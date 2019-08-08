BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: ‘Hair Love’ to open exclusively with ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’

After a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, “BlacKkKlansman” executive producer Matthew A. Cherry’s directorial passion project “Hair Love,” featuring the voice of Issa Rae, is making its theatrical debut in North America Aug. 14, playing in front of “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

The animated short, with Jordan Peele, Gabourey Sidibe, Harrison Barnes, Yara and Keri Shahidi, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade Jr., Stephanie A. Frederic and singer N’Dambi among its illustrious producers, is based on a New York Times bestseller picture book about a black father trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

IN MEMORIUM: The life of trailblazing filmmaker John Singleton will be celebrated with a screening of his first feature, “Boyz N The Hood,” followed by DJ sets by hosts Questlove and DJ Pooh with special guests Aug. 10 via Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Bring your own picnic with beer and wine.

RED CARPET WALK: The Regency Village Theatre is hosting two movie premieres this week. Up first on Aug. 13 is Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” starring Nia Long (“The Best Man Holiday”) and John Corbett (“Sex and the City”) along with famous progenies Sistine Rose Stallone, Brec Bassinger and Corinne Foxx (“Beat Shazam”).

The next night, the Seth Rogen/Jonah Hill produced raunchy youth comedy “Good Boys,” premieres with stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Will Forte, Retta and Lil Rel Howery expected to stride down the red carpet.

ROAD TRIPPING: Tasty Clips brushed with reggae royalty recently during the last dates of Stephen Marley’s Babylon By Bus tour. The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist/producer son of Bob and Rita Marley is continuing in the tradition by performing his own inspired music along with his father’s classics like “I Shot The Sheriff,” “Stir It Up,” and “Three Little Birds.” There was even the treat of a rousing and appropriate cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster (Jammin).”

After boarding the bus, Stephen, aka “Raggamuffin,” and his eldest son Jo Mersa, who opened with a lively set, paid no mind as the huge pet, a muscular breed of dog known as a Cane Corso, brushed by assertively and sniffed this writer.

A question about the status of a rumored family biopic hits a dead end. “I don’t f— with the movie stuff. That’s Ziggy [Marley]’s s–t,” replied the elder brother. “I’m about the music!”

And so, he’s in the planning stages of an All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley with some very special guests for the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival to be held Nov. 8-10. For more info on the weekend, to include Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Roots, Daddy Yankee, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Sean Paul and more, visit: MiamiBeachPop.com.

CLIPPETTES: Cedric The Entertainer, Mike Tyson, Jerry Rice and Pete Rose are among the honorees for the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 19th annual Celebrity Dinner at the Beverly Hilton Aug. 9 …

Also that evening, Wiz Khalifa: The Decent Exposure Tour with Playboi Cardi, French Montana, Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo and my man DJ Drama rolls into Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre …

A couple of two-day festivals will be held Aug. 10 and 11 with Priyanka Chopra, Jeannie Mai, Arianna Huffington, Jhene Aiko, Karen Civil, Charlamagne Tha God, Blair Imani, Melyssa Ford, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles Lawson and other experts gathering for Beautycon at the L.A. Convention Center. Also in effect is Real Street Fest at Anaheim’s Honda Center with the freed A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Future, Migos, Big Sean, Miguel, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz for starters …

Host Don Cheadle and emcee Garth Trinidad present “[Up]Rising: An Afro-Future Jazz Her Story,” an evening of post-modern South African music with Siya Makuzeni, Thandi Ntuli and Katalyst Aug. 11 at John Anson Ford Theatres. Meanwhile, jazz legends Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller team for Double Vision Revisited at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre …

Costumes, furniture and more from Netflix series “Luke Cage,” “Daredevil” and “Iron Fist” are now ready for advance bidding at marvel.propstoreauction.com prior to the Prop Store’s live auction on Aug. 12 and 13 at their facility in Los Angeles County …

A funk rock experience with the renowned Andre Cymone, who cut his musical teeth in Minneapolis with Prince, and psychedelic blues-rock RZA guitarist Stone Mecca will be held Aug. 13 at The Mint. The former is reportedly working on his sixth full length album, calling it “a Resurrection of The Funk and a return to my roots.” …

RSVP at 1iota.com for free tickets (while available) to Snoop Dogg’s outdoor performance for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. That evening also features an exotic double bill of Ivan Lins and Friends: A Journey to Brazil and Lee Ritenour’s World of Brazil at the Hollywood Bowl; roots acts Matisyahu and Hirie at Riverside Municipal Auditorium; Mark de Clive-Lowe & Friends at Mr. MusicHead; and Emmy-nominated bluegrass/hip-hop group Gangstagrass performing songs from their new album “Pocket Full of Fire” at The Mint.

TASTY QUIP: “We need to have empathy for one another in our relationships. A lot of people are ready to quit because of that one thing. ‘He doesn’t do this, or she does that.’ We all have a little craziness with us, so we need to be more understanding about that.” – ERICA CAMPBELL at Atlanta’s Black Love Summit in advance of the return of the OWN docu-series “Black Love” on Aug. 10. The third season from executive producers Tommy & Codie Oliver will feature Terry & Rebecca Crews, LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker, David & Tamela Mann, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson and more.

TC ON TV: Aug. 9 – “Free Meek” (Amazon): A re-investigation of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations which sparked national outrage. “WE Day” (ABC): Inspiring change-makers are celebrated with special guests including Mahershala Ali, Neil Patrick Harris, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld and more. “Jett” (Cinemax): You’re missing something special if you haven’t been watching this gritty heist drama with standout turns by Giancarlo Esposito, Mustafa Shakir (“Luke Cage”), Jodie Turner-Smith (the upcoming “Queen & Slim”) and Carla Gugino as the unflappable Daisy “Jett” Kowalski.

Aug. 10 – “Kids’ Choice Sports 2019” (Nick): Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Serena Williams were winners at this taped event hosted by Michael Strahan with a performance by Ciara. “A Taste of Summer” (Hallmark): Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter headline a rare for this network non-Christmas themed romantic movie set in the culinary world. “My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres” (HBO): The writer/comic actor (“Los Espookys”) espouses with fantastical stories and humorous anecdotes.

Aug. 12 – “The Terror” (AMC): George Takei (“Star Trek”), imprisoned in two internment camps as a child, co-stars and serves as a consultant for this second installment in the Ridley Scott-produced anthology series centering on the effects of World War II on Japanese-Americans while terrorized by an ancient spirit.

Aug. 13 – “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (Netflix): Six up-and-coming comedians perform half-hour stand-up sets in this series hosted by the “Girls Trip” star and co-executive produced by Wanda Sykes.

Aug. 14 – “Live with Kelly & Ryan” (ABC): Will Smith, DJ Khaled, Amy Poehler. “David Makes Man” (OWN): Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”) and producer Michael B. Jordan submit this drama centering on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects (Akili McDowell) who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hard-working mother (Phylicia Rashad) to find a way out of poverty.

Aug. 15 – “Why Women Kill” (CBSAA): Lucy Lui, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Ginnifer Goodwin star in the latest dramedy from “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry. “The Late Late Show” (CBS): Catch bandleader Reggie Watts (& Karen) live tonight at Teragram Ballroom with opener Danke.

TASTY QUIP: “TONI MORRISON was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while.” – President BARACK OBAMA on the Nobel Prize-winning author of “Song of Solomon,” “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye” and more who died Aug. 6 at the age of 88.

