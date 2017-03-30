BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Luenell is blazing trails and doesn’t care what you think

Comedienne/actress Luenell continues to blaze trails as the first-ever African-American over age 40 full-figured woman to be featured in Penthouse Magazine, currently on newsstands.

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime because [they] wanted to do much more than just go skin deep,” said the beloved personality who is playing a recurring role on this season of TV Land’s “Lopez.”

“Looking closer at social media, Hollywood stereotypes, body shaming and the current political landscape, posing for Penthouse empowered me to be real with y’all in a way that was previously unavailable to me.”

Luenell continued, “Naked truth can be as sexy as a naked body. I had cold feet, but they warmed up very quickly when I walked on set. I just said, “Eff it!” People can go … themselves if they feel any type of way about what I’m doing.”

HISTORY ON THE BLOCK: A large selection of Tupac Shakur’s lyrics, song lists, clothing and personal items including his signed Quran, trademark nose and ear studs, and jewelry, including a bullet-struck medallion from his fatal 1996 shooting will be offered in the first “Black History Auction” held specifically to honor the achievements and contributions of African-Americans on April 7.

Also available is a signed photo of the Rev. Martin Luther King with a quote from the Constitution: “…all men are created equal…” along with a letter by King mentioning “Jackson,” Thurgood Marshall and the Freedom Riders, and an important signed copy of his “Stride Toward Freedom.”

Malcolm X is represented in a letter from prison discussing the “blackness” of a man, and several other important items. From President Barack Obama is a 2012 NCAA “Final Four” leader board, which appeared on ESPN, signed at the center. Boxer Muhammad Ali is represented in several lots, including a signed print of his painting showing a victory in the ring, adding his famous “Float like a butterfly” quote and a print of a painting later “censored” by the U.N.

Other notable items to be offered include: The first literary work of a black American, a first edition of Phillis Wheatley‘s “Poems,” 1773; Booker T. Washington‘s notes on the education of blacks; early Black Panther items including a very rare armband; Gen. Colin Powell‘s dress uniform; and Michael Jackson‘s fedora, sequined bowtie, belt, shirt and signed photos

More than 300 items will be sold live by auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions at the Dumbo Loft in Brooklyn, New York starting at 11 a.m. West Coast time. Bidding will be available live, by telephone and at the bidding websites invaluable.com, the-saleroom.com and liveauctioneers.com. The entire sale may be viewed online at http://www.alexautographs.com/pdfs/AlexanderHistoricalAuctions67.pdf.

THE SIDEWINDER: After much acclaim from showings around the world at prestigious film festivals, “I Called Him Morgan” is now playing at the Laemmle Theatres in Pasadena and Santa Monica. The gripping documentary tells the story of 33-year-old jazz trumpet star Lee Morgan, shot dead by his common-law wife, Helen, during a 1972 gig in New York City, through her own admissions.

The compelling feature is directed by Swedish filmmaker Kasper Collin (“My Name is Albert Ayler”) and featuring cinematography by Oscar-nominated Director of Photography Bradford Young (“Selma,” “Arrival”).

CLIPPETTES: T.I. takes over Bootsy Bellows on March 31, while The Game performs his hit debut studio album, “The Documentary” in its entirety at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles …

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is reportedly close to joining the cast of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” a sequel to “Kong: Skull Island” which featured his “Straight Outta Compton” cast mates Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell …

Jamaican reggae sensation Chronixx brings his Chronology Tour with Jesse Royal & Max Glazer (Federation Sound) to the Fonda Theatre on April 1 …

Jazz/R&B vocalist Jackie Gage is returning home to California to perform music from her debut album “Siren Songs” at The Mint on April 2 …

Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd has organized Welcome!, a fundraising concert benefitting the American Civil Liberties Union with Macklemore, Imagine Dragons, Miguel, Incubus, Skrillex, Tinashe, Machine Gun Kelly and more on April 3 at Staples Center …

HBO “Insecure” stars Jay Ellis (Lawrence) and Wade Allain-Morris (Derek) test their cultural knowledge in Smart Funny & Black, a comedy game show hosted by the series’ Amanda Seales (Tiffany), April 4 at Nerdmelt Showroom …

The U.S. premiere of “Lipstick Under My Burkha” kicks off the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (April 5–9) at Regal LA Live …

Jeezy’s The Trap or Die Tour with Lil Dirk hits The Belasco Theater on April 5.

TC ON TV: March 31 – “Sleepy Hollow” (Fox): Just when this series was written off following the departure of co-star Nicole Beharie, it picked up a bit in storyline and ratings. This could be it though.

April 2 – “The Best Place To Be” (Travel): Flavor Unit’s Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere are executive producers of this new look at the world through the eyes and access of Hollywood’s most adventurous. In the premiere episode, The Queen hops on a motorcycle and traverses through Rio de Janeiro. “The Walking Dead” (AMC): The communities unite to take down the loathsome Negan in this season finale. “Fatherless” (Fusion): Dawn Porter directs this hour-long documentary following comic Baron Vaughn’s search for the dad he’s never met.

April 4 – “2017” (Netflix): Louis C.K.’s new stand-up comedy special shot in Washington, D.C. “The Manns” (TV1): David and Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns”) give viewers a look at their life through this new docu-series. “Prison Break” (Fox): The gang’s all back in this very satisfying reboot of the fan favorite series.

April 5 – “Empire” (Fox): Nia Long has reportedly been clashing in the storyline and behind the scenes on set. Tonight, Hakeem’s 21st birthday party gets dramatic. “Talk Show the Game Show” (Tru): Wanda Sykes is executive producer and part-time judge for comedian Guy Branum’s TV version of his live comedy show pitting celebrities against each other for the title of “Best Guest of the Night.” “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” (Spike): Jay Z and Harvey Weinstein’s astonishing docu-series on the flawed prison system complex concludes.

TASTY QUIP: “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now. I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either. – ARETHA FRANKLIN, who celebrated her 75th birthday last week, on her retirement plans to WDIV

