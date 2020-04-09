BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Isaac Carree tops gospel chart with ‘No Risk No Reward’

By Bill Vaughan

Entertainment Writer

“There’s no one like me because God only made one me and I’m comfortable doing me,” confesses award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Isaac Carree. “So I embrace whatever comes with that.”

And so, with the Shanachie release of his first album in seven years, “No Risk No Reward,” the Atlanta native debuted at No. 1 on the Gospel Albums Chart and No. 4 on Billboard Gospel/Christian Albums Chart.

Carree has been converting listeners to believers ever since he launched his career more than 25 years ago as a soloist with John P. Kee & New Life Community Choir and later on with his own award-winning gospel quartet, Men of Standard.

“I’m intentional about everything I do,” Carree explains. “Sometimes I do things even if I am afraid, but I do it! Why not?”

It is this spirit that led the singer to step away from the recording scene to allow himself the opportunity to explore various creative avenues.

“Allowing myself this time afforded me the opportunity to shift the trajectory of my mind and to reset to prepare for this moment now,” Carree said. “I had the life-changing experience of touring with Diddy and the Bad Boy Reunion Tour. I also toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the Soul II Soul World Tour and had the time of my life.”

He also penned his first book “Service: My Words. My Life. My Truth.” and launched his own music conference, The Plug, in Atlanta.

“No Risk No Reward” was produced by Dove Award-winner and two-time Grammy Award-winning producer Blac Elvis, who has produced hits for everyone from Beyoncé (“Ego”) to Fergie (“Glamorous”) Ciara (“Promise”), Usher (“Lil’ Freak”) and Smokie Norful (“Nothing Is Impossible”).

The album features an array of impressive guests including Kirk Franklin, Zacardi Cortez, Lisa Knowles, Jazze Pha, Mr. Talkbox and others.

Carree looked no further than his wife, Dietra, for inspiration for the chart climbing first single “HER.”

“She deserves nothing but the best,” he said. “We’ve grown together, we’ve had our ups and our downs but she stuck with me by my side. She’s loyal, she’s a prayer warrior, she’s the mother of our child, so this song embodies how grateful to God I am for HER!”

STREAM THIS: Whoopi Goldberg, Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”), Norm Lewis (“Scandal”), the casts of “Aladdin,” “Newsies,” “The Lion King” and more are among the featured performers of “Celebrating 25 Magical Years Of Disney On Broadway.” The benefit concert, which was filmed in New York last November, will stream to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on April 13 at BroadwayCares.org.

The Grammy-winning multi-talented performer H.E.R. has a weekly “Girls With Guitars” show, which launched last week with Tori Amos. Check Instagram @hermusicofficial for announcements of the week’s guests.

In the wake of the Netflix release of “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” WORLD Channel’s YouTube Channel is streaming the real deal. Premier documentarian Stanley Nelson’s debut film “Two Dollars and a Dream” on the famed entrepreneur is available for viewing.

Other films and digital series slated (at youtube.com/worldchannel) include the ITVS co-produced series “Pulling the Thread: Unraveling Conspiracy Thinking,” which takes on the proliferation of conspiracy theories in American culture uncovering the reasons why otherwise rational people fall victim to them; and “The History of White People in America,” a series of musical animated shorts telling the history of how skin became race, and race became power.

CLIPPETTES: “Just Mercy,” the civil rights drama based on lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s nonfiction best seller starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, comes to DVD formats on April 14 …

Nick Cannon’s bid for a daytime TV talk show has gotten the greenlight and will debut across the country on Sept. 21. The announcement came on the heels of “The Masked Singer” host’s unveiling of the trailer for his self-produced and directed documentary on Nipsey Hussle mentor and controversial nutritionist Dr. Sebi …

“All Rise,” the CBS legal series starring Simone Missick, will become the first show to produce an episode totally by remote reflecting the coronavirus …

And the TV shows just keep coming from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power” franchise, “For Life”) who has another drama set for Starz. “Black Mafia Family” will essay the true story of the Detroit-based brothers who formed one of the nation’s biggest crime families in the late ‘80s.

