BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Ruben Santiago-Hudson raises spirits in ‘Lackawanna Blues’

Despite a string of successful roles on series like Showtime’s “Billions,” BET’s “The Quad,” ABC’s “Castle,” and in feature films like “Selma,” for actor/writer/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the theater is sanctuary.

“That’s where I’m the editor,” he admitted to Tasty Clips. “That’s where I get to be whole and I don’t have to play an attitude or a vision of what somebody’s thoughts of me are. I can just bare my soul.”

The Tony Award winner evokes the spirits of his 1950s childhood in a small town on the banks of Lake Erie with his tour-de-force “Lackawanna Blues,” now running at the Mark Taper Forum through April 21.

In the piece, produced by Center Theatre Group, Santiago-Hudson takes on more than 20 colorful characters — from would-be philosophers and petty hustlers to lost souls and abandoned lovers — in a brilliant celebration of the eccentric boardinghouse he grew up in.

He is accompanied musically on stage with a performance by Grammy-winning blues guitarist, composer and actor Chris Thomas King.

If the title sounds familiar, it may be because of the 2005 HBO movie it spawned starring Terrence Howard, S. Epatha Merkerson and Louis Gossett Jr.

“I thought the movie was incredible and I thought all the actors just did an extraordinary job,” Hudson shared. “But for me to do it — I know how these people smelled. I know the texture of their overcoats and the pace and rhythm of their language. I give it all gravitas and integrity.”

Santiago-Hudson’s play brings to life a community with the common need to not survive but to strive. His hometown, some 10 minutes outside of Buffalo, N.Y., was one of many decimated by the decline of the steel industry and the advent of integration.

He reminisced about seeing some of the top black stars of the era like Billy Eckstine, Muhammad Ali and Lionel Hampton walking through the streets as he shined shoes outside of the local bars.

In fact, Lackawanna was likely listed in The Green Book, a bible for black travelers now recognized for its ties to 2018’s Oscar winning Best Picture.

The admitted collector of black memorabilia had not seen the film, but it did strike him wrong that it would focus on the driver rather than the extraordinary Dr. Donald Shirley.

“The distorted images of African-American people needs to be addressed,” Santiago-Hudson said. “I don’t know if they accomplished that, particularly when I hear brother hadn’t eaten fried chicken. Ain’t a white person in America who ain’t had fried chicken. And talking about he don’t know Aretha Franklin? Ain’t a white person that don’t know Aretha Franklin. Who didn’t hear ‘Respect?’”

“I’m not saying the film has to be a documentary, but we as artists, I know I do, have a responsibility and I will hold steadfast to that while I’m on this earth. If people put a microphone in my mouth or let me walk on a stage and shine some lights on me, I am going to rectify some of the BS, some of the lies about my people.”

Santiago-Hudson feels we, as a people, are not writing our truths because white Hollywood has said that’s not marketable.

“It’s up to us to protect us and I don’t think we’re doing a great job of it,” he said frankly, “and if money is your master, you’re going to always be a slave.”

The prolific artist is next directing “Oo-Bla-Dee,” a play about a 1940s all-female jazz band written by Regina Taylor to premiere this June at Red Bank, N.J.’s Two River Theatre; will be acting opposite Phylicia Rashad in the upcoming OWN coming-of age dramatic series “David Makes Man,” from “Moonlight” writer Tarell Alvin McCraney; and has just finished writing the screenplay for HBO’s Denzel Washington-produced adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by August Wilson.

He counts among his greatest accomplishments the trailblazing Ruben Santiago-Hudson Fine Arts Learning Center in Lackawanna; and his starring turn in the biopic “Forgotten Genius” about the unsung Dr. Percy Julian, who had over 200 patents and was responsible for basically affordable steroids from his work in Africa with the Calabar bean.

Whether working in film, TV or in plays, Santiago-Hudson asserts “If I got three lines, I’m looking for the truth to instill to restore something that has been taken.”

