BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Janet Jackson to undergo her ‘Metamorphosis’ in Las Vegas

Global icon Janet Jackson is taking over the Las Vegas strip this spring and summer with a residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort beginning May 17.

According to the announcement, the centerpiece of her all new thought-provoking show entitled “Metamorphosis,” will be Janet captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts.

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album “Rhythm Nation.”

Tickets starting at $79 for the 15-date engagement running through Aug. 10, go on sale to the public March 2 at 10 a.m., via all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com.

FESTIVAL NEWS: Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige and Nas have been announced as headliners for the 25th Essence Fest over the Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans, with the latter two artists celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark albums “My Life” and “Illmatic.”

Also on the bill are Pharrell Williams, H.E.R., Musiq Soulchild, Ledisi, Timbaland, Big Freedia, Ginuwine, Jacquees, Teyana Taylor, 702, New Edition bandmates Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike, PJ Morton, Luke James, and many more. Frankie Beverly will also be honored.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (March 12-17) has announced that critically acclaimed actor Alfred Molina will be this year’s King Vidor Award honoree. The presentation will take place immediately after the George Sidney Independent Film Awards ceremony March 16 at the Fremont Theater.

Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz will follow by leading a discussion of Molina’s career including a number of his iconic film roles such as Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in “Frida,” deranged drug dealer Rahad Jackson in “Boogie Nights,” and comic book villain Doc Ock in the blockbuster hit sequel “Spider-Man 2.”

The three-day BeachLife Festival will take place May 3-5, at the Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach. Among the artists booked for the celebration of Southern California shore culture are Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Jason Mraz, Slightly Stoopid, Poncho Sanchez, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Grace Potter, Brian Wilson and Willie Nelson. Visit: beachlifefestival.com for details.

DVD WATCH: This week’s releases include some big winners from the 91st Academy Awards starting off with the Black Twitterverse maligned “Green Book,” winner of three Oscars including Best Picture and a second Best Supporting Actor trophy for Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley.

Yes, the film may have fudged some facts cinematically as the Shirley family asserts, but what biopic hasn’t? It should stand the test of time. Without it, many of us would not know of the musical prodigy or of the groundbreaking motorist guide through racially volatile states.

Olivia Coleman’s Best Actress winning performance as Queen Anne in “The Favourite” can now be seen in homes and on devices; as well as “Free Solo,” the chronicle of Alex Honnold’s historic climb of Yosemite’s 3,000 feet high El Capitan Wall sans ropes or safety gear that won Best Documentary.

Also now available from Film Movement is a new 2K digital restoration of Isaac Julien’s innovative film biography, “Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask,” which explores the preeminent theorist of the twentieth century anti-colonial movement starring British actor Colin Salmon as the author/therapist.

CLIPPETTES: Funk N’ LA hits the Microsoft Theater March 2 with Morris Day & The Time, Cameo, Zapp, SOS Band, the Barkays, the Original Lakeside, the Dazz Band, Cherelle and the Mary Jane Girls (Maxi & Cheri) …

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, so memorable as Black Manta in “Aquaman,” has been cast to play the title role of “Candyman” (Don’t say it three times) in the remake of the horror classic from producer Jordan Peele …

Toni Braxton and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds fill the bill March 3 at the Microsoft Theater. Also that evening, the Midnight Hour (Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge + Band) will be joined by Black Thought, Estelle, Gallant and Georgia Anne Muldrow at the Lodge Room …

Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and more walk the red carpet for the premiere of Marvel/Disney’s “Captain Marvel at the El Capitan Theatre March 4. Arrivals are expected to begin at 5 p.m. …

Malik Yoba and Luna Lauren Velez have signed to reprise their roles as Det. J.C. Williams and Det. Nina Moreno, respectively in the ABC pilot reboot of the hit 90s television series “New York Undercover” …

Karamo Brown, star of “Queer Eye,” will appear at 7 p.m. March 7 at Barnes & Noble/The Grove to sign copies of “Karamo: My Story.”

TASTY QUIP: “I hate it. It’s all out of proportion, like my [poker] hand. I say: an open robe is not a rape. Listen, I’m sure men misbehaved. But I wasn’t there.” – ANGIE DICKINSON to “CBS Sunday Morning” on the #MeToo movement.