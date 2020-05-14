BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Prince, Oprah, Nelly vs. Ludacris top the week’s hot streams

By Bill Vaughan

Entertainment Writer

The Prince Estate is teaming with YouTube to present a three-day showing of “Prince and the Revolution: Live.” The 1985 New York concert, which was part of his “Purple Rain” tour, will be streamed in order to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization — with all donations matched by Google up to $5 million.

The show includes many of his iconic hits including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “Take Me With U,” “Do Me Baby,” “Darling Nikki,” “The Beautiful Ones,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Baby I’m A Star.”

It features original Revolution members Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Matt Fink and Bobby Z, who will participate in an hour-long question-and-answer session kicking things off at 4 p.m. May 14.

Dionne Warwick, CeCe Peniston, Freda Payne, Leon, Lissette Melendez, Pretty Poison, Narada Michael Walden, Pia Zadora, Tuck & Patti, Vivian Reed, Wanda Dee, Kristine W and Chris Cox join forces for “Get In For The Ali Forney Center” for homeless LGBTQ youths at 5 p.m. May 15. Watch live at tinyurl.com/GetOutMagazinePresents.

Later, Motion Picture & Television Fund is hosting the virtual event, “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF” on their YouTube page at 6 p.m. Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron host the one-hour event raising relief for entertainment industry workers with appearances by Pierce Brosnan, George Clooney, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Ellis, Jodie Foster, Daisy Fuentes, Hugh Jackman, Kris Jenner, Ken Jeong, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen and more.

Oprah Winfrey is bringing the mission and spirit of her sold-out 2020 arena tour to homes with “Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward” — a first-of-its-kind, live, worldwide virtual event. The free 90-minute sessions premiere on May 16 and will run every Saturday through June 6 with all new topics and conversations. Register to join in and receive all the details at www.com/oprah.

On the heels of last week’s wonderful Verzuz battle (though more love fest) between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, comes the next edition on May 16 with Nelly facing off against Ludacris. The hip hop throwdown begins at 4 p.m. on Instagram.

Tune in May 18 at 4 p.m. on Facebook or Instagram for “Celebrating Harlem Stage” hosted by LaChanze, Tamara Tunie and Celia Rose Gooding. This virtual event and fundraiser will feature powerful performances and special guests united in continuing to discover, support and commission works by visionary artists of color and present those works at low, or no cost, to the community.

Singer/songwriter Norah Jones will play tunes (perhaps some from “Pick Me Up Off The Floor,” her new album coming this June), at 1 p.m. May 21 at facebook.com/norahjones/.

TASTY QUIP: “I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we always talk about how our system is broken, but it’s not broken. The system is actually working in favor of white supremacy. If anything, we need to break this system, so that we can build a new system that is founded on equality. We have a long way to go before that happens and these tragedies that continue to happen — we have to make noise. Let’s put justice in our own hands.” – LIZZO on Instagram

CLIPPETTES: “Hamilton,” Lin Manuel-Miranda’s massively successful Tony Award-winning musical, is rushing a filmed version originally set for theaters, by 15 months to now premiere on Disney+ July 3. The 160-minute film assembled from three live 2016 performances features the original cast including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos and Ephraim Sykes …

It is a go for the CBS series reboot of “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah, who is an executive producer along with her longtime partner Shakim Compere and Debra Martin Chase. Lorraine Toussaint, Chris Noth and Tory Kittles are cast members …

Fox unveiled its fall 2020 schedule, which will include their network debut of the Spectrum Originals “Bad Boys” spinoff “L.A.’s Finest” with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. It will join this season’s delayed dramas “Filthy Rich” and “NeXt;” returning series “Masterchef Junior,” “Cosmos,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Masked Singer” and “Beat Shazam;” all their animated shows and NFL football.

TASTY QUIP: “He literally introduced a new sound to the world (the first new jack swing projects were on Uptown) — wait hold that — his label changed music TWICE because hip hop soul’s music picked up where New Jack left off and on the same label. Such a short time to paradigm shift music TWICE!!!!!!!! Damn man. We never gave him his flowers, man.” – QUESTLOVE on ANDRE HARRELL [RIP]

DVD WATCH: “The Photograph,” a romantic film starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield has been rushed to DVD release this week. It joins the Batman spinoff “Birds of Prey;” Harrison Ford in “Call of the Wild;” “Fantasy Island;’ and “Narcos: Mexico.”

Coming next week are “The Way Back” with Ben Affleck as a high school hoops coach; and the animated films “Onward,” “Sonic The Hedgehog,” and “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.”

TASTY QUIP: “I believe in legacy. And I believe in making the radio sound better. If I gotta listen to it, I want it to sound good.” – BESSIE REGINA NORRIS aka BETTY WRIGHT [RIP]

TC ON TV: May 15 – “Seberg” (Amazon): Kristen Stewart stars as actress/activist Jean Seberg in this biopic with Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Vince Vaughn. “Basketball County: In The Water” (Showtime): This documentary tells the story of Prince George’s County, Maryland, an area outside of the nation’s capital that has spawned some 25 NBA players such as Kevin Durant and Victor Oladipo, more than a dozen WNBA players, and countless more who have competed at elite universities. “The Tonight Show” (NBC): Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

May 16 – “Barefoot Contessa” (Food): Ina Garten returns for an 18th season of teaching how to cook like a pro. “Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020” (ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC): LeBron James, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and others are featured in this one-hour special to support teachers and organizations addressing the needs of students and families affected by pandemic-related school closures. “Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant” (OWN): The popular inspirational life coach offers guidance on how to live beyond fear, one step at a time. Guests this season will include Bebe Winans and financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche. “Girlfriends Check In” (OWN): Each week different female celebrity friends including Meagan Good, Tasha Smith, Grace Byers and Loni Love will hold a virtual chat room “check in” on their collective well beings.

May 17 – “American Idol” (ABC): The winner will be revealed in the first ever remote-competition finale. In addition, Cynthia Erivo is scheduled to give a first taste of her starring role in the upcoming Aretha Franklin mini-series “Genius.” Also, Lionel Richie will perform “We Are the World” joined by Idol judges and alums including Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler and Ruben Studdard. “Live From Daryl’s House” (AXS): Wyclef Jean “Snowpiercer” (TNT): A riveting television adaptation based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and movie from Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”). With eminently watchable leads in Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony and Grammy Award winner Daveed Diggs, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller delivers the goods with a surprising twist on the feature film. The network may have found its own “Game of Thrones” already renewing it for season two … thankfully. Can’t leave us hanging like that!

May 18 – “St. Louis Superman” (VH1): The Oscar-nominated short tells the story of Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives. “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” (PBS): The Supreme Court Justice speaks in a rare look at his life and perspective. “F*ck, That’s Delicious” (Vice): Action Bronson and crew discover “The Many Flavors of Harlem.”

May 19 – “The Story of Soaps” (ABC): A two-hour primetime event highlighting the impact of the daytime soap opera with a panel of its creators; actors Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, John Stamos, Chandra Wilson; and many more.

May 20 – “The Masked Singer” (Fox): One celebrity will be named winner tonight.

May 21 – “Holey Moley” (ABC): NBA superstar Steph Curry’s epic miniature golf competition returns for a second season. “To Tell The Truth” (ABC): Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe

TASTY QUIP: “A lot of people call me the architect of rock & roll. I don’t call myself that, but I believe it’s true.” – RICHARD WAYNE PENNIMAN aka LITTLE RICHARD [RIP]

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment columns in the nation, serving nearly one million weekly readers. Bill Vaughan may be reached at tastyclips@yahoo.com, via Twitter @tastyclips, or Instagram @tasty_clips.