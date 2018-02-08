BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Pan African Film Festival offers impressive lineup

The 26th annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival is in full swing with a must-see/must-do lineup of films, discussions, experiences and more.

Highlights this week alone include screenings and discussions with actor/director Nate Parker (“12 Years a Slave”); producer Effie T. Brown (“Star”); the cast of BET’s “The Quad;” sportswriters Marc Spears and LZ Granderson; actress/director Tasha Smith (“Empire”); and Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television and the first woman of African descent to head a major U.S. television studio.

Documentaries on Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, legendary performer Sammy Davis Jr., renowned theater producer Woodie King Jr., pioneering athlete Perry Wallace, Pulitzer Prize winner Gwendolyn Brooks and freedom fighter Errol Walton Barrow are also scheduled.

The 26th annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival is directed by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (“The Color Purple” “Proud Mary”), Ja’Net DuBois (“Good Times”) and Ayuko Babu (executive director), and will take place through Feb. 19 at the Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more details and ticket information, visit www.PAFF.org.

OSCAR TIME: ShortsTV, working with Magnolia Pictures, will open “The 2018 Oscar Nominated Short Films” on more than 500 screens, including the Nuart Theatre and The Royal, beginning Feb. 9.

The Live Action, Animation and Documentary short-film nominees, have been compiled as three separate theatrical events marking the only opportunity for audiences to watch them on the big screen before the Academy Awards ceremony March 4.

Among the potential winners are Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant’s “Dear Basketball;” Laura Checkoway’s interracial senior love story “Edith + Eddie;” and Kevin Wilson Jr.’s period civil rights drama “My Nephew Emmett.”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Paley Center For Media will present “They Run the Show,” a discussion of the current state of the entertainment industry on Feb. 13 with Lee Daniels, executive producer of “Empire” and “Star;” Yvette Lee Bowser, executive producer of “Dear White People;” Janine Sherman Barrois, executive producer of “Claws;” Cheo Hodari Coker, creator, executive producer and showrunner for “Luke Cage;” and Prentice Penny, executive producer and showrunner for “Insecure.”

HALFTIME SHOW MUSINGS: Bruno Mars tweeted that with next year’s Super Bowl set for Atlanta’s new Mercedes Benz Stadium, the NFL has “the opportunity to celebrate incredible hip-hop artists from Atlanta” like “Outkast, T.I., Gucci [Mane], Lil Jon, Jeezy (who hits the Belasco Theatre on Feb. 9), and Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. It would be the best party TV has ever seen!”

Meanwhile, Tasty Clips wonders why Rihanna (with all her hits and great potential guest collaborators) continues to be overlooked.

JUMP BALL: A few events are getting the jump on the NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 15 with Nipsey Hussle at the Hollywood Palladium on the eve of the release of his highly anticipated “Victory Lap” album, in a concert that will be livestreamed by TIDAL.

Also 21 Savage and Mike Love are popping at the Conga Room on the LA Live Campus; and trap music is getting its own festival with NBA YoungBoy, Young Dolph, Metro Boomin and 03 Greedo at the Belasco Theatre.

CLIPPETTES: Charlie Wilson and Keith Sweat are in performance Feb. 9 at the Microsoft Theater …

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones was announced as the first selection of Oprah’s Book Club since last June …

MojaMoja’s 10th anniversary Brunch and Benefit Concert, honoring Will.I.Am and The Revolution, among others, is served on Feb. 10 at Avalon Hollywood. Later that evening, a Smooth Jazz Valentine’s Concert is being held at Long Beach’s Terrace Theater with Howard Hewett, Paul Taylor, Michael Lington and Jonathan Butler …

Diahann Carroll, Dennis Haysbert, Stan Shaw, Troy Beyer, Trina Parks, Lou Ferrigno, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bruce Dern and Sonny Chiba are but a few of the stars meeting fans at The Hollywood Show held Feb. 10-11 at The Westin LAX Hotel …

One Love Cali Reggae Fest docks at Long Beach’s Queen Mary with an amazing array of artists including Nas, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Matisyahu, Steel Pulse, Barrington Levy, Yellowman, The Original Wailers, Common Kings, Pepper, Collie Buddz and Iration …

Willard Manus’ “Prez,” a solo play (with music) starring Leslie A. Jones as jazz giant Lester Young, will run every Sunday afternoon from Feb. 11 to March 11 at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood …

Erykah Badu heads a unique double bill with funk jazz guitarist Thundercat at the Shrine Expo Hall on Feb. 13; while Jazz is Dead with Georgia Anne Muldrow, along with a special jazz DJ set by Pete Rock is happening on Feb. 13 at The Echo …

GFunk Live, featuring Battlecat, Jairus Mozee, Tiffany Gouche and many more, are jamming at 1720 on Feb. 14 …

The 18th annual Newport Beach Jazz Party & Big Band Blowout will take place Feb. 15-18. Call (959) 759-5003 for details.

TC ON TV: Feb. 9 – “Eddie Griffin: Undeniable” (Showtime): This stand-up special celebrates “The Comedy Get Down” star’s 30th anniversary in show business.

Feb. 10 – “Roots” (Sundance): The original mini-series begins at noon with its sequel “Roots: The Next Generation” airing on the network the following morning. “Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars” (Showtime): This documentary explores the famed guitarist’s life through his own words.

Feb. 11 – “Behind The Movement” (TV1): The story of Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott is told in this new film starring Meta Golding as the activist with Loretta Devine, Isaiah Washington and Roger Guenveur Smith rounding out the cast. “Dear Black Athlete” (ESPN): “Sportscenter” anchor Cari Champion hosts this program, produced by The Undefeated and taped in front of a live audience at Birmingham, Alabama’s historic Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. “The Trumpet Awards” (Bounce): Larenz Tate and Erica Ash host the festivities featuring performances by Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow, Xscape, Ludacris, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Stokley Williams, Bilal, Arrested Development, Michel’le, Keke Wyatt and more. “The BET Social Awards” (BET): Mike Epps produces this new live event hosted by comic Michael Blackson.

Feb. 12 – “Two Sides” (TV1): Sandra Bland is the focus of this limited series’ finale. “Padma’s Late Night Bites” (FY1): The “Top Chef” host explores “Downtown NYC” in this pilot.

Feb. 14 – “Love Per Square Foot” (Netflix): India’s first film to exclusively debut on the network is a romantic story in time for Valentine’s Day. “Relationships Just for Laughs” (CW): Mo’Nique, Kevin James and other top comics share their observations on love through compilations of past performances.

TASTY QUIP: “What drove me to want to be an activist was a conversation with Ambassador Andrew Young, who was, obviously, a very strong figure of the civil rights movement. We were sitting around a table at a rehearsal for ‘Selma’ listening to him and his experiences. We all were in awe of him. He posed the question, ‘What are you willing to die for? Live for that.’ He said, ‘This is what our mentality for the civil rights movement was. We were willing to die for freedom. We were willing to die for equality. We were willing to die for justice, so we lived for it every day.’ When he said that to me it struck me.” – COMMON in TV One’s “Represent the Dream” campaign.

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.