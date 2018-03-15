BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Jay-Z and Beyoncé hit repeat for stadium tour

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé are going to hit the road again this year with the joint OTR II stadium tour. This marks the second time, and first time since the summer of 2014’s sold-out On The Run Tour, that they have toured together.

The dates, presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, begin June 6 in the United Kingdom, with shows across 15 international cities. The 21 North American shows begin on July 25 in Cleveland, with key stops at the Rose Bowl (Sept. 22), San Diego (Sept. 27) and Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium (Sept. 29) before concluding in Vancouver on Oct. 2.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 19 at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets.

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity that began March 14 through 5 p.m. March 17. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

KISS THE SKY: Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings have released Jimi Hendrix’s new album “Both Sides of the Sky” on CD, digital and as a numbered 180-gram audiophile vinyl two-record set. The album is the third volume in a trilogy intended to present the best and most significant unissued studio recordings remaining in the legendary guitarist/vocalist’s archive. It follows “Valleys of Neptune” (2010) and “People, Hell and Angels” (2013), which both achieved top 5 chart ranking on Billboard’s Top 100 album chart.

Recorded between January 1968 and February 1970, and featuring guest appearances by Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter and Lonnie Youngblood, “Both Sides of the Sky” contains 10 unreleased tracks. The project was co-produced by Eddie Kramer, Hendrix’s recording engineer on all of his albums made during his life, along with sister Janie Hendrix and John McDermott.

AT THE MOVIES: Koki Shigeno’s “Ramen Heads” bows on March 16 at the Landmark Nuart. The film focuses on Osamu Tomita, the Japanese master chef who has won Best Ramen of the Year for four years in a row. The engaging documentary shows his meticulousness in making his renowned three-day broth that looks like a mud bath yet attracts pre-dawn crowds angling for an afternoon bowl. For an entertaining history lesson on the real deal and those that live to slurp this delicacy on a daily basis, check it out!

TASTY QUIP: “What [Bruno Mars is] doing is karaoke, basically. With ‘Finesse,’ in particular, I think he was simply copying Bell Biv DeVoe. I think he was copying Babyface. And definitely there were some elements of Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis back when they worked with Human League. I feel like there’s just all these threads running through there but not in a genuine way. It can’t just be a pastiche, where you’re copying or mimicking an old sound or just doing karaoke. There has to be a form of sincerity.” – MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO (whose cover album “Ventriloquism” is released this week) to Billboard

CLIPPETTES: Adele Givens, Loni Love, Sherri Shepherd, Jess Hilarious and Melanie Camarcho are leading the Girls Night Out For Laughs hosted by NeNe Leakes on March 16 at the Microsoft Theater. Meanwhile at the Novo, A$AP Ferg’s Mad Man Tour rolls in with Denzel Curry and rising rapper .idk …

As “Scandal” approaches its final episode, Kerry Washington has already plotted her return to television. She will co-star with Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu show “Little Fires Everywhere,” based on the celebrated novel by Celeste Ng …

Quincy Jones presents Cameroonian pianist Richard Bona and his Afro-Cuban band, Mandekan Cubano, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica March 17. Also that evening, “The Eve of Jackie: A Tribute to Jackie Wilson” starring Chester Gregory will be staged at L.A. Southwest College’s Little Theater; and the Guy Black Celebrity Birthday Comedy Show with Billy Sorrells, Speedy and others will be held at Culver’s Club …

Famed singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson, who along with Nick Ashford penned such classics as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” and “I’m Every Woman,” is making her Broadway debut this week in “Chicago.” She’s playing the role of Matron “Mama” Morton …

Jazz saxophonist, vocalist and composer Grace Kelly is welcoming fans into the studio for a recording session to be broadcast via Facebook Live on March 18 at noon.

Sarah Jones’ acclaimed one-woman show, “Sell/Buy/Date,” has been extended thru April 15 at the Geffen Playhouse. Discounted tickets are available using the Friends and Family promo code, SBDFRIEND for $35 tickets. Students can get $25 advanced tickets or $10 rush tickets a half hour before performance.

TASTY QUIP: “I’d bite off the Beatles, or anybody else. It’s all one world, one planet and one groove. You’re supposed to learn from each other, blend from each other, and it moves around like that. You see that rocket ship leave yesterday? We can maybe leave this planet. We gonna be dealing with aliens. You think black and white gonna be a problem?” – GEORGE CLINTON to Rolling Stone

TC ON TV: March 16 – “Sounds Like Friday Night” (BBCA): Jason Derulo guest hosts this new six-part live music show from across the pond with guests Dave Grohl and Charlie Puth.

March 18 – “Unsung” (TV1): Deborah Cox “The Chi” (Showtime): The sensation season ends with creator Lena Waithe promising the next one will be even more real. “Uncensored” (TV1): Tamar Braxton

March 19 – “Late Night” (NBC): Rosie Perez, Tayari Jones, Lil’ John Roberts

March 20 – “The Standups” (Netflix): Season two features the very funny British comedienne Gina Yashere. “Black Lightning” (CW): This episode was written by Kelli Goff (“Being Mary Jane”).

March 21 – “The X-Files” (Fox): After this episode, Gillian Anderson (Scully) is calling it quits. “Krypton” (Syfy): Superman’s granddad on the home planet is the focus of this new drama.

March 22 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1): The impressive guest judges for this 10th season hosted by the newest member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame includes Christina Aguilera, Kumail Nanjiani, Padma Lakshmi, Audra McDonald, Ashanti and Tisha Campbell-Martin. “Braxton Family Values” (WE): Season six presents more ups and downs for the high profile clan. “Station 19” (ABC): The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off starring Jason George premieres with back-to-back episodes directed by Paris Barclay. Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Rosewood”) and Marla Gibbs (“227”) are featured. “Atlanta” (FX): Congratulations, Donald Glover! Last week’s episode cemented this as “The Blackest Show on TV!” “Hustle & Soul” (WE): Chef Lawrence Page and the crew from Brooklyn’s Pink Tea Cup restaurant are back with new additions to the staff.

TASTY QUIP: “Maybe if we under-paid these modern mumble rappers and over-paid teachers, we would have smarter kids and less shi**y music.” – SAMUEL L. JACKSON on Twitter

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.