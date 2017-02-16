BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Poitier to attend screening of ‘In the Heat of the Night’

In a rare appearance, the iconic Sidney Poitier will attend the 50th anniversary screening of his classic “In the Heat of the Night” to kick off the eighth annual Turner Classic Movies Film Festival on April 6 in Hollywood.

Producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, actress Lee Grant and composer Quincy Jones will also be on hand to discuss the film, which is considered to be a landmark. For more on the four-day event including tickets, movie lineup, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, panel discussions and more, visit: filmfestival.tcm.com.

In other festival news, the women of WGN America’s hit drama “Underground,” will join the Pan African Film Festival on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Baldwin Hills Cinemark 15 Theater. Series co-creator and executive producer Misha Green; and stars Aisha Hinds, Jasika Nicole and DeWanda Wise are participants on a panel highlighting female trailblazers in the entertainment industry.

For the first time in over 20 years, Bob Marley‘s sons Ziggy, Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani will all share the stage of the inaugural Kaya Fest, touted as the first-ever concert and festival educating people of the many benefits and usage of the cannabis plant, on April 22 in Miami, Florida. The family will be joined by Lauryn Hill, Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean and Inner Circle; as well as the next generation of Marleys, including Jo Mersa Marley, Skip Marley and Shacia Payne. For more information, visit www.kayafestivals.com.

NO EXCUSE NOW: Two of the awards season’s most acclaimed films are being made available for free for select audiences. Netflix is allowing screenings of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated prison system documentary “The 13th,” to non-subscribers in public settings including classrooms, community forums, etc.

“Hidden Figures,” the Oscar-nominated Best Picture starring Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer as unsung NASA mathematicians, may be seen at no cost on Feb. 18 in 14 U.S. cities in celebration of Black History Month, courtesy of Fox and AMC Theatres. Registration is required at https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group

TASTY QUIP: “It’s hurtful to see what’s happening to immigrants, and so on and so forth. It’s a challenging time. As artists, as actors, we have an opportunity to make certain choices that shine a light on situations that light needs to be shined on. It helps our conversation, helps raise awareness because with awareness you can bring about change. That’s what we can do, and that’s the optimistic approach that I would like to have.” – MAHERSHALA ALI at the SAG Awards

CLIPPETTES: Hot off the heels of his Grammy Award, Chance the Rapper is launching a nationwide tour concluding at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 3 …

James Corden, the “Late Late Show” host whose “Carpool Karaoke” series is about to premiere on Apple Music, is behind a new documentary about Motown Records with label founder Berry Gordy on board …

Brandy with Mya lead the Feb. 17 concert offerings at The Novo DTLA, with The-Dream at the El Rey Theatre and Galactic with the Funky Meters at the Fonda Theatre …

Cynthia Erivo (Broadway’s “The Color Purple”) will play Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman in a new biopic …

Feb. 18 finds Keith Sweat at the Microsoft Theater, Chrisette Michele at The Novo DTLA, and the two-day Air & Style Fest with Major Lazer, TV on the Radio, Chromeo, Vince Staples, Vic Mensa and others at Exposition Park …

“Dynasty,” the ABC primetime soap opera that ruled the airwaves in the 1980s, is being rebooted for The CW with an Anglo/Latino twist …

Jazz greats Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and Terence Blanchard, with special guests Snarky Puppy, jam at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Feb. 19 …

FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff series “Mayans MC” is off to a great start with the casting of Edward James Olmos as the star.

TC ON TV: Feb. 19 – “The Good Fight” (CBS): Delroy Lindo (“Crooklyn”) and Erica Tazel (“Justified”) are featured in this spinoff from “The Good Wife.” “Long Island Medium” (TLC): Theresa Caputo shares her gift of healing with Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) and Oscar-winning actress and comic Mo’Nique.

Feb. 20 – “The Breaks” (VH1): The spinoff series from the original cable movie documenting 1990s hip hop in New York begins with returning cast members Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Mack Wilds, Russell Hornsby and Wood Harris. “The Talk – Race in America” (PBS): A two-hour documentary about the increasingly necessary conversation between parents of color and their children, especially sons, about how to behave if they are ever stopped by the police. “Bates Motel” (A&E): The fifth and final season begins with Rihanna joining the cast as Marion Crane — the character Janet Leigh made famous in the Alfred Hitchcock classic film the series is based on — “Psycho.” “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1): Fat Joe, Kelis and Remy Ma roast a whole hog.

Feb. 21 – “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark (Netflix): “The Daily Show” host debuts his new stand-up special filmed at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. “American Masters” (PBS): “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” “The Pop Game” (Lifetime): Timbaland oversees five aspiring singers in this spinoff from the producers of “The Rap Game.”

Feb. 22 – “Unsung” (TV1): “Tribute to James Brown” “The Brit Awards 2017” (BBCA):Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Emeli Sande. “The Late Late Show” (CBS): Lionel Richie, David Oyelowo

Feb. 23 – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC): The two-hour season finale reveals who killed Wes the night of the fire. “Sun Records” (CMT): The famed Memphis label that launched Elvis, Johnny Cash, Ike Turner and others is depicted in this eight-part drama.

TASTY QUIP: “I think we as Americans better learn to unite. We need to put our elected officials’ feet to the fire and demand that they work together or they won’t get back into office. We’re getting further and further apart in this technological age. Everybody can’t be right. I think this is an opportunity, actually, to look at ourselves and say, ‘Are we together, really, and are we holding our officials accountable to make sure they’re working together?’ This is what’s happening, and God only knows where it’s going.” – DENZEL WASHINGTON at the SAG Awards.