TASTY QUIP: “Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent. I say this as a pastor’s grandson and nephew. I know how hard it is for many churches to pay their mortgage and that most pastors aren’t anywhere near rich and rely on the weekly offering to make things work for themselves and their congregation. BUT. DO. NOT. GO. TO. CHURCH.” – JOHN LEGEND (whose 2018 Emmy Award-winning performance as “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” is being rebroadcast Easter Sunday on NBC).

TC ON TV: April 10 – “LA Originals” (Netflix): A documentary on photographer Estevan Oriol and artist Mister Cartoon who turned their Chicano roots into gritty art, impacting street culture, hip hop and beyond. Features commentary from their celebrity clientele, including Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Michelle Rodriguez, Danny Trejo and more. “School Life” (Netflix): Rising star Zita Hanrot leads the cast of this winner of the 2019 Cinephiles of the Future Award at the Seville European Film Festival. “The Main Event” (Netflix): Seth Carr portrays a kid who uses a magical mask to set the wrestling world on its head in this family film co-starring Tichina Arnold and WWE superstar The Miz. “Tamron Hall” (Syn): Venus Williams, Beverly Johnson “The Tonight Show” (NBC): Anderson .Paak

April 11 – “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies Of Gospel” (Lifetime): Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott joined forces to serve as executive producers of this movie telling the inspirational story behind one of the most successful gospel groups in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (powerfully portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis). Acting newcomer Christina Bell stands out as “Twinkie” with support from Kierra Sheard, Sheléa Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett in the film directed by Christine Swanson. “Fashionably Yours” (Hallmark): Kat Graham reunites with her co-star from “The Vampire Diaries,” Kendrick Sampson along with Sheryl Lee Ralph for this Seattle-set love story.

April 12 – “The Millennium Tour Live” (Zeus): B2K’s first live performance in 15 years featuring all their top hits such as “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Gots Ta Be,” and “Girlfriend,” along with Omarion’s solo hits. “A Question Of Faith” (Lifetime): The emotional tear jerker with Kim Fields, Richard T. Jones and C. Thomas Howell makes its network premiere. “Killing Eve” (AMC/BBCA): Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back for a third season of the critically acclaimed cat-and-mouse thriller, which is notably the “highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.” “Insecure” (HBO): The Issa Rae series opens season four with this self-written episode. “Unsung” (TV1): The life of singer Al Jarreau is profiled.

April 13 – “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” (VH1): This is being called the most climatic season yet as the cast is faced with public scrutiny and forced to defend themselves in new ways. “Celebrity IOU” (HGTV): A new series where Hollywood A-listers including Viola Davis, Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations by the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. “The Baker And The Beauty” (ABC): It’s love Cuban-American style in this modern day romance series based in Miami.

April 14 – “black-ish” (ABC): Wanda Sykes returns to her Emmy Award nominated role of Daphne in this episode centering on Pops (Lawrence Fishburne) and his old cronies (guest stars Keith David and Glynn Turman). “The Last O.G.” (TBS): Shay (Tiffany Haddish) has mixed feelings when she learns that her son Shahzad’s “queen” is a white girl. Haddish, who made news last week revealing she’s quarantined with her rapper boo Common, also debuted a new music video called “Come And Get Your Baby Daddy.”

April 15 – “Mrs. America” (Hulu): The anticipated mini-series set in the back drop of the women’s movement in the 70s is here with Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Niecy Nash (as attorney/activist Flo Kennedy) and Uzo Aduba (as Shirley Chisholm) in an episode directed by Amma Asante (“Belle”).

April 16 – “Shaq Life” (TBS): Shaquille O’Neal is the subject of this new docuseries, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, looking at his life and activities. Just prior to the show, the NBA Hall of Famer and his homebound celebrity friends will watch one of his favorite movies (like tonight’s airing of “Justice League”) with commentary, games and dancing to DJ Shaq’s sessions.

TASTY QUIP: “May the greatness of Bill Withers live forever. … People will be listening to his songs and reading his lyrics like they do with great writers from ages ago, saying he was amazing. And yes, he was. We’ve got to show a lot of love to his wife and children and keep the legacy of what he left behind going ever strong. I think every artist at some point should record one of his songs on their projects. That’s how you keep it going. He deserves that.” – STEVIE WONDER to Billboard

