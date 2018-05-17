BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Drake’s tour includes two nights at Forum, Staples

Multi-platinum selling rapper Drake has announced that he will perform 41 dates across North America throughout this summer and fall with concerts slated at Staples Center Oct. 12 and 13; and at the Forum Oct. 16 and 17. He will be joined by special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos.

This arrangement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Scorpion.”

Tickets for the Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale to the general public May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

LET’S DO IT AGAIN: After years of rumored starts, the sequel “Bad Boys For Life” is set to go with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles for the film to be released Jan. 17, 2020.

Unfortunately, the “Bad Boys” spinoff pilot starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba was not picked up to series by NBC. It is now being shopped to other networks.

COMING SOON: The legal battle is over and Tidal and the Prince estate have made peace. The streaming service will premiere a new album with music from the artist’s vault in 2019. The release will stream exclusively for 14 days before it arrives on CD.

“Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted,” said Tidal owner Jay-Z. “\After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose Tidal as his partner for [his final two “HITnRUN” albums], and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection.”

TASTY QUIP: “Racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. And you know, hate in America — especially for African Americans — is living every day. And even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you and when they see you they smile in your face, it’s a life every single day…” – Co-host SHANNON SHARPE on FS1’s “Undisputed”

CLIPPETTES: Katt Williams’ Conspiracy Theory Tour comes to the Microsoft Theatre on May 18; while a special bill featuring Russell Thompkins and the New Stylistics and the Emotions is booked for the Carson Community Center …

Common, Kehlani, Jesse Williams, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Alexander are among the participants of WE RISE, a 10-day fest of art and community building beginning May 19. Visit www.werise.la for details …

Bounce’s “Saints & Sinners” finished #1 in all of television Sunday nights among AfricanAmericans 25-54 years old …

Street Poets presents an evening with Saul Williams in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his landmark movie debut “SLAM” on May 19 at Community in Little Tokyo. After the screening there will be a question and answer session and a performance …

The Festival of Praise Tour featuring Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurken, Pastor Charles Jenkins, James Fortune and Take 6 arrives at the Terrace Theatre on May 20; as Ashanti and Ja Rule take the stage of the Saban Theatre; and the amazing Audra McDonald performs in support of her new live album “Sing Happy” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Decca Gold release marks her first solo recording with a full orchestra …

The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour has the comic/CNN host bringing his rare wit and national commentary to the Irvine Barclay Theatre on May 22. The event will be followed by an interactive dialogue and a book signing.

Rita Moreno will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards May 22 …

Tommy Chong (of Cheech & Chong fame) is raffling four VIP tickets to his star-studded 80th birthday celebration on May 24. Enter at www.tommys80th.com/.

TC ON TV: May 18 – “Catching Feelings” (Netflix): The dark romantic comedy from South Africa starring Pearl Thusi and directed by Kagiso Lediga (“Wonder Boy for President”), makes its American debut on the network. “The Graham Norton Show” (BBCA): Gloria Estefan, Leon Bridges.

May 19 – Royal Wedding Day: A bunch of networks are carrying or streaming the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Dollar Tree is even selling programs. “Fahrenheit 451” (HBO): Ray Bradbury’s classic sci-fi novel depicting a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books, gets a new adaptation starring hot actor Michael B. Jordan, the always working Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella. “Black Love” (OWN): “Getting Down The Aisle” “Saturday Night Live” (NBC): Tina Fey hosts and Nicki Minaj performs in this season finale.

May 20 – “Giada On The Beach” (Food): I’m losing track of how many shows she has. “2018 Billboard Music Awards” (NBC): Janet Jackson will receive the Icon award at the ceremony hosted by Kelly Clarkson with performances by John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aquilera, and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue. “Unsung” (TV1): James Mtume “Drop The Mic” (TBS): Taye Diggs vs. Karrueche Tran.

May 21 – “The Final Year” (HBO): Chronicles President Barack Obama‘s foreign-policy team during its last year in office. “American Idol” (ABC): A winner is chosen. “Independent Lens” (PBS): “ACORN and the Firestorm” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (NBC): Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) joins the survivalist on a punishing trek through Spain’s Iberian Peninsula.

May 22 – “The Great American Read” (PBS): Viewers will be introduced to the nation’s 100 favorite novels through interviews with celebrities, authors and influenced readers. After a multi-platform initiative throughout the summer, the series will resume in the fall with several themed episodes, including an exciting finale, culminating in the first-ever national vote to choose “America’s Best-Loved Novel.” “Queen Sugar: Season 3 All Access” (OWN): Here’s an inside look at upcoming episodes premiering next week.

May 23 – “Empire” (Fox): Lives will never be the same after this season closer.

May 24 – “Terrence Howard’s Fright Club” (Fox): The actor pranks his super fans in this hidden camera reality special. “Showtime at The Apollo” (Fox): The best of the best return for a chance to headline in this season finale.

TASTY QUIP: “The truth exonerates and it convicts. It disinfects and it galvanizes. The truth has always been and will always be our shield against corruption, our shield against greed and despair. The truth is our saving grace.” – OPRAH WINFREY to graduates of USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

