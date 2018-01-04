BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Lula Washington Dance Theatre to honor King legacy

The Lula Washington Dance Theatre makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut featuring three different programs that celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. over the course of three evenings starting Jan. 11.

The company, founded in 1980 and considered one of the premier African-American arts institutions on the West Coast, kicks off the engagement with African-American male voices. It features four works by male choreographers, including Donald Byrd and a world premiere of “Temporary Spaces” by Anthony Burrell (known for Beyoncé’s Super Bowl 50 halftime show and “The Formation World Tour”).

On Jan. 12, Dance, Jazz & Social Meaning explores themes around social justice, humanism and spirituality. The night is anchored by works influenced by King, including “The Movement,” which recalls the civil rights struggles of King and Rosa Parks, as well as the Little Rock Nine, which is a tribute to the nine African-American students who integrated Central High School in Arkansas on Sept. 25, 1957.

On Jan. 13, Movement For The Soul Of It reflects on the history of the company and revisits their popular works including “Open Your Eyes” (2016), “The Message” (2017) and an encore performance of “The Little Rock Nine & The Movement” (2017) choreographed by Washington and commissioned by the University of Central Arkansas at Conway for their 50th anniversary. Also, “Snowy Day” (2016), inspired by a book by famed writer Ezra Jack Keats and choreographed by Tamica Washington-Miller.

For more information on the programs or to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/Lula, or call (310) 746-4000.

MORE 2017 FAVES: On the heels of our annual Faves edition last week, President Barack Obama took to Facebook to announce his. Among the songs he loved were “First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (featuring Daniel Caesar); “Family Feud” by Jay-Z (featuring Beyoncé); “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William; “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar; “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott; “Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings; and “Broken Clocks” by SZA.

His book picks included “The Power” by Naomi Alderman; “Grant” by Ron Chernow; “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid; “Five-Carat Soul” by James McBride; and “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward.

Bassist Miles Mosley (“Upright“) was so immersed in the studio recording his next album for Verve/UMG that he just missed our deadline. The West Coast Get Down member listed last year’s albums by Kendrick Lamar, Moses Sumney, Thundercat, Ibeyi, Aimee Mann, Kamasi Washington and Cameron Graves as his Faves.

Also movies “Dunkirk,” “A Cure For Wellness,” and “John Wick 2;” TV shows “SMILF,” “The Good Place,” and “Black Mirror;” concerts by Sia, Sigur Ros, and Anderson Paak; and eats by Cactus Taco and Luv2Eat Thai Bistro in Hollywood, and Sugarfish in Santa Monica.

CLIPPETTES: Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, T.I. and Isaiah Washington are currently in New Orleans shooting a heist film directed by RZA. “Cut Throat City” also features Demetrius Shipp Jr. (“All Eyez On Me”), Shameik Moore (“The Get Down”), Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), Rob Brown (“Mudbound”), Denzel Whitaker (“The Great Debaters”) and Eiza González (“Baby Driver”) …

After bringing in the New Year at Atlanta’s Phillips Arena, The Great XScape Tour hits the Microsoft Theater on Jan. 6 with Monica and Tamar Braxton …

Sorry to hear that “White Famous,” the Showtime comedy starring Jay Pharoah has been canceled. It was sly and slickly produced by Jamie Foxx, who delivered a couple of stand-out turns on the show …

Meanwhile, Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” reboot, starring DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, has gotten an eight episode second season order from Netflix …

Trumpeter Roy Hargrove brings his quartet to the Catalina Jazz Club for a four-night stand beginning Jan. 11 …

Kylie Bunbury, last seen as baseball’s fictional first woman pitcher on Fox’s “Pitch,” has signed on to star in ABC’s “Get Christie Love” reboot from “Power” creator Courtney Kemp. Trivia: A movie version of this character first portrayed on TV in 1974 by the late Teresa Graves was in development for Whitney Houston prior to her death …

Actor/Author Ro Brooks (“Sons of Anarchy” “The Haves and the Have Nots”) has created a digital online calendar featuring 12 top celebrity photographers. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Sarcoidosis Disease Foundation. For more info, visit: robrooks.com.

TC ON TV: Jan. 5 – “Rotten” (Netflix): This docuseries, from the team that produces Anthony Bourdain’s show, lifts the lid on unsavory practices in the food supply chain. “Steve” (Syn): Sheila E, Yvette Nicole Brown

Jan. 6 – “Falling Water” (USA): Season two of this series exec produced by Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”) picks up with Taka (Will Yun Lee, “Hawaii 5-0”), Tess (Lizzie Brochere, “American Horror Story: Asylum”) and Burton (David Ajala, “Fast & Furious 6”) struggling to protect themselves and loved ones against an unknown entity that manipulates nightmares, bringing chaos and death into the waking world.

Jan. 7 – “The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC): Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award. Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Day-Lewis, Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington are in the running this year. Presenters include Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Penelope Cruz, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBSAA): The remaining episodes of this new chapter with Sonequa Martin-Green featured as First Officer Michael Burnham are now available. “The Chi” (Showtime): Emmy winners Lena Waithe (“Master of None”) and Common are the forces behind this excellent series based on life in the South Side of Chicago. The ensemble cast includes Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jacob Latimore (“Detroit”), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“Queen of Katwe”) and Alex Hibbert (“Moonlight”). Sonja Sohn (“The Wire”), Jahking Guillory (“Kicks”) and Steven Williams (“The Leftovers”) recur.

Jan. 8 – “David Bowie: The Last Five Years” (HBO): This documentary focuses on the return of the rock star after nearly a decade of silence to engage in an extraordinary burst of activity, producing two groundbreaking albums and a musical prior to his passing.

Jan. 9 – “Harry” (Syn): Thandie Newton, Gladys Knight “Black-ish” (ABC): Rashida Jones and Raven-Symoné guest star. “The Haves and the Have Nots” (OWN): Looks like it is Candace on fire this season.

Jan. 10 – “The Third Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala” (CW): Cedric the Entertainer and others take the mic.

Jan. 11 – “23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” (CW): Gal Gadot gets a #SeeHer award from director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”). “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” (Viceland): Big Freedia, Emeril Lagasse “The Rundown with Robin Thede” (BET): The weekly late night comedy commentary series returns.

