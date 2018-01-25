BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: With new album, Bootsy Collins plans two appearances

Funkateer William “Bootsy” Collins is making a couple of rare West Coast appearances in support of his new album, “Word Wide Funk” on the Mascot Label.

Up first for the legendary bassist is “The Bootsy Collins Players Ball Hi-On-Heels House Party and Video Shoot,” Jan. 28 at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood. The affair, produced by Honeycomb Entertainment, in conjunction with Kevin Rouse‘s Rouse House Entertainment, will be hosted by legendary hip hop personality Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, alongside celebrity friends and family as he shoots a video for his new single release, “Hi-On-Heels.”

DJ Don Juan and DJ Paradise will bring the noise throughout the night. Ladies are encouraged to wear their highest heels and gents their sharpest threads with tickets available at Eventbrite.com.

Then on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has produced iconic bottom licks as a solo artist as well as with James Brown and George Clinton, will sign purchased copies of his album on CD and vinyl at Amoeba Music Hollywood. Collaborations on this project run the gamut from Victor Wooten and Stanley Clarke to Nashville slide-guitarist Justin Johnson to Buckethead to the late, great Bernie Worrell.

MORE FUNK: George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic are preparing to embark on a 45-show national tour called “Mardi Gras Madness.” In conjunction with the shows will be the release of “Medicaid Fraud Dogg,” Parliament’s first full album since 1980. A lead single, “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me” featuring Scarface, dropped last week.

FESTIVAL ROUNDUP: Advanced tickets are now available for the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 27-29; May 3-6; www.nojazzfest.com ). Among the artists slated are Aretha Franklin, Sting, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Khalid, Trombone Shorty, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Aaron Neville, Charlie Wilson, Big Freedia, Steel Pulse, Aerosmith, Buddy Guy, Tamela Mann, Maze, featuring Frankie Beverly, Savion Glover, Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings, and many more.

Chairman and founder George Wein with artistic director Christian McBride announced the first wave of artists for the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival (Aug. 3-5) presented by Natixis Investment Managers. Tickets are now on sale at www.newportjazz.org for the likes of Andra Day, Living Colour, Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes and Anat Cohen, Michel Camilo, Jazzmeia Horn, James Carter and Charles Lloyd‘s 80th birthday celebration featuring three different groups, for starters.

TASTY QUIP: “First of all, it’s never a good look, it’s poor etiquette, its poor comedy etiquette, its poor people etiquette to count anybody else’s money. You get your weight up. You get your check to say what you want your check to say. Don’t worry about what nobody else checks say.” – TONY ROCK on Mo’Nique calling for a Netflix boycott due to Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer getting far better offers.

CLIPPETTES: Taraji P. Henson will produce and star as the mother of martyred teen Emmitt Till in a biopic reuniting her with her “Baby Boy” director John Singleton …

Betty Wright and Friends featuring Shirley Murdock and Angela Winbush perform at the Redondo Beach PAC on Jan. 26, while Jamaican music innovator Lee “Scratch” Perry is at Long Beach’s Discovery Gallery on Jan. 26 …

Herbie Hancock is in concert Jan. 27 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall; as the Winter Love Jam featuring Joe Bataan, The Temprees, Peaches & Herb, The Young Hearts and Sun is held at the Redondo Beach PAC …

George Benson and Kenny G: The Breezin’ & Breathless Tour arrives at the Nokia Theater on Jan. 28 …

Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) discusses his upcoming book, “Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life,” on Jan. 29 at the Herb Alpert Educational Village in Santa Monica …

Laila Ali signs copies of her book, “Food For Life: Delicious & Healthy Comfort Foods From My Table To Yours,” at Barnes & Noble/The Grove on Jan. 31 …

RIP: Hugh Masekela, the legendary South African jazz trumpeter whose song “Grazing in the Grass,” became a staple on jazz, R&B and pop charts, died after a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 78. He also was the headliner (with The Pointer Sisters) of my first concert as a teen, setting a high standard for the many shows to follow.

TASTY QUIP: “The best writing is on TV now. Movies, like old-school TV, are cheesy, corny. Movies are not exciting any more. They’re not cutting edge. People just need to see ‘rides,’ not character-driven pieces revealing the human condition like they used to do. Film is moving less quickly than TV, which is moving much more rapidly to amend the situation. TV is successfully ridding us of ‘Oscars So White’ and ‘Hollywood So White.'” – JOHN LEGUIZAMO to The Daily Beast

TC ON TV: Jan. 26 – “One Day At A Time” (Netflix): Norman Lear’s Latino reboot of his hit 80s sitcom returns for a second season with Justina Machado and Rita Moreno. “Red Carpet Icons” (E!): Back-to-back episodes featuring Rihanna and Beyoncé. “The Tonight Show” (NBC): Desus & Mero, Rob Haze

Jan. 27 – “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” (Lifetime): Toni Braxton is the executive producer and star of this true-life story of the struggling single mom from Georgia who heroically averted a tragedy, saving hundreds of lives when she convinced a deranged gunman who stormed an elementary school to surrender. The film, directed by Vondie Curtis Hall, also stars Yaya DaCosta (“Whitney”) and Malik Yoba (“Empire”). “The Van Jones Show” (CNN): JAY-Z “CONAN Without Borders” (TBS): “Haiti” “Austin City Limits” (PBS): Run The Jewels

Jan. 28 – “The 60th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS): Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars & Cardi B, Sam Smith, U2, Rihanna, Childish Gambino, Alessia Cara & Daddy Yankee, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Pink, SZA, and Elton John are just some of those performing live at music’s biggest night from NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

Jan. 29 – “Two Sides” (TV1): The Ezell Ford case is examined.

TASTY QUIP: “One thing that I loved about President Obama was, no matter what his politics was, you could tell he cared about human beings. And at the core, Oprah is one of those dynamic human beings that cares about people, and we all saw that light, like, ‘Wow, this would be amazing.’ Of course, it would be amazing to have a woman, a black woman, in that position — but more importantly, just somebody that loves and that cares.” – COMMON at Sundance to Variety

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.