BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Fox to feature Angela Bassett in new series

The stars were aligned for Fox’s Upfront presentation in New York City and Tasty Clips was there. Among the new series announced were “9-1-1,” a procedural drama from producer Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”) top lined by actress Angela Bassett; the supernatural sitcom “Ghosted” led by Craig Robinson and Adam Scott; and a hour-long sci-fi send-up “Orville” captained by Seth MacFarlane.

“This past season, we launched five of the top 15 new series — more than any other network — and next season, we’re using our strongest series to launch new shows and grow returning series,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of the Fox Television Group

One of the most anticipated of these is a sweeping family mutant drama produced in association with Marvel Television called “The Gifted.” An early trailer leak of the show starring Stephen Moyer (“Shots Fired” “True Blood”), Jamie Chung (“Once Upon a Time”) and Coby Bell (“The Game”) had 7 million views.

Also sure to capture eyeballs are “The Resident,” a provocative medical drama from producer Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”); “LA to Vegas,” a wacky airline comedy starring Dylan McDermott (“The Practice), produced by Will Ferrell; and a 10-episode return of popular horror anthology series “The X-Files.”

On the heels of their successful live presentation of “Grease,” the network is planning an all-new musical production of “A Christmas Story,” and adaptation of the Tony Award, Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner “Rent.”

Fox is also turning Wednesday evenings over to hit producer Lee Daniels by moving the network’s top-rated drama “Empire” to the 8 p.m. hour and pairing it with the Queen Latifah-led girl group saga “Star.”

With all the shenanigans on those shows, Hump Day should prove to be a proper answer to ABC’s Shonda Rhimes Thank God It’s Thursday block.

CLIPPETTES: Halle Berry is now attached to star in a second remake of sci-fi classic “The Blob” in a role once earmarked for Samuel L. Jackson, according to website Bloody Disgusting …

Lauryn Hill and Nas are joining forces for a co-headlining tour with reggae artist Chronixx opening. It hits the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 5 with tickets on sale beginning June 2 through livenation.com …

Kid ‘N Play are reportedly working on a new project with Salt N Pepa …

Trey Songz will be in full effect on June 3 at the Novo DTLA; while Australian guitarist Albare and keyboardist Phil Turcio, aka Urbanity, perform sets at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill …

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett (“Man in the Mirror”) was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but isn’t allowing it to slow her roll. Proceeds from “Carry On,” her new single, will benefit the Race to Erase MS …

Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is in concert at the Roxy Theatre on June 4 …

Smart, Funny & Black, the live comedy game show hosted by Amanda Seales, has its next installment June 6 at Nerdmelt on Sunset, with her “Insecure” castmate Langston Kerman vs. NBC sitcom star Jerrod Carmichael. Tickets are $10 …

The eighth New Media Film Festival is happening June 6–8 at the Landmark Theater …

Saxophonist/flautist Jackiem Joyner will be performing his new CD, “Main Street Beat” at the Rose in Pasadena on June 7.

CAUSE WORTHY: Holly Robinson-Peete will emcee the ninth annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon to be held on June 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year’s honorees for the event benefiting the nonprofit LadyLike Foundation sponsoring six L.A. college-bound teenagers include Designer/Philanthropist Tina Knowles-Lawson, Adrienne Houghton (“The Real”), media and cosmetics mogul Linda Johnson Rice, and In A Perfect World Foundation’s President Manuela Testolini.

Dinner dates with “The Biggest Loser” trainer Dolvett Quince, “Shahs of Sunset” star Mike Shouhed and other hunks will be auctioned off at Babes For Boobs on June 8 at El Rey. All proceeds from the event hosted by Brandi Glanville and Eden Sassoon (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Shervin Roohparvar and MJ Javid (“Shahs of Sunset”) and Michael Yo (“The Insider”) benefit the L.A. County Affiliate of Susan G. Komen Fund against breast cancer.

TC ON TV: June 2 – “The 76th annual Peabody Awards” (PBS): Watch Lupita Nyong’o present director Ava DuVernay with her Peabody for the landmark documentary “13th” at this May event hosted by Rashida Jones.

June 3 – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN): The season ends with the survivors of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

June 4 – “Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen” (Food): Will Chef Jamika Pessoa win another shot at a show? We’ll know by the end of this series and the launch of “Food Network Star” following immediately after. “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN): You mean to tell us there’s good eating in Antarctica?! “Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC): This West Coast based spin-off returns for a third summer season with a two-hour helping. “Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest” (Comedy): 90 minutes of the best from the extravaganza featuring Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld and Ice Cube among the 50-plus comics and music acts. “Unsung” (TV1): Wyclef Jean

June 5 – “Gotham” (Fox): Perhaps TV’s most improved drama goes into its two-hour third season finale with the unexpected return of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Fish Mooney character! In the admiring words of her former lackey Butch, “She does know how to make an entrance. “Bill Cosby: An American Scandal” (ID): Features all-new and exclusive interviews with those closest to the Cosby family, as well as alleged victims who have come forth in recent years. “Daytime Divas” (VH1): Inspired by the book “Satan’s Sisters … A Novel of Fiction” by Star Jones, this view of a morning talk show stars Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold and Patti LaBelle.

June 6 – “The American Epic Sessions” (PBS): Jack White and T Bone Burnett recreate early American recordings with Elton John, Alabama Shakes, Los Lobos, Willie Nelson, Taj Mahal, Rhiannon Giddens, Raphael Saadiq and more.

June 7 – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC): Marla Gibbs guest stars in this episode as grandmother to the boys.

June 8 – “Queen of the South” (USA): It’s the second season premiere of the tale of would-be drug czar Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) inspired by the global best-selling novel by internationally acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

TASTY QUIP: “Be honest, be yourself, try to connect with them, hope for the best.” – AZIZ ANSARI (Netflix’ “Master of None”) giving advice for speaking to women to Vogue.

