BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Jimmy Scott leaves us something to remember

The late, great Jimmy Scott‘s final album, “I Go Back Home,” will be available on Jan. 27 accompanied by a critically acclaimed documentary of the same name via Eden River Records.

Recorded before Scott’s untimely death in 2014, the release is considered a last will and testament with mixes by the late Phil Ramone and many exceptionally talented collaborators, several of whom have passed away since contributing to the album including bossa nova icon Oscar Castro-Neves and legendary saxophonist James Moody.

The all-star ensemble also has turns from Arturo Sandoval, Joey DeFrancesco, Kenny Barron, Grégoire Maret, Academy Award-winning actor Joe Pesci (who duets with Scott on “The Nearness of You” and “The Folks Who Live on the Hill”) and Dee Dee Bridgewater (who accompanies him on “For Once in My Life”).

An oppressive recording contract hounded Scott through most of his recording career and prevented him from releasing albums, including the only album Ray Charles ever produced for another artist. It wasn’t until 1992, at the age of 63, that he recorded the first album with which he had creative control, “All the Way.”

Fittingly, the album was nominated for a Grammy Award and brought him to a new audience, including director David Lynch, who cast him in his critically acclaimed television series “Twin Peaks;” from there Scott began touring and regularly releasing albums.

With the 2017 presidential inauguration occurring a week before the release of “I Go Back Home,” it is important to note that Jimmy Scott’s universally beloved voice was featured at both President Bill Clinton (Democrat) and President Dwight D. Eisenhower‘s (Republican) inaugurations 40 years apart (1993 & 1953).

TASTY QUIP: “The thing about poverty is you dream because you have no other choice. You either die or you dream.” – VIOLA DAVIS on Bravo’s “Inside the Actor’s Studio”

CLIPPETTES: At press time, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Sam Moore (“Soul Man”) and Chrisette Michele consented to join inauguration festivities for the newly elected President of the United States of America

The History Channel struck a deal for a 2017 two-hour special called “Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History,” which will re-enact tales of explorer Matthew Henson, slave revolt leader Robert Smalls and astronaut Mae Jemison among others …

Morris Day and The Time are at the Saban Theatre on Jan. 20, while Black Violin performs at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center …

The low turnout for Jamie Foxx’s action movie “Sleepless” won’t have him tossing and turning for long as he was signed to host producer Mark Burnett’s “Beat Shazam,” a summer interactive game show for Fox …

The second annual Rewind Fest takes place on Jan. 21 with Jodeci, Blackstreet, En Vogue, Ginuwine, Jon B and SWV at the Nokia Theatre – LA Live. Also that evening, Lil Jon spins at Create and Craig David Presents TS5 at the El Rey Theatre …

The African American Film Critics Association, in partnership with OneUnited Bank, is producing a library of financial literacy videos. For more on #BuyBlack Movement, visit their websites and social media …

Hip Hop rules on Jan. 24 as Sage the Gemini performing at the Observatory in Santa Ana and The Beatnuts Tour featuring Big Pooh (From Little Brother), Termanology and DJ Dark Alley stops at the Regent Theater …

The rights to the long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” have been acquired by Lionsgate for release on the late rap icon’s birthday of June 16 …

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved the BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta (Aug. 16–20) as a qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards category, allowing the winner in that category eligibility in the Academy’s Short Subject competition for the concurrent season.

Experience Ras Kass and Bishop Lamont at Carson’s Sol Venue on Jan. 26 …

Singer Anita Baker took to Twitter to announce “No Tour. No CD. #Retired #BeachBum #ThankUJesus” Adding: “Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing?”

TC ON TV: Jan. 20 – “Frontier” (Netflix): Jason Momoa stars in this action-adventure series set in the world of the late 18th century North American fur trade. “Great Performances” (PBS): Recorded over a one-year period, the first “Landmarks Live in Concert” captures Alicia Keys’ love affair with New York as she performs in notable locations including the city’s world famous Circle Line harbor tour, the Unisphere in Queens, and Harlem’s Apollo Theater. “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO): The 15th season premieres live from inauguration day.

Jan. 21 – “Beaches” (Lifetime): This remake of the 1989 Bette Midler film that launched the beloved song “Wind Beneath My Wings” stars Idina Menzel and Nia Long, who was just added to the cast of “Empire.” “The Graham Norton Show” (BBCA): Ryan Gosling, Ben Affleck, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone and Gregory Porter are on the couch. “SNL” (NBC): Aziz Ansari and Big Sean

Jan. 22 – “Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter” (Sundance): Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”), Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Casey Affleck, Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield make up the actors panel. “Mercy Street” (PBS): The Civil War drama’s second season adds the Tony award-winning Patrina Miller as a character based on abolitionist writer Harriet Jacobs. “Havana Moon” (Starz): The Rolling Stones historic Cuba concert is presented.

Jan. 23 – “Timeless” (NBC): Bass Reeves, said to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, is enlisted by the time travelers to help take down Jesse James. Colman Domingo (“Fear The Walking Dead”) portrays “The Greatest Lawman of All Time.” “Love Thy Neighbor” (Viceland): Comedian Jamali Maddix confronts racism around the world head-on in this six-part import from the UK. “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (NGC): “Who is God? God is the question you can’t answer,” said the host to The Daily Beast.

Jan. 24 – “The New Edition Story” (BET): This mini-series detailing the ups and downs of the hit-making group runs for three nights.

Jan. 25 – “Unsung” (TV1): Lenny Williams

Jan. 26 – “Scandal” (ABC): The series returns with the shocking presidential election results. “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC): Annalise and her inner circle deal with the aftermath of Wes’ shocking death in this third season winter premiere.

TASTY QUIP – “Do what you’ve got to do so you can do what you want to do.” – DENZEL WASHINGTON to Oprah Magazine on advice given to his children.

