. Stay until the very end for a big surprise.

CLIPPETTES: Legendary diva Grace Jones reportedly walked off the set of the currently filming James Bond flick when she arrived and found her role was reduced to a few lines with star Daniel Craig. It would have marked a return to the franchise she joined in 1985’s Roger Moore 007 movie “A View To A Kill” …

It’s the Michael Henderson Birthday Celebration Weekend at the Catalina Jazz Club for two nights starting July 6. That day at noon, Long Beach’s Houghton Park hosts the eighth annual Uptown Jazz Festival with Con Funk Shun and DW3. Later, the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center presents Marsha Ambrosius, Next and Keke Wyatt …

Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to be the frontrunner for the vital role of Mother Abigail in the new CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.” The part was played by Ruby Dee in the 1994 television mini-series …

Reggae Night XVIII is happening July 7 at the Hollywood Bowl with Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Third World and Kabaka Pyramid representing. Doing the same, DJ Quik and Scarface are at Anaheim’s Grove Theater …

In addition to coming home to New Jersey to play for the Brooklyn Nets, NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving (along with US. Women’s soccer co-captain Alex Morgan) got named as PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2019 …

Director Michael Schulz will be honored by host Robert Townsend with special guests Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Larry Karaszewski and Jackie Taylor at a screening of his classic film, “Cooley High” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on July 8 …

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Awkwafina (The “Crazy Rich Asians” sensation now up for a role in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”), Allison Janney and Mila Kunis (“Bad Moms”) are now filming the ‘dramady’ “Breaking News In Yuba County for “The Help” director Tate Taylor.

TASTY QUIP: “I feel a lot of pressure being Nova. Her messiness, which I love, is exhausting. Sometimes I want her to just be quiet and have a stable moment and keep her feet grounded. But it’s also fun because she’s very active in me. She activates me. I love that she’s unpredictable. I love the mess that is Nova because you never know where she’s going to go. And isn’t that life? You never really know what’s going to happen.” – RUTINA WESLEY to Vulture on her “Queen Sugar” role.

TC ON TV: July 6 – “Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!” (Showtime): His manager once told me he would be known as the biggest comic who ever walked the planet. This is his first stand-up after losing 120 pounds!

July 7 – “Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter” (Sundance): “Drama Actresses” features Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) and Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”). “Sins Of The Father” (TV1): The fact-based movie stars Deitrick Haddon as an Atlanta pastor whose world is torn apart when his wife is brutally murdered outside of their home. A.J. Johnson (“Baby Boy”) and Clifton Powell (“Ray”) round out the cast. “Murder In The Thirst” (BET): LisaRaye hosts this true-life crime series with stylized recreations and interviews with the real-life players involved. “Claws” (TBS): Niecy Nash makes her directorial debut with this episode. “The Movies” (CNN): The new six-part series from Tom Hanks explores American cinema through the decades by going “Back To The Future” with “The Eighties.” “Saints & Sinners” (Bounce): I heard this church-based drama with Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keith Robinson and Demetria McKinney gives OWN’s “Greenleaf” a run for its money. “A Year in Music” (AXS): Tommy Chong, “Downtown” Julie Brown and others explore the sounds or the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” (VH1): Moves here for the summer with episodes to feature Anderson .Paak, Ne-Yo. Marlon Wayans, Tiny Harris, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz and T-Pain.

July 8 – “Scream” (VH1): The long-delayed third season premieres on a new network with the return of the iconic Ghostface, marking the first time the mask will be shown in a TV series. Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, C.J. Wallace (“Notorious”), Paris Jackson and rapper Tyga star in this new Atlanta set story.

July 9 – “Aziz Ansari Right Now” (Netflix): The special, based on the worldwide “Road To Nowhere” tour, is directed by Spike Jonze (“Her”). “Bring the Funny” (NBC): Amanda Seales hosts this new comedy competition judged by Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy.

July 10 – “Family Reunion” (Netflix): Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry are headlining the all-new, multi-generational live action comedy series. “Snowfall” (FX): The drug drama returns for season three without its co-creator/executive producer John Singleton. “The Espys” (ABC): Expect some auto jokes from host Tracey Morgan for this year’s sports awards show.

TASTY QUIP: “We’re not all alike. We don’t all come from the same shared community and share the same values. But being able to have a cocktail and talk about some of these important issues can go a long way. That’s what I want us to understand, that we are a civilization that literally depends on each other to survive. Once we stop caring about the little guy, the little girl, is when I feel like I’ve failed the future.” – JONELLE MONAE to Rolling Stone

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment columns in the nation, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.