BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Raphael Saadiq returns with the personal ‘Jimmy Lee’

Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter Raphael Saadiq is unveiling music from “Jimmy Lee,” his first new album in eight years, Aug. 23 at the El Rey Theatre.

The Columbia Records release, a follow-up to 2011’s “Stone Rollin’,” is described as a deeply personal, musically ambitious work inspired by his brother’s struggles with addiction that explores the razor’s edge people walk as they pursue pleasure that leads to pain — a brilliantly incisive and empathetic work from a master at the peak of his art.

Among the stand-out tracks on the self-produced album are the Prince-inspired lead single “Something Keeps Calling Me,” old-time gospel stirrer “Belongs to God,” the jazzy “Glory to The Veins,” and “Rearview” with a guest turn by Kendrick Lamar.a

Saadiq came up in the 1980s and 90s with the multi-platinum R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! before embarking on a critically acclaimed solo career. He also has been active as a producer, co-writing career-defining hits for D’Angelo (“Untitled (How Does It Feel)”) and Solange (“Cranes in the Sky”) and working with artists like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

He has been named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list and in 2018, he received an Academy Award nomination (in addition to serving as the telecast’s musical director) in the category of Best Original Song for “Mighty River” from the film “Mudbound,” which he co-wrote with Mary J. Blige.

As an additional perk to Saddiq’s many area fans, purchase a copy of “Jimmy Lee” Aug. 23 at Amoeba Music in Hollywood for tickets to an exclusive meet and greet with the artist at the store Aug. 28.

DVD-LICIOUS: One of our favorite movies of the year, Joe Talbot’s elegant gentrification drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” starring Jimmie Falls, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Mike Epps and Tichina Arnold, arrives on DVD/Blu-Ray on Aug. 27. Also transitioning are “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

Coming next week is another Tasty Clips fave, Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” along with “Men In Black” International,” “I Got The Hook-Up 2,” and Olivia Spencer in “Ma.”

TASTY QUIP: “Humans are quite capable to do the opposite of the shootings and the hurtful things that we’re seeing. We need to convince mayors across America to allow Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 10 to have like what we used to have – Love-Ins. People have tie-dyes, barbecues, congas, music, and you have grandparents, grandchildren all celebrating life without the fear. We promote way too much fear in every channel. So, we’re becoming creatures of being paranoid. I believe in transmogrifying your fear with the joy that you are inside.” – CARLOS SANTANA on “CBS This Morning”

CLIPPETTES: Keith Sweat, Xscap3, 112, SWV and JoJo & Mr. Dalvin of Jodeci set up shop at the Greek Theatre Aug. 24. Also that day, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Culllors curates a musical performance by the Street Symphony at Echo Park Lake; Maysa sings at Avalon Hollywood; Michael Yo and Friends take over Pasadena’s Ice House Comedy Club; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. commemorate their 50th year in matrimony through song at San Juan Capistrano’s the Coach House; and Eric Roberson and his band celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his album “Music Fan First” at the Miracle Theater …

“Claws” star Niecy Nash will portray Black Feminist Organization leader Flo Kennedy in FX’s upcoming series “Mrs. America.” The 2020 nine-episode event also features Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) as Shirley Chisholm …

Bassist Stanley Clarke headlines the Gardena Jazz Festival along with Marcus Johnson, Cornelius Mims and Jazz Funk Soul Aug. 25 at Rowley Memorial Park. Meanwhile over at the Globe Theatre, Lyfe Jennings is in concert; and legendary organist Booker T’s Stax Revue opens for Pink Martini and the orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl …

In this week’s movie news, Tracy Morgan has joined the cast of the Eddie Murphy sequel “Coming 2 America;” Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will star in a fourth “Matrix” film; and the 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time To Die” …

Breakout vocalist Daniel Caesar with Koffee performs at the Greek Aug. 26, moving to the Shrine Auditorium the next evening …

“Blue World,” a rediscovered “lost” album by saxophone giant John Coltrane, will be released on Impulse! Records Aug. 27. The 1964 recording includes alternate versions of his classics “Naima,” “Village Blues,” “Traneing In,” among the tracks …

A conversation between OWN stars Phylicia Rashad (“David Makes Man”) and Lynn Whitfield (“Greenleaf”) will be presented by the Paley Center Aug. 28; as The Roots and the Christian McBride Big Band share the bill at the Hollywood Bowl …

The Grammy Museum hosts the O’Jays Aug. 29 for an intimate chat timed with the release of their new album, “The Last Word.”

TC ON TV: Aug. 24 – “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime): Celebrate the label’s 60th anniversary with founder Berry Gordy through this new documentary. “Black Women Own The Conversation” (OWN): Carlos Watson hosts celebrities and thought leaders including rising star politician Stacey Abrams, model and activist Winnie Harlow, actresses Tina Lifford and Ryan Michelle Bathe, singer Monica, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and more across four episodes.

Aug. 25 – “The African Pride Gospel Superfest” (TV1): Wendy Raquel Robinson hosts this musical celebration honoring Pastor Donnie McClurkin with guest performances by Deitrick Haddon, J. Moss, Tye Tribbett, Isabel Davis, Micah Stampley, Byron Cage and many more. “Sunday Best” (BET): You have a say in either Joshua Copeland or Melvin Crispell III winning tonight’s finale at BET.com/VoteSundayBest. Tasha Cobbs Leonard and VaShawn Mitchell are featured. “Power” (Starz): The series will end by playing out over a super-sized, 15-episode sixth season, to be followed by “Power Confidential,” discussing what has just aired. “Ballers” (HBO): The football drama starring Dwayne Johnson, John David Washington and Omar Benson Miller returns.

Aug. 26 – “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix): The defiant comic takes on gun culture, the opioid crisis and the tidal wave of celebrity scandals in a stand-up special filmed in Atlanta. “2019 Video Music Awards” (MTV/VH1): Missy Elliott will be honored in the ceremony live from New Jersey with performances by Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

Aug. 28 – “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” (MTV): Returns with expanded 90-minute episodes as the Brits battle the Americans for a $1 million-dollar prize.

Aug. 29 – “Falling Inn Love” (Netflix): Christina Milian stars in this romantic movie shot in New Zealand. “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” (WE): The well-off and well-connected cast includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.

TASTY QUIP: “As you get older, time really goes fast. Then I realized the only thing that stops time seems to be pain or discomfort. Other than that, it’s like a locomotive. Mom always said, ‘Don’t rush it.’ Let’s all enjoy our time with each other. Life is an art. You can enjoy it.” – JOHN TRAVOLTA on “Good Morning America”

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment columns in the nation, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.