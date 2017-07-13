BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: ‘Gospel According to Al Green’ portrays singer’s transition

A galvanizing piece of filmmaking capturing one of R&B’s iconic stars is now available with the release of “Gospel According To Al Green” on Blu-ray and DVD by MVD. Filmed between 1983 and 1984 by director Robert Mugge, who previous helmed the Gil Scott-Heron documentary “Black Wax,” we witness the transition of Green during the period he rejected soul music to become a Memphis-based preacher and gospel singer.

Among the gems shot, is the seventh anniversary celebration of Green’s Full Gospel Tabernacle. The Sunday afternoon would feature not only Green’s usual church choir and musicians, but also a second choir from Ellington, South Carolina and most of Green’s touring musicians and backup singers.

It is the first (and reportedly still the only) Al Green church service to be committed to film.

While in Memphis, the crew went on to film an interview with legendary Hi Records producer Willie Mitchell who had produced and co-written Green’s commercial hits of the 1970s, a studio rehearsal featuring Green and his musicians, and finally, a long interview with Green himself.

In Green’s interview, he explored his early days in the music business, his creation of such popular hits as “Tired of Being Alone” and “I Can’t Get Next to You,” the traumatic events that led him to abandon his successful soul and pop career, the purchase of the Memphis church building which he transformed into a church of his own, and the ways in which his soul and gospel backgrounds had each informed the other.

Perhaps the most emotional disclosure was Green’s discussion of the incident wherein a spurned girlfriend assaulted him in the shower with a pot of boiling hot grits, then ran to another room of his house where she shot and killed herself.

The interview, conducted two days after his church service, was the first occasion on which he discussed this experience publicly, and he included facts that even his own band members had never heard.

Months later, Mugge also filmed Green and his band in concert at the Non-commissioned Officers Club of Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. It should be noted that, at that point in Green’s career, he had embraced the Southern fundamentalist notion that blues, rhythm ‘n’ blues, and rock ‘n’ roll were “music of the devil,” and that, therefore, he should now perform only gospel music.

However, among the numbers Green performed at that concert was Curtis Mayfield‘s “People Get Ready.” In addition, during the staged rehearsal in Memphis, Green agreed to perform “Let’s Stay Together,” which had been one of his biggest commercial successes.

The 96-minute film has undertaken a 4K remastering with a new 17-minute “making of” video among the bonuses.

As to Rev. Green — now Bishop Green — this past December, he and his congregation celebrated the 40th anniversary of his Full Gospel Tabernacle church.

INFREQUENT FLIER: “The Skyjacker’s Tale,” a documentary on Ishmael Muslim Ali (formerly LaBeet), the American convicted of murdering eight people on a Rockefeller-owned golf course in the U.S. Virgin Islands, opens this weekend at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center.

After years of trying to get his conviction overturned, he incredulously hijacked a plane to Cuba on New Year’s Eve 1984, landing him on the FBI’s most wanted list.

The film, which features LaBeet/Ali’s first on camera interview since, re-examines his original trial and reveals a gross miscarriage of justice. Stick through the credits to find out how he pulled it all off.

